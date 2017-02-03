Editor’s Note: Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

TOP NEWS:

* New data shows that despite coming under intense scrutiny, average caseloads at New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services increased 19 percent through the second half of 2016 compared to just two years ago, the Post reports.

* The state selected a team from Kroll Associates, an international investigations firm led by former state Inspector General Joseph Spinelli to look at the policies and practices of the city's Administration for Children's Services, report findings and make recommendations, NY1 reports.

* Two child welfare officials are suing, claiming they were demoted and made into “scapegoats” in the death of Zymere Perkins, even though they had nothing to do with the botched case, according to the Daily News.

* Nonprofit groups are rejecting federal grant money to combat violent extremism because of what they described as President Donald Trump's actions against the Muslim and Arab community, the Associated Press writes.

* The New York City Police Department has agreed to curtail stop-and-frisk tactics in thousands of private apartment buildings under a new settlement, ending the last in a series of stop-and-frisk lawsuits that fundamentally changed the city’s approach to fighting street crime, The New York Times reports.



* Nearly three months after Mrs. Clinton’s defeat, the Clinton Foundation is still grappling with its place in the era of President Trump, The New York Times reports.



* A state law meant to drive more financial aid to school districts with large numbers of students from impoverished families faces repeal under Governor Cuomo’s proposed budget, though his office disagrees with that assessment from education advocates, Newsday writes.



* A filmmaker scammed at least 785,000 dollars while making a documentary about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder originally set up as a nonprofit effort financed through the International Documentary Association, the New York Post reports.

* Sylvia Gail Kinard, Esq. writes in an opinion piece for the Brooklyn Daily Eagle that Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative is heavily focused on land banks in the Hudson Valley region and upstate New York and New York City residents would benefit from an increased local focus on land banks as a means to increase both the production of affordable housing and community input and control.



* John Bare writes in the Nonprofit Quarterly that in the nonprofit world, too often risk is precious in our rhetoric but neglected in professional practice. As a result, our grants mostly produce that with which we say we are most dissatisfied: the status quo.





TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump’s pledge to “totally destroy the Johnson Amendment” could wreak legal havoc among not-for-profits, and threaten the entire charity industry, The Forward reports.



* Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has vehemently opposed Trump’s travel ban, took to Twitter to blast the executive order that blocked a 4-month-old Iranian girl from entering the U.S. to get heart surgery she needs to live, the Daily News reports.

* U.S. Rep. Chris Collins took his first major stand against President Donald Trump, agreeing with critics that Trump’s call for biometric tests at U.S. border crossings would lead to massive delays at bridges between the U.S. and Canada, The Buffalo News reports.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has formally filed to join the American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit against Trump’s executive order restricting foreign entrance to the U.S., the Times Union reports.

* A feeling of distrust has taken hold in the West Wing of Trump's White House and beyond, as his aides view each other and officials across the federal government with suspicion as a stream of leaks flows from the White House and federal agencies, Politico reports.





IN DEPTH:

*This year, the mayor offered another, albeit less pointed, mixed review of the governor’s budget during his annual budget testimony in front of the joint budget committee of the state Senate and Assembly, Gotham Gazette reports.

* The ACLU is on the front lines of the President Donald Trump’s war on civil liberties, and New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman joined the New York Slant podcast to talk about “the president of hate” and pushing back on the climate of fear.





THIS WEEK’S NYN MEDIA INSIGHTS PODCAST:

* In this week’s podcast, Mark Goldsmith, co-founder and president of Getting Out and Staying Out talks about what a person with a rap sheet should say when asked questions about their background at a job interview, and why Rikers Island inmates listened intently to an “old white guy in a suit.”





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A nonprofit adoption agency in Western New York, Adoption Star Inc., is reaching out to help families affected by the sudden shut-down of a California-based adoption firm, according to Buffalo Business First.

* Weill Cornell Medicine has announced a 12.5 million dollar gift from the family of board vice chair Jeffrey Feil to establish a state-of-the-art student center on its New York City campus, according to Philanthropy News Digest.

