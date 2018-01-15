FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* When a smaller nonprofit agrees to accept consulting help from a partner as big as IBM, a pretty big commitment is required from both parties, Daniel Rabuzzi, executive director of Mouse, explains in the latest NYN Media Insights podcast.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the details on which five Brooklyn nonprofits won $100,000 each, a new state program to help disabled people find work, Eric Schneiderman’s crusade against clothing donation bins, and what state department wants your feedback.

* No women lead the most powerful committees in the New York City Council and relatively few women serve among the leadership, a sign that the influence of women in the city’s legislative body has waned, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* Victims of a residential fire in the Bronx that killed 13 people plan to sue the city for $110 million, alleging the toddler who started the fire should have been taken from his mother by the Administration for Children’s Services before the fire, the Daily News reports.

* State officials are examining whether as many as 700 government-created charities could help New Yorkers circumvent the new federal tax law that limits deductions on state and local taxes, The Buffalo News reports.

* New filings show Eric Trump’s charitable foundation Curetivity directed nearly $150,000 in business to four Trump family companies in 2016, the Daily Beast reports, renewing concerns that the nonprofit was using donations to enrich the Trump family.

* An NBC anchor suggested that Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore should run for president, but Moore is already making moves to turn the poverty-fighting nonprofit into a national force, Bloomberg reports.

* The nonprofit Breaking Ground plans to build an 126-unit residential building Brownsville to house formerly homeless people in a low-income neighborhood that is attracting increasing attention from real estate investors, reports The Real Deal.

* Nonprofits like the New York Foundation for Senior Citizens are increasingly helping older New Yorkers stay in their homes by turning to younger people as roommates, the Times reports.

* State Sen. Jeff Klein has asked the quasi-independent Joint Commission on Public Ethics to investigate an accusation that he forcibly kissed a then-staffer amid calls for an independent investigation, Politico New York reports.

IN DEPTH:

* NonProfit Pro offers three strategies to help nonprofits improve volunteer retention in the upcoming year, including how software can streamline operations, and ways to better engage prospective volunteers.

* The New Food Economy examines the feasibility of food-related proposals in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address that seek to end “lunch shaming,” help local farms and reduce hunger on college campuses.

* A new move by the Trump administration that would allow states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients hurts the poor by pretending to help them, writes a Times editorial.

* Allison Sesso, president of the nonprofit Human Services Council, writes in Times Union that Cuomo’s past policy and funding decisions have undermined the ability of nonprofits to help him fulfill progressive proposals.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Racial and socio-economic disparities appear in treatments for opioids, with middle and high-income recovering addicts receiving a prescription from doctors while low-income people of color disproportionately rely on methadone clinics, The New York Times reports.

* New data shows that the U.S. prison population dropped for the third year in a row in 2016, but 24 states actually saw their prison populations rise during that same period, Vox reports.

* Doctors and hospital staff regularly perform medical procedures on pregnant women without their permission, reports Quartz, with black and Hispanic women reporting mistreatment at twice the rate of white women.

* The California State Teachers’ Retirement System and another of Apple’s largest investors are urging the tech giant to take smartphone addiction more seriously, as more research suggests higher suicide rates are related to teen smartphone use, Pacific Standard reports.

