* John D’Amico, CPA, director with the Professional Standards Group at Marks Paneth LLP writes how the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s recentAccounting Standards Update – its first change to nonprofit financial reporting in over 20 years - helps nonprofits better tell their financial story to donors and grantors.

* Next in our series of executive salary infographics, we break down numbers from the 2016 GuideStar Nonprofit Compensation Report to look at the average salary for top employees at New York-based mental health and crisis intervention nonprofits.

TOP NEWS:

* The New York Attorney General has shut down a nonprofit in the Bronx that an investigation revealed was selling bogus ID cards that promised protection from deportation, NBC New York reports.

* Churches, synagogues and other houses of worship and nonprofits facing the possibility of a tax lien sale will have three extra weeks to figure out how to steer clear of the road leading to foreclosure, despite their tax-exempt status, The Real Deal writes. Read our recent opinion piece on what that sale means to many New York City nonprofits.

Council Member Rosenthal, who chairs the Council’s Committee on Contracts, released a policy brief outlining why the city must invest in the human services sector to ensure that nonprofits can continue to provide essential services.

* A Brooklyn judge could decide today whether more families can move into a homeless shelter in Crown Heights on Rogers Avenue on Crown Street, Patch reports.

* State Sen. Majority Leader John Flanagan sent another letter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio demanding education data before the state Legislature decides whether to renew a law giving the mayor control over city schools, the Daily News writes.

* President Donald Trump’s proposed budget guts federal microlending programs, which will have dire consequences for small businesses in New York and nationwide, Matt Chaban of the Center for an Urban Future writes in NY Slant.

* Bail reform alone cannot stanch the flow of people into the criminal justice system who shouldn’t be there in the first place, New York Times columnist Gina Bellafante writes.

* Although advocates for seniors are confident that Trump’s spending plan will not pass without serious policy changes, the planned funding cuts’ severity has raised big concerns, the Queens Chronicle reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTHCARE:

* While value-based purchasing has experienced some pushback among some home health care advocacy groups, particularly in areas where it is now required, providers are well served to get on board and adapt to the changes, Home Health Care News writes.

* CareConnect, the financially struggling health insurance arm of Northwell Health, has asked the Cuomo administration to allow an average 30 percent premium hike on the individual market in 2018, Politico New York writes.

* The 1,400 federally qualified health centers across the U.S. are an essential source of primary-care services for approximately 24.3 million low-income individuals, yet they are limited by a volume-based reimbursement model that prevents them from participating in outcomes-based care approaches, Modern Healthcare writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* As he built support for his signature political issue, Trump formed a powerful partnership with a nonprofit group dedicated to families of those killed by undocumented immigrants, but now some of those families are alleging they were exploited by both the nonprofit group and by Trump, Politico writes.

* The neo-populist wave that swept Donald Trump to power poses at least three challenges to elite philanthropy, which we define as both wealthy individual donors and foundations, professors Jeffrey M. Berry and Kristin A. Goss write in Nonprofit Quarterly.

IN DEPTH:

* Preliminary data has identified 1,314 active giving circles, plus 525 chapters or affiliates of giving circle federations, such as Dining for Women, across the country, according to the Washington Post. Also, read our previous reportingon one local example of the democratic giving model.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Senior health and day services center, The New Jewish Home, leased a large new space at a suburban-style office campus in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, The Real Deal writes.

* Forest Hills residents will soon be able to channel their inner Chopin by playing a piano, which will be placed in a local park for three weeks as part of a citywide program bringing art projects to public spaces, according to DNAinfo.

* For the second year in a row, Pernod Ricard partnered with environmental nonprofit EarthShare and the New York Restoration Project to revitalize several acres of land at the former Polo Grounds for the more than 7,000 residents living in nearby public housing, Metro writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Fortune Society, one of the nation’s most respected nonprofit organizations serving and advocating for formerly incarcerated individuals, announced today that it has received a 200,000 dollar unrestricted grant that it will use to strengthen its advocacy and policy work in criminal justice reform, housing equality for formerly incarcerated people and efforts to end mass incarceration. The two-year grant unrestricted grant from the Tow Foundation will benefit the work of the David Rothenberg Center for Public Policy, Fortune’s advocacy and policy arm. Founded in 2007, the DRCPP is named in honor of David Rothenberg, a tireless advocate for the rights and fair treatment of people with criminal records, who founded The Fortune Society 50 years ago.

* A new community initiative announced a milestone event in a section of Coney Island: over 200 days without a shooting for the second time in a year and a half. The respite in violence is due to a concerted effort by the policing strategies of Deputy Inspector William Taylor of the 60th Precinct and a project of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island known as Operation HOOD, an acronym for Helping Our Own Develop. A nonprofit community based organization modeled after New York City's Cure Violence program, Operation HOOD aims to prevent shootings and other violence by targeting high risk youth, identifying and mediating conflicts and providing mentors who can offer guidance on life choices, health care, and educational and employment opportunities. One of the leaders of the program, Derick Scott, was profiled as one of our Front-Line Heroes recently.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is launching its second business competition, the Downtown Startup Challenge, to award up to $30,000 to an entrepreneur with an innovative downtown business idea. Entrepreneurs are invited to submit ideas for a new retail business in select districts of downtown Utica or Rome. Interested individuals and/or groups must apply by Friday, June 30, to be considered for participation. For complete information on the rules and regulations of the challenge,www.downtownstartup.com. Those accepted in the Downtown Startup Challenge will receive startup coaching from thINCubator and have the opportunity to pitch their idea for up to 30,000 dollars in seed funding from The Community Foundation.

NYC spends $25 million or more per year on children in foster care due to homelessness, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. “Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care,” explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes. Download it at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/TakenAway/vd17g/73914207

* The NYPD have often used LRADs, or powerful sound cannons, to issue commands, but the devices also have what the manufacturer calls a “deterrent” function, which a federal judge ruled that the sound it emitted could be considered a form of force, the Times writes.

* Assemblyman Joseph Lentol will introduce a bill that would have those who are convicted of committing serious crimes in parks face harsher penalties to ensure playgrounds and other green spaces remain safe for families, the New York Post writes.

* As protesters lined the streets of lower Manhattan to object to Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, some of the city’s landmarks were lit up green to symbolize its continuing support for the agreement, the Daily News reports.

POINT OF INTEREST: The number of giving circles in the U.S. has roughly doubled in the past eight years, via the Washington Post.