*Recycle-A-Bicycle, a NYC-based bike nonprofit formed in 1994 that utilizes the bicycle as a resource to foster youth development, environmental education, community engagement, and healthy living, recently announced that it would be joining forces with Bike New York, NYC's leading bike education nonprofit and the organization behind the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, Broadway World reports.



* Mary Stuart Masterson, the actress and director best known for starring in “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “Some Kind of Wonderful” wants to see how Georgia’s rapid growth in film and television production can be replicated in New York. As the executive director and founder of the nonprofit Stockade Works, Masterson is helping to lead a project that would convert part of a Kingston warehouse into a film and television production studio, the Westchester County Business Journal reports.





NYN BUZZ:

* Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City announced it is launching a new partnership with Kirkland & Ellis, LLP to provide a unique and exciting opportunity for high school students from the five boroughs to gain experience working in a corporate environment. As part of BBBS of NYC’s Workplace Mentoring Program, 15 mentees (‘Littles’) will be connected with Kirkland & Ellis attorneys (‘Bigs’) twice per month, who will provide guidance to the students as they explore potential careers through structured program activities.

* Legal Services of the Hudson Valley announced that the nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, comprehensive civil legal services to those that cannot afford it, has already raised more than 400,000 dollars toward their 50th anniversary Let Justice Grow 1 million dollar campaign. The funds raised will enable LSHV to promote household and community stability by providing legal advice and counsel to homeowners in foreclosure and tax proceedings and assist tenants in unwarranted eviction cases to help families stay in their homes and remain productive members of society.





CAREER MOVES:

* The Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center recently added the position of Vice President of Child and Family Services and is welcoming Rhonda Lieberman, M.S.W., L.C.S.W.-R., into this newly created role. Lieberman has spent 25 years as both a clinician and an administrator in the social services field.





PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

In the age of Sarbanes-Oxley, the governance practices even of nonprofit organizations may be subject to significant scrutiny. And today "good governance" often means more than meeting legal minimums.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* For weeks, Trump ran his presidential transition out of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. Now that he has been sworn in as president, he has made the move to the White House – and he took plenty of fellow New Yorkers with him, City & State reports.

* City & State held a panel including New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams and Assemblyman Joe Lentol spoke at City & State’s On Public Safety event about engaging community members as partners in crime fighting that City & State recorded and released as a podcast.

* After state Sen. Jose Peralta left mainline Democrats to join the Independent Democratic Conference, sources say more Democrats in the fractured state Senate are considering defecting to join a rogue alliance with the Republican majority, the New York Post reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 4 -- Seventh Annual Astor Services for Children & Families Seventh Annual Cabaret Fundraiser

Feb. 4 -- The Bloomingdale School of Music’s annual student composing project, Album for the Young

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Brooklynites with developmental disabilities, Assembly members Felix Ortiz, Pamela Harris and Nicole Malliotakis, state Sen. Martin Golden and others rally to urge Gov. Andrew Cuomo to provide funds to nonprofits who serve people with developmental disabilities, St. Francis College, 182 Remsen St., Brooklyn.

12 p.m. – De Blasio hosts press conference to make an announcement about gun violence, Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, 1025 41st Ave., Queens.

12:30 p.m. – The New York Immigration Coalition and Majlis Al Shura: The Islamic Leadership Council of Greater New York host a Jummah prayer and rally for New York's immigrants and Muslims, Kennedy Airport Terminal 4 arrivals, Van Wyck Expressway, Queens.

12:30 p.m. – State Sen. Marisol Alcántara, Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa, the CUMC Muslim Student Association and others protest the Trump administration’s immigration ban, Columbia University Medical Center, Hammer Health Sciences Building, 701 W. 168th St., Manhattan.

10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features Basil Smikle, executive director of the New York state Democratic Party; Bill Lipton, New York state director of the Working Families Party; and the Friday reporters roundtable, including Azi Paybarah of Politico New York, Jon Lemire of The Associated Press and Grace Rauh of NY1.





