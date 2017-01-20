Editor’s note: Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

Editor’s note: The New York State Health Foundation reported inaccuracies in the Philanthropy News Digest story we ran Wednesday in our Grants and Funding section. A corrected version of the story is here.

FROM NYN MEDIA:

*Under the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s new financial reporting standards for nonprofits, organizations are required to provide enhanced disclosures about the liquidity and availability of its resources in audited financial statements writes Sibi Thomas, a partner at the Nonprofit and Government Group at Marks Paneth LLP.





TOP NEWS:

* Most New Yorkers say homelessness has worsened under Mayor Bill de Blasio, a new poll has found, underscoring the political risks of an issue that has dogged the mayor, the Wall Street Journal writes.

* Queensbridge Houses marked its 365th day without a shooting, possibly attributable to better cultural and arts opportunities at the local elementary school, a menu of after-school offerings at the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, more security and a Cure Violence program, the New York Times writes.

* BEDCO, the nonprofit agency that oversaw a Bronx apartment where two baby sisters were scalded to deathhas racked up a city-high 185 open violations at a separate site it manages for the homeless, according to a scathing report, the New York Post reports.

* Ira Goldberg, the executive director of the Art Students League of New York, the 142-year-old nonprofit art school, will step down from that post at the end of this month to live in Spain, the New York Times writes.

* Two dozen criminal justice advocates rallied in front of City Hall yesterday to push for a change in the state law that automatically charges 16- and 17-year-olds accused of crimes as adults, the Daily News writes.

* CUNY's trustees would take 10 percent of the annual revenue raised by dozens of foundations affiliated with the system's colleges to fund tuition assistance programs, under Cuomo's executive budget released earlier this week, Politico New York reports.

* A dispute between the UFT and the KIPP charter chain spilled into public view after the union issued a press release accusing KIPP Academy Charter School in the Bronx of threatening to fire teachers if they did not vote to decertify the union, Chalkbeat reports.

* DNAinfo writes that the NYPD is dragging its feet in dispatching specially trained officers to respond to calls involving the mentally ill, a new Department of Investigation report charges.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* Advocates for the arts and public broadcasting are sounding the alarm over possible cuts to federal funding that one lawmaker said could be a sign of a cultural dark age under Donald Trump's presidency, The Hill reports.

* Another federal funding source that might be on the chopping block is the Social Service Block Grant, which goes to states for 29 social service categories, according to the NonProfit Times.

IN DEPTH:

* The Buffalo News follows a father, whose name was placed on the state's Child Abuse and Maltreatment Register, and his efforts to have his name removed from the list.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Museum of Arts and Design in New York announced that director Jorge Daniel Veneciano will resign on Jan. 31 after only five months in the position, Artforum writes.

* Post-prison support organization Getting Out and Staying Out and anti-gun-violence advocates Stand Against Violence East Harlem hosted their first ever hip-hop competition showcase Jan. 19, Amsterdam News writes.

* A New York nonprofit, Fedcap, is taking over Maine’s employment assistance program, which for years has fallen short of meeting federal requirements, WGME reports.

* The New York Jayhawks, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011, will help the kids of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens use basketball as a way to grow themselves on and off the court, according to QNS.com.

NYN BUZZ:

* Lutheran Social Services of New York, a leading social service agency serving more than 7,000 New Yorkers every day, announced that its board of directors has chosen Damyn Kelly as the organization’s next President and CEO. Kelly, who recently served as the Executive Director for Southeast Bronx Neighborhood Centers, Inc., will succeed the Rev. Dr. David Benke, the agency’s interim President and CEO, on Feb. 13. Kelly was selected from a pool of highly-qualified individuals because of the scope of his experience and the sensitivity and inclusiveness with which he manages programs for the benefit of all New Yorkers, especially those most in need. Listen to our podcast on navigating leadership changes, featuring Dr. Benke.

* Newsday Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund presented EAC Network's Long Island Parenting Institute with a $50,000 grant. Children who are abused or neglected are at a greater risk for low self-esteem, increased aggression and mental health issues. LIPI enhances positive outcomes for children by strengthening families and empowering mothers and fathers to become confident and effective parents. Program Director Kathryn Cannino, MS, CFLE implements evidence-based curricula to provide a strong educational foundation for parents. To recognize the generosity of Newsday Charities, EAC Network has dedicated a plaque to the fund at the Long Island Parenting Institute.

