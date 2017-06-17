FROM NYN MEDIA:

If you missed yesterday's OpCon event, you can watch the livestream to see every panel.

* President Donald Trump has appointed longtime loyalist Lynne Patton - who has no housing experience and claims a law degree the school says she never earned - to run the office that oversees federal housing programs in New York, the Daily News writes.

* A customs agency van was parked outside the Legal Aid Society’s lower Manhattan office Thursday, raising fears that the feds were trying to frighten immigrants facing deportation, the Daily News writes.

* Judith Salerno, MD, MS, will be the next president of the New York Academy of Medicine, effective September 5, the Academy announced.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed pessimism that the state Legislature will be able to come to an agreement on mayoral control of New York City schools before the end of the legislative session next week, the Daily News writes.

* A nonprofit affordable housing developer is suing to block the sale of an apartment complex to a private developer, claiming it was cheated out of the deal by the building’s current owner, which tried to force the buyer to purchase two more properties to seal the deal, a lawsuit says, DNAinfo writes.

* The Coney Island Mermaid Parade, run by the nonprofit Coney Island USA, had grown difficult to manage and become increasingly expensive, but the public and a couple of generous donors raised the $50,000 needed to cover the bills, and now the show will go on as planned, amNY writes.

* De Blasio now characterizes Chancellor Carmen Farina's diversity plan as a mere 'first step,' but that raises the question of how long the city must wait to learn about the next one, education expert David C. Bloomfield writes in City Limits.

* In a lawsuit, NYU Langone Medical Center has pitted itself against the state's largest healthcare union, 1199 SEIU, four of its chief hospital competitors and a collective-bargaining unit that represents 109 nonprofit hospitals and nursing homes, Modern Healthcare writes.

* In New York, Impact Melanoma, a nonprofit, and Brightguard, have donated dispensers and 1,000 liters of free sunscreen as part of a pilot program adopted by the Parks Department to help prevent skin cancer, the Times reports.

* The Department of Homeland Security announced late Thursday night that it would continue the Obama-era program intended to protect Dreamer immigrants from deportation and provide them work permits so they can find legal employment, according to the New York Times.

* President Trump has called for private money to fund his $1 trillion plan, but similar moves in other countries have faced cost and quality problems, the Times writes.

* After questions from The New York Times about the level of his giving, Jeff Bezos posted on Twitter a “request for ideas” for philanthropy, the Times reports.

* The massive Essex Crossing development will begin to transform the Lower East Side of Manhattan, and will contain a medical center affiliated with NYU Langone and a community center run by the nonprofit Grand Street Settlement, the New York Times writes.

* Nonprofit Hub offers five tips to navigating nonprofit job boards in an effective, strategic manner and finding the perfect new executive or team member along the way.

* A nonprofit organization led by female Wall Street executives is taking action to provide education and networking opportunities, as well as internship placements, for young women interested in a career in asset management, efinancialcareers.com writes.

* The Stonewall National Monument is getting $100,000 to launch an oral history project to collect and preserve the history of the Stonewall uprisings in 1969, Patch writes.

* The Holy Cross Brooklyn Outreach Center, founded in 2013 to provide holistic care for the less fortunate, including physical, emotional and spiritual needs, held its third annual fundraiser at Leo’s Casa Calamari in Bay Ridge, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* The Workmen’s Circle Taste of Jewish Culture Annual Street Festival is a signature event that brings together thousands of foodies and dozens of purveyors of delicious food for a day of eating, learning, and celebrating in New York. The 2017 TOJC Street Festival will be held on 6th Avenue, between 48th and 49th. This year’s theme is “Diversity is Delicious” and will highlight the many contributions that immigrants have made and continue to make to Jewish and New York cuisine. For this year’s festival, the Workmen’s Circle is partnering with Emma’s Torch, a nonprofit social enterprise that trains and empowers refugees in the culinary arts. The organization’s refugees will make a special blend of granola, which will be served up via a pushcart by students from the Midtown Workmen’s Circle School.

* In 1987, the world was introduced to Bailey-Holt House, the nation’s first congregate residence for formerly homeless people living with HIV/AIDS, which welcomed its first five residents the preceding December. Over the last 30 years, Bailey-Holt House has provided a home for more than a thousand people living with HIV/AIDS. The residence has helped Bailey House clients heal, grow and thrive since its doors opened to those in need. In recognition of this landmark anniversary, this LGBT Pride Month Bailey House launched its 30x30x30 Campaign, which aims to raise $30,000 by June 30 to celebrate 30 years of transforming lives at Bailey-Holt House.

* More than 150 community members and people with disabilities recently supported nonprofit ACLD Foundation and the over 3,000 people that nonprofit Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, Inc. serves each year by participating in ACLD Foundation’s Second Annual Walk/Run: Journey To An Enviable Life at Heckscher State Park in East Islip, where they raised more than $31,000 benefiting ACLD programs and services.

* Faith leaders who organized a large nonpartisan forum for New York City mayoral candidates were left fuming when the biggest names pulled out at the last minute, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Republican Paul Massey Jr., who complained that the questions were too tough, the New York Post reports.

* As part of the jobs plan he announced Thursday, de Blasio wants to hire a nightlife ambassador, who would serve as a liaison between city government and local music venues and clubs, the Daily News writes.

* Activist Akeem Browder – the brother of a young man who killed himself after being imprisoned in Rikers Island for a crime he didn’t commit – crashed a mayoral candidate forum in Harlem on Thursday to announce he is running for mayor on the Green Party ticket, the Post writes.

June 19 -- Summer Soiree Celebrating 30 years of STEPS to End Family Violence

June 19 -- Summer Soiree Celebrating 30 years of STEPS to End Family Violence





On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth.

12 p.m. – Assembly members David Weprin and Carmen De La Rosa rally in support of bills to restore seven-day visitation at medium-security prisons and restore the transportation program for inmate visiting, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2:45 p.m. – The Rev. Al Sharpton, Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, the Drug Policy Institute and others discuss support of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that would establish a legal market for marijuana in New York, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at the New York City Pride rally, Foley Square, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Rep. Nydia Velazquez attends a Brooklyn Chinese-American Association meeting, Jing Fong Restaurant, 20 Elizabeth St., Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: “Responsible for organizing, executing and assisting with upscale events and celebrity golf tournaments. Handle celebrity talent acquisition for various marketing projects, philanthropic events and golf tournaments,” the LinkedIn profile of Lynne Patton, tapped to head HUD’s Region II, which includes New York and New Jersey, via the Daily News.