FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz reveals who’s building a Bronx LGBTQ center, what upstate organization got a foster care contract from New York City, new funding opportunities from SAMHSA, and who joined Amida Care in expressing outrage against Trump.

* Nonprofits need to prepare ahead of time for public relations disasters, or else they risk becoming a social media hashtag in all the wrong ways down the road, two experts write in NYN Media.

* Experts say Gov. Andrew Cuomo may not be able to enact proposed changes to the state tax code that would allow New Yorkers to donate to state-run charities, nor adopt a statewide payroll tax system to circumvent the new federal tax law, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City pays about 200 people, many of them formerly homeless, to act as decoys during the city’s homeless count in order to determine the margin of error, The New York Times reports.

* Jaime Aquino, chief program officer of New Leaders for New Schools, is on a small list of potential candidates who qualify to be New York City’s next schools chancellor as the de Blasio administration steers away from white men to succeed Carmen Fariña, reports Politico New York.

* Of the 10,500 daycares in New York City, 6,720 are located within residences, the Times reports, though many of them have to overcome resistance from neighbors skeptical about placing a business where they live.

* Resistance is growing the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park to a city plan to convert six hotels in the gentrifying neighborhood into housing for homeless people, The Village Voice reports, a fresh distraction from efforts to expand the shelter system citywide.

* More news below …

************

With baby boomers aging and significant disparities in healthy life expectancy (free of illness/disease/disability) based on factors including race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status, it’s imperative that human services professionals gain competence in serving the diverse, growing senior population. NYU Silver School of Social Work invites social workers and mental health counselors to a half-day, 4-CEU workshop on Reframing our Perspectives on Social Work Practice and Aging, including innovations in practice. Learn more and register here.

************

* Legislation introduced last week in the state Assembly would require officials who appoint board members of the state’s public corporations to nominate women and men in similar numbers, Politico New York reports.

* Criminal justice reform, tax reform, sexual harassment protections and a projected $4.4 billion deficit are among the 10 trickiest issues facing state government in the ongoing budget process, Gotham Gazette reports.

* An anonymous group called the Metropolitan Anarchist Coordinating Council took credit for hanging a banner on the Manhattan Bridge that called for abolishing police, targeting two cops who were in court for allegedly raping a teenager, the New York Post reports.

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit BoardCon on January 24th at the Museum of Jewish Heritage for a day of informational session on the collaboration between boards and staff. We will have executive leaders of New York’s nonprofits and board members engage in lively discussions ranging from: Responsibilities, Governance, Diversity, Recruitment and Retention and more. For more details and ticketing please click here.

************

IN DEPTH:

* Democrats should hold fast and refuse to support any federal budget extension that does not include protections for 800,000 DACA recipients, Amalia Rojas Enriquez, a member of Make the Road New York, writes in City Limits.

* Judi Kende, vice president at Enterprise Community Partners, criticized Cuomo for failing to specifically address senior issues in his recent State of the State address, outlining in Times Union several proposals for serving this population.

* Fear all too often keeps worthy initiatives from moving forward within nonprofit organizations, but “shipping” ideas through trust and resolve can help overcome the problem of “analysis paralysis,” writes NonProfit Pro.

* A new study suggests that stagnant wages nationwide result from a shortage of employers, contrasting with long-accepted notions of how the minimum wage, unions and monopolies affect Americans’ income, Slate reports.

************

Tickets are now on sale for NYN Media’s FundCon! The event will take place on March 15, 2018 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Topics of discussion include Smarter Fundraising Using Analytics & Data, Direct Response 2.0 - Rise of online crowdfunding, and Storytelling — How to Tell the Story of Your Organization. Click here to learn more.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Senate plans to vote today on legislation in a last effort to avoid a government shutdown at midnight Saturday, but Democrats are likely to block the effort unless it includes provisions to protect DACA recipients, the Times reports.

* Once a program with wide bipartisan support, the Children’s Health Insurance Program has become a political football in recent months, resulting in doubts about whether the program will get a congressional extension before it runs out of funding, Vox reports.

* About one-third of top-level staff in the White House either resigned, were fired or were transferred in the first year of the Trump administration, an unprecedented amount of turnover for a presidency, NPR reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Airam da Silva, president of The Icla da Silva Foundation … and to William Rapfogel, former CEO of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty … and to Sean Sweeney, director of the SoHo Alliance.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 20 – 2018 Women’s March on NYC

Jan. 23 – Webinar: Social Media and Volunteer Engagement

Jan. 24 – Second Annual NYN Media BoardCon

Jan. 25 – Webinar: Google for Nonprofits

Jan. 30 – Employment First - NY Benefit Advisory System

Jan. 30 – Webinar: Get to Know Grant Station

Feb. 8 – Brooklyn Community Foundation: Spark Prize Celebration

Email editor@nynmedia.com to submit an event.

KICKER: “The problem is that most nonprofits focus on their charitable work, not their brand reputation. But a crisis can turn that upside down in the time it takes for a tweet or video from a passerby or angry member to go viral. Once a crisis gets out, you can't put it back in the bottle.” – Andrew Blum and Chris Cloud, PR experts, via NYN Media.