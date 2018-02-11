FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* New York City nonprofits are caught between the competing priorities of state and local government as the budget processes for both move forward and nonprofits lobby for increased funding, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the details on four nonprofits partnering with the state Department of Health, new CEOs at the Neighborhood Self Help by Older Persons Project and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and who got more money for an early learning program on Long Island.

* While Gov. Andrew Cuomo backtracked last month on a pilot program restricting packages to inmates, many state prisoners face a choice between access to TV and access to books, despite the latter’s link to lower rates of recidivism, reports the Village Voice.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy breaks down the demographics, locations, and beneficiaries of the 50 most important philanthropists nationwide – from 32 year-old Austin McChord to the 97-year-old Florence Irving.

* Neighborhood dog registrations are an increasingly accurate measure of gentrification, reports The New York Times, in a year when the nonprofit Animal Care Centers, which runs shelters in New York City, reported a record-high number of adoptions.

* The New York Posts reports that a pile of garbage and increase of rats are the latest problems for the notorious Bedford-Atlantic Armory Men’s Shelter in Brooklyn – a place many people avoid by sleeping on city streets.

* Amalgamated Bank, Bank of America and TD Bank, will donate a total of $40 million to New York City programs that offer loans to minority-and-women-owned business enterprises, Mayor de Blasio plans to announce today, the Daily News reports.

* State police arrested the former chief financial officer of the Carmel-based Children’s Bible Fellowship, charging him with embezzlement for taking more than $100,000 from the nonprofit which works with disabled people, Armonk Daily Voice reports.

* Mayor de Blasio must lead efforts to make city government accountable for algorithms it uses to determine residents’ eligibility for services, Joshua Norkin of the Legal Aid Society of New York City writes in City Limits. Also see NYN Media’s related coverage .

* The philanthropic sector should keep a goal in mind in the upcoming year: how to maximize the impact of outrage giving made in response to President Trump, writes the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy.

* The trial of a former top aide to Gov. Cuomo has exposed the terribly wrong and perfectly legal method moneyed interests use to bypass Albany’s lax campaign finance rules through limited liability companies, the Daily News writes.

* Citi Community Development, the National Disability Institute and the Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC and other organizations are behind a new initiative that seeks to lift people with disabilities out of poverty, reports Inside Philanthropy.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Uber and Lyft have flooded U.S. cities with so many for-hire cars that they’re pushing their drivers into poverty – and possibly at least two towards suicide – but extensive lobby efforts by the companies continue to limit regulation, Amy Goodman writes in truthdig.

* The bipartisan two-year budget deal that ended a short federal government shutdown was filled with provisions that will affect healthcare nationwide, including a multi-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the Times reports.

* Experts say that the $6 billion included in the budget deal to fight the opioid epidemic over two years is a good start but tens of billions of more dollars are needed to confront the crisis, Vox reports.

* A new national initiative called Children Need Amazing Parents seeks to reassert the foster care system’s role in providing the children of drug addicted parents with the home and family environments they need to thrive, writes the Brookings Institute.

KICKER: “The use of hidden algorithms in everything from online shopping, to social media, to election redistricting already impacts our daily lives … Government agencies are also using hidden algorithms to make decisions that will shape the lives of its constituents.” - Joshua Norkin of the Legal Aid Society of New York City, via City Limits.