* RUPCO recently received a sizable award from the Empire State Development Grant Program through the New York State Consolidated Funding Application. In early December, RUPCO received notification of a 1 million dollar award for its Priority Status community development proposal to be called "The Metro," located at 2 South Prospect Street, Kingston, which the Regional Economic Development Council named a "Priority Project."





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Applications are available for the KPMG Future Leaders Program Class of 2017. Top high school senior female students from around the country will be selected to participate. Students will receive a college scholarship for $10,000 each year for four years of college, attend the 3-day KPMG Future Leaders Retreat at Stanford University July 2017, and participate in the KPMG Future Leaders Mentoring Program for one year. Applications are due January 30, 2017. For more information, download the cover letter from Dr. Condoleezza Rice, a program snapshot, and the application.

NYN CAREERS

Vice President of Family Foster Care, Saint Dominic's Home

As a key member of the management team, the Vice President of the Family Foster Care Program will manage all aspects of the Family Foster Care Program, including service delivery, staff development, foster home recruitment, facilities operations, budget development and allocations. The successful candidate will ensure that the Family Foster Care program meets and exceeds the regulatory standards of all pertinent governmental bodies and meet contract compliance related to the delivery of Family Foster Care services contracted by government agencies.





Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. ANDRUS' Mental Health Division is seeking a Staff Psychotherapist to provide direct clinical services, as primary therapist, to assigned patients. The Staff Psychotherapist will provide individual, family and group and milieu therapy in the clinic and offsite and is supervised by assigned supervisor, assistant clinic manager. We have openings in our Yonkers, NY, White Plains, NY and Peekskill, NY clinic locations. (Bilingual Spanish/English required).





Executive Director, Nonprofit Bail Fund

New York’s first citywide charitable bail organization seeks an experienced Executive Director to oversee all facets of this nonprofit organization, including hiring, training and managing staff, implementing a process to ensure as many potential clients as possible are served and maintaining compliance with city contractual and operational requirements. The ideal candidate will have experience with the New York City criminal justice system, preferably with an organization dedicated to serving low-income residents and bringing fairness to the system. This individual will be involved in every area of the organization’s efforts and should have a passion for criminal justice reform and vision for growth as the Fund seeks to increase its presence in communities across the city.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Wayne Barrett, the legendary New York political reporter who died yesterday, wrote several investigative stories for City & State and was a guest on video and podcast interviews. They invite you to remember him through his own words.

* A pair of 17-year-old girls are seeking a total of $3 million, claiming cops roughed them up – even breaking one of their arms – just half a block from their Brooklyn high school, the Daily News reports.

* Next week, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will recommend a 25-cent increase to the base fare that would make it $3 per swipe, passing on another option that would have kept it at $2.75, the Daily News reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 26 -- The New York Zero-to-Three Network presents: These Stressful Times: Working with Client Fears and Hopelessness (as well as our own), 6 pm

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Chitra Aiyar, Executive Director of the Sadie Nash Leadership Project; and LaToya Williams-Belfort, Chief Development and Communications Officer of the Jericho Project.

NYN EVENTS:

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Rep. Adriano Espaillat, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, state Sen. Marisol Alcantara,Assemblywoman Carmen de la Rosa and New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez host a “Standing Together, United As One” community event, The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, 3940 Broadway, Manhattan.

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features City & State’s Ashley Hupfl on Winners & Losers, Politico New York education reporter Keshia Clukey, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett, the Community Service Society’s Elisabeth Benjamin, Hobart and William Smith’s Betty Bayer, Ph.D and Women’s March and Rally co-organizer Melina Carnicelli, WCNY.

11:15 a.m. – New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, City Councilman Carlos Menchaca and state Sen. Marisol Alcantara take part in an act of civil disobedience to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Trump Tower, 721 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

11:30 a.m. – President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

5 p.m. – The NYC Coalition to Resist Trump hosts a rally followed by a march to the Trump building at 40 Wall Street, Foley Square, 11 Worth St., Manhattan.

5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – “MetroFocus” features Women’s March on NYC organizer Katherine Siemionko, WLIW21 (5 p.m.) and WNET Thirteen (6 p.m.).

6 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at The GB Project's G&N panel discussion of "Very Young Girls,” Mercy College, Bronx, 1200 Waters Place Frnt 1, Bronx.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends Arts in Action Student Art Show Gala, AIAVAP Studio, 711 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan.

