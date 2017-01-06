FROM NYN MEDIA:

* What is your organization's biggest fiscal concern for 2017? Complete our poll and we’ll share your answers next week.

* In 2016, much of our original reporting focused on the homelessness crisis and the aftermath of the FEGS implosion. Not surprisingly, stories tackling ways to breathe fresh air into revenue generation, fundraising and risk management efforts also received a lot of attention, as nonprofits sought to build stability in a difficult operating climate. In case you missed any of these stories the first time around, take a moment to enjoy our most popular stories of 2016.

TOP NEWS:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a new child care tax credit, which the administration estimates will double the average current benefit for families earning between 50,000 dollars and 150,000 dollars, the Times Union reports.

* Because of uncertainty and big challenges looming on the horizon, The Chronicle of Philanthropy asked several nonprofit leaders to suggest ways to manage a demanding workload.

* A convicted armed robber who started MAG-V, a nonprofit to house homeless veterans and provide job training, scammed 300,000 dollars out of a vulnerable former serviceman who had won the lottery and has been illegally evicting other vets, court records show, DNAinfo reports.

* Democratic Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi’s plan to address homelessness has gained bipartisan steam in both houses of the state Legislature, including from the Senate’s Independent Democratic Conference, the Daily News reports.

* Governor Cuomo announced that 14.3 million dollars has been awarded to six projects across New York State that will create 141 units of housing for homeless families and individuals, including women and their children, veterans, and individuals living with mental illness, HIV/AIDS or addiction.

* The New York Times profiles Charles F. Feeney, whose most recent grant of 7 million dollars to Cornell University, to support students doing community service work, fulfills a pledge he made to give away the vast majority of his fortune.

* Because many agencies operate on government funding or private donations, they are regarded as vessels where money is deposited, not from which money pours, but several reports have shown the statewide and local contributions that nonprofits make to a region’s financial picture, according to an editorial from the Press-Republican.

* The city will open savings accounts for thousands of students in Queens this fall as part of a three-year pilot program that aims to get more kids and families focused on planning financially for college, according to DNAinfo.





************



STRATEGIC RESULTS

Pro-bono Strategic Planning for New York City Nonprofits - Create a finished Plan in 12 weeks using a powerful combination of optimum stakeholder assignments and a real-time planning process. Address your needs and questions to John Miller: rillemreeb@gmail.com Member of Gray Matters-a pro-bono advisory group serving New York City nonprofits. Visit our website for a full listing of services: graymattersnyc.org





************



TRUMP TRANSITION:

* Bill de Blasio - besieged by investigations, at war with the press, hobbled by rival politicians, scarred by management mistakes that have overshadowed his significant accomplishments - seems to have been rescued by the least likely of lifeguards: the terrifying reality of a Donald Trump presidency, Jarrett Murphy writes in The Nation.

IN DEPTH:

* In addition to thumbing his nose at legislation that would have provided the poor with essential legal representation, Governor Cuomo snubbed virtually every criminal justice advocacy group in the state when he vetoed a badly needed reform to New York’s deeply discriminatory “gravity knife” law, the Village Voice reports.

* New York City must remove nonprofits from the tax lien sale, which can send the real estate owned by vulnerable groups to for-profit developers, Richard Semegram, a tenant lawyer and an advisory committee member of 596 Acres, writes in Gotham Gazette.





************



The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits





************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Sara Kelly Keenan’s recently issued birth certificate is believed to be the first ever issued in the United States that reads "intersex" in the gender field, instead of "male" or "female," according to NBC News.

* Deed, a new app, allows do-gooders to volunteer for 75 nonprofits whenever they have any time to do so, WABC reports.





************



Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. Engage with AMS for: career advancement, partnerships, business development and Professional Conversation. AMS provides critical finance and accounting expertise organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.





************



NYN BUZZ:

* Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City yesterday celebrated the start of National Mentoring Month by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. National Mentoring Month marks the launch of BBBS of NYC’s 2017 citywide mentor recruitment campaign to identify caring role models for thousands of at-risk youth. Throughout the month BBBS of NYC will hold a series of ceremonies with public officials, community organizations and current Big Brothers and Sisters in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Manhattan and Queens, as part of the organization’s continued expansion in the boroughs.

* Connections, a new mentoring program of The Children’s Village, will mark National Mentor Month with the announcement of several important new partnerships at a Jan. 19 event designed to expand participation in and opportunities offered by this novel initiative. The announcement was made by Connection’s executive director Paul Muratore, a Westchester Country advertising executive who founded the program in May 2016 after 30 years volunteering at Children’s Village, one of the largest and longest-running charities providing residential and support services to at-risk youth in the New York area.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York Community Trust and the New York Foundation created a special funding opportunity to help city nonprofits address immediate issues affecting vulnerable New Yorkers in this moment of change. The Liberty Fund will support projects that must begin immediately and fit one or more of the following categories: addressing discrimination, including hate crimes, by race, gender, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity; protecting the rights of immigrants; Increasing health insurance enrollment to ensure continued coverage; providing mental health and emotional support to affected individuals and communities; and meeting other unexpected and time-sensitive needs.





************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Director, After-School Training & Model Fidelity, Good Shepherd Services

The After School Training & Model Fidelity Director will partner with the Bronx After School Training & Model Fidelity Director to jointly manage the implementation of this after school model, by supporting staff in mastering it and ensuring ongoing model fidelity that is consistent across programs. In addition, the Directors will ensure that all required trainings are consistent across all after school programs and will coordinate the delivery. This position will closely collaborate with the after school Education Directors, Division Directors and Program Directors – as well as the Program Evaluation & Planning and the Learning & Development Departments.

Assistant Director for Donor Development, University Settlement/The Door/Broome Street Academy

Working with the Director of Development, the CEO, and other executive staff, the Assistant Director works to create and implement a strategy to engage individuals in our organizations’ work with the goal of gaining their financial investment. The organization is seeking to develop a major donor program, and the Assistant Director will be at the forefront of implementing this signature effort. Additionally, the Assistant Director will have supervisory responsibility for the development and execution of all fundraising events.

Outreach Specialist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking an Outreach Specialist for its Health Home Program. The ideal candidate must have excellent interpersonal, written, verbal, and, communication skills; must be knowledgeable of the Health Homes program and be able to relay its benefits to potential consumers; must be computer savvy and proficient in various computer programs such as Microsoft Office, especially, Excel.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* John Miller, the NYPD’s highest-ranking counterterrorism official, testified in a court case brought by two Staten Island officials, saying records associated with the city’s municipal ID could be destroyed without increasing the risk of terrorism, the Times reports.

* Assemblymembers Nicole Malliotakis and Ron Castorina explain in NY Slant that their opposition to the de Blasio administration’s plan to destroy IDNYC records is about safety and transparency, not immigration.

* After the city tripled the copay, New York City municipal workers made 18.5 percent fewer emergency room visits during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 compared to the same period last year, the Post reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 6 -- Carter Burden Gallery announces new exhibitions by re-emerging older artists.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/h1tkp/42630174 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.





************



SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news and shares exclusive content from New York Nonprofit Media. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.





************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. - Diaz speaks to New York Police Department rookies assigned to Bronx precincts, Fordham University, 441 E. Fordham Road, Bronx.

6 p.m. - State Sen. James Sanders Jr. hosts a candlelight vigil to honor New York City’s first murder victim of 2017, Rocky Kalisaran, 104-35 124th St., Jamaica, Queens.





************