FROM CITY & STATE:

* While affordable housing is a critical part of a brighter picture for immigrants in New York, to bridge the income inequality gap and provide a pathway to the middle class, the city must promote affordable homeownership, City Councilwoman Margaret Chin writes in NY Slant.





TOP NEWS:

* New York City Councilman Ruben Wills was convicted of multiple counts of fraud and grand larceny after using more than half of a $33,000 state grant on personal shopping sprees and was automatically expelled from the council, The New York Times reports.

* After New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently said that some people panhandle for “fun, researchers who have studied panhandlers think they could benefit from being certified, similar to the way personal trainers are, Marketwatch writes via the New York Post.

* Parents who have few resources are often caught up in what lawyers and others who represent families say is a troubling and longstanding phenomenon: the power of Administration Children’s Services to take children from their parents on the grounds that the child’s safety is at risk, even with scant evidence, the New York Times writes.

* In response to a surge in child abuse and neglect reports, ACS has drastically increased the number of families it brings into the system, filing more cases in Family Court and placing more children in foster care, the New School’s Center for New York City Affairs writes.

* Susan Grundberg, who has worked to help foster youth find permanent families and parents while leading the nonprofit organization You Gotta Believe, is departing the agency, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

* The city police department would be required to disclose how much property - cash and otherwise - it seized from New Yorkers, under a bill the City Council unanimously passed, Politico New York writes.

* The City Council voted in favor of the "Right to Counsel" bill, which requires the Office of Civil Justice to provide legal representation for all low-income New Yorkers facing eviction within five years, NY1 reports.

* A newly hired teacher aide at Stagg Street Center for Children was harassed by her supervisors at a daycare and then fired for being pregnant, according a federal civil right lawsuit filed in Brooklyn, DNAinfo writes.

* Nearly 30 homeless students won’t be going off to college empty-handed, thanks to city Education Department employees, who anonymously donated more than $6,000 in college and dorm-room supplies through a College Pop-Up Shop, the Daily News writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* For a veteran politician like Rep. John Faso of New York, prospects of getting his Medicaid-related amendment through the congressional meat-grinder anytime soon are virtually nil, Times Union writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The corridors of political power in the U.S. are overwhelmingly populated by men, but She Should Run, a D.C.-based organization, has committed to fast-tracking representational parity, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* The American Civil Liberties Union sued the federal government, demanding the release of documents that may pertain to the Trump administration's plans for new religious freedom rules, policies the ACLU says could sanction widespread discrimination, NBC News reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Social return on investment is an underutilized yet surprisingly flexible tool for making strong resource allocation decisions that maximize nonprofit impact, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* It marked a victory against gentrification and displacement when the city announced it will be giving $1.65 million to expand permanently-affordable housing via community land trusts, Sam Miller and Arvernetta Henry of Picture the Homeless write in City Limits.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Elected officials and community leaders were caught by surprise when word got out that a recently constructed apartment building would become a shelter for more than 80 homeless families, The Riverdale Press writes.

* City Comptroller Scott Stringer registered a six-year contract extension between the Department of Homeless Services and service provider Samaritan Village for a homeless shelter in Elmhurst, Queens Chronicle writes.

* Oscar and Grammy winner Common, partnered with the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores, surprised a group of students at Renaissance School of the Arts in Harlem by donating $10,000 to help their teachers buy supplies like calculators and science kits, the Associated Press writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The 11th annual Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan Golf for Charity event, hosted at West Hills Country Club in Middletown, raised more than $50,000 in support of the emergency food and shelter assistance programs provided by the not-for-profit agency in Orange and Sullivan Counties. Catholic Charities’ board member Tom Larsen, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Relations at Mediacom Communications Corporation and Goshen resident, served as the golf outing committee chairperson.

* More than 700 executives from New York’s real estate and finance industries went all in at the 18th Annual Casino Jazz Night on June 20th at Cipriani 42nd Street. The event benefitted Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC, the nation’s first and New York’s largest youth mentoring organization. This year, BBBS of NYC honored Steve J. Pozycki, founder, chairman and CEO of SJP Properties, and Michael A. Rodriguez, president of Alliance Building Services, for their commitment to giving back to communities across New York City. The 18th Annual Casino Jazz Night raised more than $1.5 million for BBBS of NYC’s youth mentoring programs.

* This July, The New York Women’s Foundation is giving New Yorkers and tourists something to look up to in Times Square. Thanks to Morgan Stanley’s Lights on Broadway campaign, which builds public awareness of nonprofit organizations, The Foundation is featured on the digital billboards of the financial services firm’s Times Square headquarters at Broadway between West 47 Street and West 48 Street for the entire month. The theme of The Foundation’s billboards is “Radical Generosity,” intended to encourage observers to stand together for all of New York’s women by donating, volunteering or sharing photos of the billboards’ content on social media. The photographs depict some of The Foundation’s grantee partners, including the Correctional Association of New York, Sakhi for South Asian Women, Upwardly Global, and WHEDCo.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* State Sen. Brian Benjamin, a critic of rebranding South Harlem as “SoHa,” introduced a bill that would crack down on real estate firms that create new names for neighborhoods, but he also received a $2,500 donation from a South Harlem luxury real estate developer, the Daily News writes.

* Cuomo quietly met with with the 23 members of the mainline Democratic conference in the state Senate this week, and promised that he would work toward winning a majority in the chamber next year, Politico New York writes.

* Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the presumptive GOP New York City mayoral candidate, has a complicated relationship with other Staten Island elected officials and political insiders both within and outside the Republican Party, the Staten Island Advance writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 25 -- Networking Breakfast hosted by the Association of Nonprofit Specialists

July 25 -- Networking Breakfast hosted by the Association of Nonprofit Specialists





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Housing Authority Chairwoman and CEO Shola Olatoye, Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan and others hold a press conference about NYCHA’s Jobs Plus program to engage and empower residents, Astoria Houses Jobs Plus Site, 4-25 Astoria Blvd., Queens.

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features City & State Editor-in-Chief Jon Lentz, Politico New York’s Bill Mahoney and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, WCNY.

12 p.m. – New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña delivers remarks at the New York University STEMNow celebration, New York University Tandon School of Engineering, Rogers Hall Gymnasium, 6 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn.

12 p.m. – New York City Deputy Mayor Richard Buery visits ThriveNYC mental health services providers, Western Queens Recovery Services, 62-07 Woodside Ave., fourth floor, Queens.

POINT OF INTEREST: In the aftermath of Zymere Perkins's death, activity jumped at the front end of the child welfare system: In December 2016, for example, the State’s child abuse hotline took in over 6,000 reports—an approximately 20 percent increase over the previous December, via the Center for New York City Affairs.