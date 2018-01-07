FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* When a nonprofit serves a niche demographic, it can sometimes be difficult to find funding, but Jose Albino, executive director of GRIOT (Gay Reunion In Our Time), says there is a way in the latest NYN Media Insights podcast.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz reports on which Albany nonprofit leader was lured to the South, what FPWA plots to do on Twitter next week, who landed a $1.85 million contract, and how BDO says you can safeguard your data in the upcoming year.

* The new federal tax reform law disturbed funding for New York’s schools, undoing the political bargain among New York City, suburbs and upstate communities that kept the education system afloat, Richard Brodsky writes in City & State.

* City Limits examines the efforts of homeless outreach services provided by nonprofits like Goddard Riverside Community Center and the barriers they face as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wider strategy to reduce homelessness.

* Several thousand NYCHA residents in Queens had to make do without heat during yesterday’s blizzard, the latest bad news for the beleaguered public housing authority, the New York Post reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office inflated benefits of a deal to keep affordable housing at the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village complex in exchange for $220 million in taxpayer subsidies, the Independent Budget Office has found, Politico New York reports.

* New York City placed homeless families in dozens of hotels last year that were plagued by prostitution, drug abuse and violence, according to a new report from the Department of Investigation, The New York Times reports.

* A New York City charter school run by the United Federation of Teachers underserves students with disabilities and English language learners, a criticism the union has made about other charter schools, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* A new Erie County initiative seeks to combat the prevalence of “zombie houses” by setting up a system to alert communities about foreclosed homes that are unoccupied before a bank takes control, The Buffalo News reports.

* Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood is trying out a new design process that helps communities create their own health programs, part of the national Rising Places initiative, Curbed reports.

* Eva Moskowitz, founder of Success Academy Charter Schools, proved that PAC money can make a difference in Albany through an effort to change teacher standards within SUNY charter schools, a Bronx teacher writes in City Limits.

* A golden age of advocacy has begun, reports NonProfit Pro, and a few strategies can help nonprofits take advantage of the opportunities that new technologies present, such as making advocacy happen in the moment.

* Reflexive condemnation has turned the #MeToo movement into a litany of unproven accusations and some feminists are becoming disillusioned with the national phenomenon that has highlighted sexual harassment nationwide, according to an op-ed in the Times.

* The Trump administration will suspend until 2020 a new federal housing rule that requires communities to analyze housing segregation and submit plans to reverse it in order to receive billions of dollars in funding, the Times reports.

* The longest blackout in American history continues in Puerto Rico, where nearly half of people lack power, significantly slowing the recovery process in the U.S. territory, Vox reports.

* Yesterday’s announcement from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that rescinded the Obama administration’s hands-off approach to medical marijuana could reverse years of progress in efforts to legalize medicinal and recreational marijuana, The Atlantic reports.

* New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could inspire criminal justice reforms across the country if he continues to push proposals such as eliminating cash bail for many defendants and force prosecutors to reveal more evidence before trials, Vice reports.

KICKER: “That’s where some of the frustrations lay, but you just keep it pushing, keep moving. You can’t really fixate on one particular client you can’t find because there’s a whole bunch of other clients that need help.” - Brian Rodriguez, homeless outreach worker at Goddard Riverside Community Center, via City Limits.