FROM CITY & STATE:

* The NYPD’s targeting of shelters for warrant searches has eerie parallels to the tactics employed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at local courthouses that have escalated under President Donald Trump, Tina Luongo and Adriene Holder, attorneys at The Legal Aid Society, write in NY Slant.

TOP NEWS:

* One of the American Jewish community’s most iconic charities, Jewish National Fund, appears to have broken New York state law by loaning its CEO over $500,000 to help him buy property, The Forward reports.

* Two students with disabilities and their mothers, along with a Bronx nonprofit organization, sued the New York City Education Department in U.S. District Court, saying that the city violated their right to be provided with disability services, The New York Times writes.

* On Rikers Island, young men sit with feet shackled to “restraint desks,” which officials say were created as a more humane alternative to solitary confinement – but some inmates have been able to free themselves and attack defenseless, restrained inmates, ProPublica writes.

* City Comptroller Scott Stringer is modifying the website showing city spending to include more information on sub-vendors, providing an added layer of transparency to the tool that helps shed light on hundreds of billions of dollars in city contracting, Gotham Gazette writes.

* The NYPD sergeant who ordered a homeless “sweep” ahead of Mayor de Blasio’s arrival at two subway stations did so at the direction of a boss in NYPD headquarters, but his mistake was putting the order in a memo, which he did because the mayor only recently started riding the rails, the New York Post reports.

* President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan should support fully funding HUD and stop handing housing over to private equity, the co-chairpersons of Castleton Park, a state and federally subsidized Mitchell-Lama housing development in Staten Island, write in City Limits.

* The Brownsville Community Culinary Center is an educational program that will put students through 40 weeks of kitchen classwork and apprenticing to prepare them for careers in the food and restaurant industry as they make the meals to be served at the center, which will be run as a nonprofit, the Times writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The war in Congress over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act has brought anxiety to the people whose health insurance is at risk, the New York Times writes.

* With the threatened repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a surprising source is emerging as the nation’s largest pool of philanthropic dollars for health: health conversion foundations, Health Affairs blog writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Cuomo criticized Trump for not proposing his 1 trillion dollar infrastructure plan yet, adding he was disturbed that the transgender military ban continues a Trump administration trend of pitting one group against another,the Times Union reports.

* Trump has inspired a new online dating service between lawyers opposed to him seeking pro-bono work and opposition nonprofits in need of help, according to Politico.

* Trump’s remarks earlier this week at the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree have led to a public apology from Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh, The NonProfit Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Eric Schneiderman, the New York Attorney General, sent a letter Thursdayasking for more information about a charity that owns part of HNA, the Chinese conglomerate that’s been collecting stakes in banks, hotels and is poised to buy Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund firm, Bloomberg reports.

* Nonprofits shared with the Chronicle of Philanthropy the unique ways they celebrate and recognize reaching fundraising goals.

* Whether an organization is just starting or is established with a large following, every nonprofit can benefit from some type of nonprofit software, but the process of deciding on the right software can slow organizations down so Nonprofit Hub offers some help.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Thirteen Central New York not-for-profit organizations, a large percentage of which are based in Oswego County, received grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2017 at its July board meeting, Oswego County Today writes.

* The Brooklyn Community Foundation welcomed two new members to the Foundation's team, and promoted Liane Stegmaier, who has been with the Foundation since 2011, to VP of Communications and Strategy, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* Kevin Durant appeared in Manhattan to unveil his charity’s latest refurbished court and mural in Lower East Side Park as part of the all-star’s Build It and They Will Ball charity, GOOD writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Members of the Her Justice Board of Directors unanimously approved the election of Paul Leake as the organization’s newest board member. Since 2012, Leake, Esq., has been involved with Her Justice, a nonprofit organization that takes a “pro bono first” approach to providing legal help for women living in poverty in New York City. Leake also served as Honorary Co-Chair of the Annual Photography Auction and Benefit in 2016. Skadden has been a Corporate Partner to Her Justice since 1995 providing ongoing operational support, additional funding throughout the year and a two-year Skadden fellow.

* In April, Christine Cullam joined Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc. as the incoming Finance Director. She joins CSSC with over 20 years experience in accounting, with significant time spent in managing people, operations, and administration of business. At CSSC, Cullam will be responsible for supervising the finance team in duties relating to accounting and finance, have oversight and protection of all corporate assets including program budgets, as well as prepare financial oversight of the organization’s three independent living communities at the Beltrone Living Center, King Thiel Senior Community and Sheehy Manor.

* The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistanceannounced the opening of a $3.2 million housing development for homeless youth in Yonkers. The Bruce Avenue Youth House, operated by Westhab, Inc.,provides four units and 16 beds of transitional housing for young people, ages 18-24. OTDA’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program provided 100 percent of the capital funding for this project. Over the years, HHAP has provided capital funding for a wide range of housing types for various homeless special needs populations. As part of the second phase of Cuomo’s 20 billion dollar five-year plan for the creation or preservation of 100,000 affordable and 6,000 supportive housing units, three state agencies have made available more than 650 million dollars in capital funding and 30 million dollars in service and operating funding for supportive housing.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Former Democratic state Sen. Terry Gipson, who has strong ties to the Working Families Party and Green Party, has approached party activists about challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in next year’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, the New York Post reports.

* Cuomo, who controls the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, announced an “Adopt-A-Station” program that calls on private companies to foot the bill for fixing dilapidated subway stations in exchange for station naming rights, the Daily News writes.

* Transit officials are investigating why a subway train was delayed inside a station near City Hall until New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio could get on board, MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said Thursday, calling the apparent special treatment “unacceptable,” the Post writes.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Phillip G. Morton, Chief Financial Officer with Hope's Door.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 27 -- Citymeals on Wheels hosts an evening with the city’s most socially-conscious chefs and restaurateurs as they talk all things sustainable.

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11:30 a.m. – New York City Councilman Barry Grodenchik holds a birthday celebration for seniors, 221-15 Horace Harding Expressway, Queens.

2:30 p.m. – DiNapoli tours Southern Tier Brewery and take media questions on the state Common Retirement Fund’s brewery investment and the pension fund’s efforts to invest in other New York-based companies, 2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood.





* POINT OF INTEREST: “When the Board voted to end solitary confinement for men and women under 22, we did not vote to chain people to desks,” Dr. Bobby Cohen, who sits on the Board of Correction, on shackling inmate’s arms and legs at Rikers Island, via ProPublica.