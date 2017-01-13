Editor’s note: Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

* Which of the following cabinet appointments do you think will most directly affect your organization's work? Complete our poll and we’ll share your answers next week.

* Bridgette Blair, AmeriCorps and Volunteer Management Program Director at NYC Service, a division of the Office of the Mayor, writes that there’s great potential for growth in volunteerism throughout the city, and those volunteers can impact a variety of areas including education, parks, homelessness, and workforce development.

TOP NEWS:

* Mayor Bill de Blasio has continued to wrestle with the homelessness problem, which has become one of the most visible and vexing issues of his mayoralty and what he has called the, “No. 1 frustration” of his first three years in office, The New York Times reports.

* Public Advocate Letitia James said that her office is investigating Bushwick Economic Development Corp., the nonprofit operator of the shelter apartment where two little girls were killed by the steam from a malfunctioning radiator, DNAinfo reports.

* Mayor de Blasio announced the creation of the Center for Faith and Community Partnerships to serve as a direct line to City Hall, connecting local and citywide coalitions of leaders to services that increase equity and inspire civic engagement throughout our neighborhoods, according to a press release.

* As Gov. Andrew Cuomo frames himself as a national leader of the left, he is facing growing anger from within his party at home over vetoing legislation that would’ve shifted the burden of funding public defenders from counties to the state, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* Philanthropy News Digest writes that total charitable giving in the United States is expected to grow 3.6 percent in 2017 and 3.8 percent in 2018, a report from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and consulting firm Marts & Lundy finds.

* State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s new report on gross mismanagement at the New York City Administration for Children’s Services is just the latest sign of de Blasio’s deadly failure to lead and enact reform at a department stuck in a culture of dysfunction, the Post writes in an editorial.

* Foundations receiving tax-deductible contributions are booming, but a new report by the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy says little of the new money pouring in makes its way to those working on social justice issues, Public News Service writes.

* While conditions have improved in the last decade, schools in New York State are still hostile environments for many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer high school students, according to teens who responded to a new national survey, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* New York City is allocating over 2 million dollars in grants to increase diversity in nonprofit theaters, and will go to paid training and mentorship opportunities at organizations like the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Harlem Stage, Roundabout Theater Company and the New York Theater Workshop, the New York Times reports.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* NYCHA Chairwoman and CEO Shola Olatoye is trying to remain open-minded about Dr. Ben Carson’s likely confirmation as head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Daily News writes.

*Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees have run, served as board members, or otherwise been affiliated with 25 different foundations, according to a new analysis by the Foundation Center, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* As city officials wage battle in court over their right to destroy some records related to cardholders in the city's municipal identification card program, one of the city's banks is coming out to defend the cards, Politico New York reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Consulting firm BDO shares an infographic that outlines the differences between nonprofit and for-profit financial statements to help readers get an in-depth understanding of their organization’s financial position.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Food pantries and soup kitchens in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are getting help this year from the Northern New York Community Foundation, and will share a 30,000 dollar foundation grant, WWNY reports.

* Through a new app, users can learn about their eligibility and dollar amounts for up to 18 federal, state and local benefits with programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Women, Infants and Children, or ways to save on utility bills, DNAinfo writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* LMHQ is accepting applications from New York City nonprofits for access to no cost event space and meeting rooms at their collaborative work and social center in Lower Manhattan. Conceived by LMHQ in response to the growing nonprofit community Downtown, and made possible through a $20,000 Bright Ideas grant from Con Edison, the program is in its second year, and last year awarded space to 12 nonprofits whose missions addressed everything from migrant and gender issues to international relations and cancer recovery. Applicants are welcome to apply on a rolling basis for scholarships to be used toward reserving an intimate meeting room, available on two Monday evenings per month, and/or for access to LMHQ's 140-seat event space, available once per month.

CAREER MOVES:

* The New Jewish Home, one of the nation’s largest and most diversified nonprofit geriatric health and rehabilitation systems, welcomes Gabriel H. Brandeis, MD, CMD, as Senior Director of Medicine. In a career spanning more than three decades Dr. Brandeis has practiced geriatric medicine at nursing homes, medical centers and veterans’ hospitals throughout the Boston area. For the past 20 years he has been the nursing home medical director for Boston University Geriatric Services.

FUNDING AND GRANTS:

* Established in 2005 as Omega Service Week, Nonprofit Retreat Week supports nonprofits by offering three-day, two-night self-led working retreat grants on Omega's campus in Rhinebeck, New York. This year's Strengthening Communities Summit will bring together nonprofits that prioritize a range of social, economic, or environmental issues in the Mid-Hudson Valley and beyond. Grant recipients can bring their staff, board, and constituents to Omega with no charge, to enjoy full use of the grounds, and a private meeting space to facilitate their work. The application is now available on Omega's website with a deadline of Jan. 30.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Development Assistant, Neighbors Link Northern Westchester

Neighbors Link provides innovative and impact driven programming to immigrant families and works to empower clients to successfully navigate community resources and to foster client leadership. We are seeking a full-time Development Assistant to provide administrative support to the Development Director. The ideal candidate will have some nonprofit experience, preferably with external board members and/or donors. Position requires regular weekday office hours, with occasional evening and weekend hours to support fundraising events and board/committee meetings.

LMSW Team Leader, Goddard Riverside Community Center

Capitol Hall is one of Goddard Riverside’s five supportive housing residences. A single-room occupancy (SRO) building, Capitol Hall provides housing for men and women who are vulnerable to homelessness because of their age, income, or disability. The staff provides daily meals, case management, recreational activities, holiday celebrations, 24 hour/7 day per week front desk security and more, while keeping tenant privacy and independence paramount.

Associate Director of Individual and Corporate Giving, SCO Family of Services

SCO Family of Services has provided vital human services throughout New York City and Long Island for more than 100 years. SCO helps vulnerable New Yorkers build a strong foundation for the future. The candidate will manage a portfolio of 200 active prospects composed of individual and corporate prospects, support Director of Institutional Advancement in his major gifts (individual and corporate) moves and meetings, take on Management and Departmental Responsibilities, and collaborate with the Development Team to ensure the success of Special Events, including: Annual Gala, Fashion Event, Art Event and Golf Outing, etc.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Eric Garner’s mother said if de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill really believe in transparency, the city would not have appealed a judge’s ruling in favor of making public a summary of misconduct against the officer who used a chokehold on her son, the Daily News writes.

* New Yorkers struggling to afford health coverage are paying billions in regressive taxes to finance programs that do little to improve health care, and in some cases, enable dysfunction, Empire Center for Public Policy’s Bill Hammond writes in the Post.

* A leading government watchdog called for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office to reveal who was calling the shots while District Attorney Ken Thompson battled cancer before his death, after reports surfaced about his deteriorated mental state, the Post writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

