TOP NEWS:

* After a devastating new report from the city pinpointing “high-level, systemic problems” in the Administration for Children’s Services, Mayor Bill de Blasio had better show he’s serious about saving kids’ lives with his next commissioner pick, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* The push and pull between de Blasio and his archrival, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, surfaced again over affordable housing, with de Blasio having a decidedly lukewarm response to Cuomo’s plan to revive and revise the 421-a tax subsidy program, the Times writes.

* The Justice Department wants a federal appeals court in Louisiana to pause a case challenging the Labor Department’s pending overtime rule so the Trump administration can decide whether to defend the rule, according to Bloomberg BNA.

* In a YouGov poll, almost half of the respondents who donated in 2016 indicated that they would be giving again in 2017, however the survey also found that donors are still focused on overhead expenditures, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* The expectation that Trump and Congress will cut corporate taxes is already making the the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit worth less to investors, which could mean more than 16,000 units of affordable housing a year won’t get built across the country, The Real Deal writes.

* The Albany City School District has ended its contract with a prekindergarten provider that came under scrutiny from state officials last month for serving "insufficient" meals to children in its care, the Times Union writes.

* In a letter to Cuomo, Bronx state Sen. Rubén Díaz raised a “deep concern” with a proposal in the state budget plan that could cut 17 million dollars in Title XX funding for the elderly, State of Politics reports.

* Governor Cuomo announced $41.26 million for cultural and arts organizations throughout the state, according to a press release. A full list of grantees is available here.

PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis criticized New York City for only cooperating with two of 80 detainer requests from federal immigration officials, but de Blasio defended its “sanctuary city” status saying “we don’t cooperate on minor things,” the Post reports.

* Housing rights organizations in the New York region are bracing for a new era in the White House, one in which they fear housing equality will be neglected or even rolled back by a president who was sued by the Justice Department for racial discrimination in housing in the 1970s, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* New York could be on the cusp of “serious changes” to education policy, according to Linda Darling-Hammond, one of nation’s most influential education researchers who now runs the Learning Policy Institute, Chalkbeat writes.

THIS WEEK'S NYN MEDIA INSIGHTS PODCASTS:

* We talk to David Nocenti, executive director of Union Settlement, who did some research into the wide range of reimbursements he was receiving from the New York City Department for the Aging to provide the same services across his senior centers; and to Cecilia Clarke of the Brooklyn Community Foundation, about her work restructuring the philanthropy as a community foundation and how community feedback helped informed their funding priorities and divestment decisions.

* Founder Ryan Baxter and Board Member Akil Bello of Promote Access to Specialized Schools NYC joined us to talk about how their volunteer nonprofit is working to increase the level of diversity at high schools like Stuyvesant and Bronx Science in a special Insights podcast.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Working with Community Service Society, the Riders Alliance has started a petition drive to urge de Blasio to change his proposed city budget for Fiscal Year 2018 to include funding for half-price MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers, which were not included in the Mayor’s his preliminary budget, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office is looking into complaints that Ilene's Sunflower Day Care owes parents 94,000 dollars and workers 14,000 dollars, DNAinfo reports.

* After looking at alternative sites, Breaking Ground and the Department of Social Services, which oversees the Department of Homeless Services, have decided to slowly phase homeless people into a drop-in, transitional shelter on Atlantic Avenue, Queens Chronicle reports.

* Save the River is asking state agencies to assess the potential cumulative impacts of all proposed wind energy facilities along the St. Lawrence River, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

NYN BUZZ:

* The New York State Bar Association has named Pamela McDevitt as its next executive director. She currently is the director of the Law Practice and Technology Group at the American Bar Association. As executive director, McDevitt will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Association and help implement policies adopted by its House of Delegates and Executive Committee. The Association has 125 employees at its Albany headquarters and nearby print shop. McDevitt succeeds David R. Watson, who stepped down as executive director in December 2016. As director of the American Bar Association Law Practice and Technology Group, McDevitt oversees the operations of the Law Student Division, Young Lawyer Division, Law Practice Division, Legal Technology Resource Center, Senior Lawyer Division and Legal Career Central.

* Service Program for Older People announced the opening of four new offices co-located at New York City senior centers, which will offer comprehensive behavioral health care to older New Yorkers. The expansion is supported by the New York City Department for the Aging through the ThriveNYC initiative, spearheaded by New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray, and its Geriatric Mental Health Initiative. Founded in 1972, SPOP was one of the first agencies in the country to focus on meeting the mental health needs of community-dwelling older people. SPOP’s largest program is its behavioral health clinic, which is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health to provide treatment to people age 55 and older.

* News Corp named America Needs You CEO, Kimberly A. Harris as its 2017 Murdoch Community Hero Award winner. The Murdoch Community Hero Award was created to recognize leaders of youth-focused organizations who have been effective while taking fresh and practical approaches to their work. After serving as a founding Governing Board member, Harris became the full-time CEO of ANY in 2013. With her, Harris brought a diverse set of skills and management expertise from her experiences as an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Brooklyn Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 18-month Incubator Project residency, which will award up to three start-up nonprofits, community groups, or community leaders with co-working space within the Foundation’s office in Crown Heights and a stipend of up to $5,000 for start-up costs. Startup Brooklyn nonprofits and community leaders in need of affordable office space are encouraged to apply now through Feb. 21 here. In alignment with the Foundation’s Racial Justice Lens, the Incubator Project will support nonprofits, community groups, and community leaders working in one or more of the following areas of focus: Housing Rights, Immigrant Rights, Gender Equity, Environmental Justice, Criminal Justice, and Arts and Culture.

NYN CAREERS

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The bill for defending de Blasio and other officials in state and federal criminal investigations into fundraising practices has grown, with six city contracts for outside law firms now totaling more than $11.6 million, The New York Times reports.

* Even as murders dropped by 4.8 percent in New York City, the borough of Staten Island had 21 murders in 2016, the most since 2008, with nine of those being connected to domestic violence, another high for that time span, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* The Assembly plans to restore funding for educational opportunity programs that was cut in Cuomo’s proposed 2017-18 budget, while some are concerned about how a potential increase in enrollment could affect the programs, Politico New York reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 31 – The state Attorney General’s Charities Bureau holds "Doing Well While Doing Good,” which includes presentations on governance, accounting, legal and management issues concerning nonprofit organizations.

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY'S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features Ashley Hupfl, Albany reporter for City & State; Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday; Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood; Zephyr Teachout, associate professor of law at Fordham University, and Marcia Bystryn, president of New York League of Conservation Voters, WCNY.

11:45 a.m. – Public Advocate James delivers closing remarks at the 2017 Summit on Family Involvement to Elevate Attendance, Bronx Leadership Academy, 730 Concourse Village West, Bronx.

1 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez, Brewer and others attend the funeral for investigative reporter Wayne Barrett, Our Lady of the Presentation Roman Catholic Church, 1677 St. Marks Ave., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – Rodriguez hosts “Volunteer Monthly” meeting with supporters, featuring a screening of the movie, "The 13th" and a guest speaker to discuss Trump's immigration executive order, 210 Sherman Ave., Manhattan.

