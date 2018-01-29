Editor’s note: Editor Aimée Simpierre is back from maternity leave. The bugs have also been worked out in our community events calendar, so post away! Nonprofit fundraisers, conferences and special events are all fair game.

* If an extraterrestrial observed New York City’s family court, it might think it was part of a system designed to oppress people of color, says anthropologist Tina Lee, who discusses in the NYN Media Insights podcast her research into the city’s child welfare system.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says who made good vibrations at the NASDAQ opening bell, identifies Bottomless Closet’s a new chair board, and details of where Osborne Association found $590,306.30.

* Nonprofits could have a big role in preparing low-income New Yorkers for tech jobs if Amazon opens a second headquarters in the city, Jonathan Bowles and Matt A.V. Chaban of the Center for an Urban future, write in City & State.

* Nonprofit housing advocates think that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget falls short in addressing the need for state investment in the sector, given New York City’s ongoing housing crisis, City Limits reports.

* More than 200 scientists are calling for the American Museum of Natural History to force Rebekah Mercer, an influential donor to President Donald Trump and climate change deniers and other conservatives, to quit the museum’s board, The New York Times reports.

* One gentrification story ended with a happy ending when a group of activists, including playwright Lin Miranda-Manuel, saved a long-time bar in Washington Heights, reports The New Yorker.

* A Chinese family has fallen on hard times after the father participated in an undercover investigation into human rights abuses related to Ivanka Trump’s business, at the behest of the New York nonprofit China Labor Watch, reports The Associated Press.

* Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has appointed a #MeToo team of 15 prosecutors to target workplace sexual violence after calls to a sex crimes hotline soared, the Daily News reports.

* The Pinkerton Foundation announced a $3.8 million grant to the John Jay School of Justice, funding that will allow 19 students to work in youth justice nonprofits this year, Philanthropy New York reports.



* SUNY New Paltz is the latest front in the national debate on how the legacy of slavery is commemorated in American public spaces, with a new review of campus buildings that are named for slave owners, reports the Poughkeepsie Journal.

* Predictive analytics and big data overall could have a role in preventing child abuse in New York City by highlighting patterns of troublesome behavior before tragedy occures, writes Reason.

* Sharing economy companies like WeWork and AirBnB are strengthening old inequalities, a contrast to the companies’ pitches that they expand opportunities for people in a changing digital economy, writes the Times.

* Millennial donors want to do more than just write a check, and nonprofits need to know how to leverage this upcoming generation of donors’ time and skills if they want to keep up with the times, writes Nonprofit Quarterly.

* The Veer VR Blog features seven examples of how charities such as the SF-Marin Food Bank are leveraging virtual reality “experiences” – 360-degree videos that immerse viewers in the environments of the people these nonprofits serve.

* President Donald Trump has proposed offering a pathway to citizenship to 1.8 million undocumented immigrants, but only if Democrats agree to fund a border wall and curtail immigration elsewhere, reports Politico.

* The Washington Post has the inside scoop on how an undercover female journalist brought down a prominent charity in the United Kingdom that recently announced it would dissolve itself after a controversial “mens only” fundraiser.

* Two New Jersey dads were arrested by ICE as they shepherded their children to school while another man fled into a church, in another high-profile example of the tactics of the ongoing federal immigration crackdown, PIX 11 reports.

KICKER: “These programs serve hundreds of New Yorkers per year, when they need to be serving thousands. The city needs to make major investments in the capacity of nonprofit partners to scale the programs that work.” - Jonathan Bowles and Matt A.V. Chaban of the Center for an Urban Future, on nonprofit tech-training programs, via City & State.