FROM CITY & STATE:

* Nonprofit providers working with New York City to address the homelessness crisis welcomed the July 10 announcement that Joslyn Carter will lead the Department of Homeless Services.

* The 2020 Census is an opportunity to correct serious miscalculations that left New York City residents undercounted and lacking critical resources such as funding for schools, transportation and community improvements, U.S. Reps. Joe Crowley and Yvette Clarke write in NY Slant.

TOP NEWS:

* A caseworker at a Bronx homeless shelter faces sex abuse charges after befriending a family and molesting their 10-year-old son, the Daily News reports.

* A consulting firm for the city's Administration for Children's Services is slashing its fees, a move that will save taxpayers millions of dollars, NBC New York reports.

* The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City raised $22.3 million over the course of fiscal year 2017, a slight decrease from the $25.4 million the fund raised in the past year, Politico New York reports.

* New York City has financed 77,651 units of affordable housing in the past three years, but the majority are already existing affordable units that the city has “preserved,” and critics have argued not enough apartments are reserved for those making the least, the Daily News writes.

* Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano’s proposal to shame hospitals, museums, colleges, religious organizations and other nonprofits by sending them “voluntary” property tax bills is a misguided approach to raising revenue, David C. Wilkes, chair of the Westchester County Bar Association’s Tax Certiorari Committee and vice chair of the National Association of Property Tax Attorneys, writes in lohud.com.

* The NYPD agreed this week to make more information public about the outside vendors it contracts with, but one significant driver of its procurement decisions remains shrouded in secrecy: the nonprofit New York Police Foundation, Politico New York writes.

* Many nonprofit staff members and managers believe they’re on their own when it comes to professional development, seeking out career growth through education and networking, but some groups such as the Community Resource Exchange exist to help, The Nonprofit Times writes.

* Statistics from early this year may have painted a picture that overdoses on Staten Island were slowing down but now the numbers tell a different story, as the borough is on track to potentially exceed last year’s 116 overdose fatalities, the Staten Island Advance writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The Faso-Collins amendment – a provision that would shift county Medicaid costs to the state – has survived in the latest iteration of the U.S. Senate bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, State of Politics writes.

* Courtney Burke, a longtime Capitol hand, with deep expertise in Medicaid and other health care issues, will be the new Chief Operating Officer at the Healthcare Association of New York State, the Times Union writes.

************

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The New-York Historical Society is putting its collection and resources to work in response to the Trump administration’s proposed travel ban on people from six countries by joining forces with CUNY Citizenship Now!, a program that provides free legal services to immigrants seeking US citizenship, The Art Newspaper writes.

* A House Appropriations Subcommittee released its spending bill which cuts HUD programs by $487 million, which is $6.9 billion above the President's request, but would still have real impacts on New York families, the New York Housing Conference writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Following the largest single act of social media fundraising, the ALS Association was faced with a “good crisis” and a big challenge, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* With its emoji-filled news feed, Venmo offers the perfect opportunity for young people to donate, share their cause and perhaps subtly peer pressure their friends into donating too, often a key motivation for philanthropy, research shows, MarketWartch reports.

* Politicians and wealthy business leaders with ties to Gov. Andrew Cuomo are behind the push to exempt some of the state’s charter schools from hiring certified teachers, Alan Singer, a Social studies educator at Hofstra University, writes in Huffington Post.

************

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Mouse, a New York-based nonprofit, is launching a handful of STEM courses this fall, aimed at teaching students new skills based on cutting edge technology, THE Journal writes.

* PIX11 profiles Harlem nonprofit Hot Bread Kitchen which has provided over 180 women from 38 different countries a six-month paid intensive training program teaching, hands on, every step of the baking process.

* Founded by Jukay Hsu and David Yang, both from immigrant families who made their home in Queens, C4Q helps adults move from poverty to the middle class by running a ten-month program that teaches coding, Yahoo News writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The New York Women’s Foundation announced a total of $2,400,000 in grants awarded to 37 organizations working to promote economic security and justice for women and families throughout New York City. Building on The Foundation’s history of success, these investments show strategic growth and continue to strengthen their position as the premier women’s fund in the United States. The grants address a range of issues across The Foundation’s core focus areas of Economic Security, Anti-Violence & Safety, Health, Sexual Rights, and Reproductive Justice. In addition to focus areas by issue, they also transverse strategies integral to long-lasting change, including individual transformation, community engagement, mobilization, and systemic change. Click here for the full list of grantees.

* Corinne Hammons, Chief Executive Officer of Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, has been elected to the board of directors of The Collaborative for Children and Families and The Council of Family and Child Caring Agencies, two of the premier organizations working with their member agencies across New York State to help children and families achieve their goals. CCF works to offer compassionate and comprehensive, high quality wellness and healthcare for children and families through a network of resources rooted in the communities they serve. As a board member, Hammons will co-chair the Finance committee; participate in monthly training, board meetings, and membership meetings.

* The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a $750,000 grant to Bard Graduate Center to continue its “Cultures of Conservation” curriculum, which the foundation initially funded in 2012 for a period of five years. The second phase of “Cultures of Conservation” will continue its mission to model the best ways of integrating the approaches and insights of objects conservation and materials science with those of academics in the human sciences (anthropology, archaeology, art history, history). A key part of the grant initiative involves the appointment to the Bard Graduate Center faculty of a visiting professor of science who will bring a different kind of knowledge of materials to the close work of conservation.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

************

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Overturning former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s federal conviction did little to restore the once powerful politician’s reputation and regardless of whether he is convicted again, his legacy is cemented – and it’s not a good one, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett reports.

* The jury in former Assemblyman William Boyland Jr.’s corruption trial received the same kind of “overbroad” instructions as the one that found Silver guilty, but Boyland’s lawyers failed to object, and so the judges did not apply that standard of review when deciding his conviction, the New York Post writes.

* Assessors from the New York City Department of Finance’s Property Division failed to make the required on-site inspections in 54 percent of cases reviewed by the state comptroller’s office before determining the value for a property,the Daily News writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 20 -- Association of Nonprofit Specialists hosts The Space Age: Innovative and Traditional Office Solutions

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/21g1dq/82317073 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

************

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Minister Kirsten John Foy, the Northeast regional director of National Action Network, and faith and community leaders from across New York City speak out against the Mayor's Office of Special Enforcement's partnership with the hotel-funded lobbying group ShareBetter Coalition, Department of Investigation Complaint Bureau, 80 Maiden Lane, Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: Two executives at Kroll Associates have agreed to work for free and the rest will charge ACS no more than $275 an hour,via NBC New York.