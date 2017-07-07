FROM CITY & STATE

* Gateway Housing’s Ted Houghton and Bill Traylor write in NY Slant that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s homelessness plan can remedy the city’s crisis through a combination of fostering innovation in the nonprofit sector along with a substantial boost in city resources.

* Retiring after 37 years on the New York City Human Rights Commission, Equal Access Program Director Ted Finkelstein talked to City & State about how to make New York a more accessible city, and the challenges that still exist for people with disabilities.

TOP NEWS:

* Mayor Bill de Blasio has agreed to a series of changes that will benefit New York City charter schools such as a streamlined process for schools asking the city for space in public buildings or help paying rent in private space, Chalkbeat writes.

* Despite longstanding bipartisan support and important proven benefits, politically motivated forces are agitating to repeal or weaken the Johnson Amendment, Tim Delaney, President & CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, writes in Nonprofit Quarterly. Also, see our editor-at-large Aimée Simpierre’s recent commentary on why the Johnson Amendment should be protected.

* The SUNY Charter Schools Institute, which authorizes the city’s major charter networks, took the first step towards approving a new set of rules that will help its networks solve the enormous challenge of hiring certified teachers, Politico New York writes.

* State rent-stabilization laws are supposed to protect tenants from the pressures of the city's real estate market, but housing advocates say there are ways for owners to raise rents much more, according to WNYC.

* A controversial new development at Broadway Triangle, a 52-acre swath that adjoins the tips of Williamsburg, Bushwick and Bedford-Stuyvesant is driving tension among Latinos, African Americans, Hasidic Jews and high-income families priced out of the “Brownstone Belt,” The Forward writes.

* Ten projects worth $1.165 million will receive funding under Rockland County's annual Community Development Block Grant awards, and 217,000 dollars in funding has been awarded to 16 local nonprofits for public service programs, Patch reports.

* United for Small Business NYC, a coalition of organizations assembled by the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, is calling for tougher policy that would combat commercial displacement, such as tools that would help develop affordable commercial space and a penalty system for landlords who warehouse property, Next City writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Susan G. Komen Upstate New York announced 77,852 dollars community grants for 2017 for organizations that included Canton-Potsdam Hospital, The Upstate Foundation, Inc. and University of Rochester, according to Syracuse.com.

* Any combination of Medicaid cuts and revenue losses tied to policy and regulatory changes almost certainly would be felt Upstate through service reductions, job losses and a diminished financial contribution to a beleaguered regional economy, Jeffery Davis, a Binghamton-based public policy consultant, writes in the Press & Sun Bulletin.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Democratic attorneys general from 18 states and the District of Columbia sued U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules that were meant to protect students from abuse by for-profit colleges, the Associated Press reports.

* Walter Shaub, director of the Office of Government Ethics who prodded President Donald Trump's administration over conflicts of interest is resigning to take a new job, NBC4 reports.

* Lawmakers in Congress have slipped language into two spending bills to protect so-called “dark money” nonprofits from IRS scrutiny by preventing the IRS from examining or defining the nebulous rules that govern them, the International Business Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* The Shubert Foundation's latest record-breaking grant cycle underscores the growing influence of institutional arts funders in fields that traditionally lack robust individual and public support, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* Understanding Google Analytics data will allow your nonprofit to not just reach more volunteers and donors, but also create a strategy for long-term online success, NonProfit Pro writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* SaveArtSpace, a Brooklyn-based not-for-profit group with a mission to transform advertisement space into public art installations, began an all-female gallery & public art exhibition in New York City using billboards, phone booths and advertising, The Guardian reports.

* CNN Money profiles a job training program run by Per Scholas, a publicly and privately funded nonprofit, which is free to students.

* Artists unveiled a new mural in tribute to late hip-hop artist Prodigy of the duo Mobb Deep, painted on the side of nonprofit Urban Upbound's building across from the Queensbridge Houses where the iconic rappers spent their youth, DNAinfo writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* MFY Legal Services, which began in 1963 as the legal arm of Mobilization for Youth, a large anti-poverty program on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, has changed its name to Mobilization for Justice. MFY pioneered the concept of neighborhood-based legal assistance in low-income neighborhoods, beginning with four lawyers in a basement storefront on the Lower East Side. Today, Mobilization for Justice handles more than 12,000 individual cases throughout the five boroughs of New York City each year while initiating class action lawsuits and other impact litigation and engaging in policy advocacy. Practice areas include housing, government benefits, consumer, employment, bankruptcy, foreclosure, civil and disability rights, special education, immigration, kinship care, and most recently tax law for low-income New Yorkers. Mobilization for Justice also runs the largest legal project nationally that focuses on serving the legal needs of people with mental illness who live in the community.

* Friends of SCO Family of Services’ Madonna Heights programs teed up June 19 for the 37th Annual Madonna Heights Golf Classic in Syosset, Long Island. The event, held at the Woodside Club, raised funds to support the vital work of Madonna Heights to teach, strengthen and empower young and adult women to heal from trauma. Jessica Sweeney of Northport received the Madonna Heights Spirit Award for her outstanding commitment to the women and children served by SCO Madonna Heights. She has been very active in the Northport community, at her children’s schools, and has been involved with Madonna Heights since she was a young girl.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Another New Jersey Transit train derailed as it entered New York Penn Station Thursday night, causing major delays just days before major track repairs are set to begin at the station, although there was no immediate indication that the derailment caused any serious injuries or damage, The New York Times reports.

* Details are emerging about Alexander Bonds, the man who fatally shot an NYPD officer on Wednesday, including his treatment and early release from a hospital for mental illness, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he had ordered a review of the hospital’s handling of Bonds, the Times reports.

* De Blasio’s office announced the administration is investing 1.3 million dollars to retrofit all 72 of the NYPD’s command vehicles with bulletproof windows and door panels, the New York Post reports.

