FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Next in our series of executive salary infographics, we break down numbers from the 2016 GuideStar Nonprofit Compensation Report to look at the size of the pay gap between the genders at New York state’s nonprofits.

* New York Nonprofit Media has launched a new section of its website titled Knowledge that presents original content on operations topics as a resource for the community.

TOP NEWS:

* Adolescents who have committed crimes, including rape and murder, before their 16th birthdays are housed in detention centers run by ACS and staffers say the Brooklyn facility is out of control, NBC4 reports.

* The Rockefeller Foundation announced grants to NYC LGBT Center, Sylvia Rivera Law Project and Campaign for Southern Equality, three organizations supporting and defending the LGBTQ Community.

* If mayoral control is not renewed, the Board of Education would return and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio would lose much of his authority over the school system, as he would only get to name two of the seven board members,the New York Post writes.

* The Broome County Child Fatality Review Team has released a report after looking into 83 cases of unexplained and unexpected deaths from 2007 to 2016, BinghamtonHomepage.com writes.

* De Blasio released his administration’s 10-year plan to shut down Rikers Island in favor of a network of smaller more “humane” jails, but the mayor’s plan outsources to the City Council the fraught duty of picking where those jails go, amNY reports.

* New York's safety net for abused and neglected children is under stress, with caseworkers charged with keeping those youngsters out of harm's way too often swamped with more cases than they can handle, their advocates say, the Lockport Union Sun & Journal writes.

* NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill visited the headquarters of the CUNY/Daily News Citizenship Now! hotline, which offers free advice about immigration and citizenship, saying the NYPD is working to rebuild trust between the police and the immigrant community, the Daily News reports.

* Lynne Patton, a Trump family associate who helped plan his son Eric’s wedding and organize golf tournaments, who will head the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s programs in New York and New Jersey has a background that is very different from her predecessors, the Times writes.

* The State University of New York board of trustees on Wednesday named Havidan Rodriguez the next president of the University at Albany and the first Hispanic president of a four-year SUNY campus, the Times Union writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* A provision written by Reps. Chris Collins and John Faso that would shift county Medicaid costs to the state – only in New York – remained in the U.S. Senate health care bill, and could cost the state 2.3 billion dollars, the Times Union reports.

* The state Democratic Committee is releasing a video as part of its ongoing fight against the Republican-led efforts in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act, criticizing the U.S. Senate health care bill for its effect on New York residents, State of Politics reports.

************

Got SPACE? Let NYN Media list your office or co-working space, meeting or conference rooms, performance or program space available for rent on a yearly, monthly or daily basis. We are happy to offer you a chance to promote your space in our First Read Nonprofit daily newsletter reaching thousands of executives at New York's nonprofits. Please contact NYN Media for details on how to take advantage of this opportunity.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The process began with Obama, but the new administration is using technology designed for tracking down terrorists to surveil immigrants more than ever before, The Atlantic reports.

The Supreme Court made it harder to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans, rejecting the government’s position that it could revoke the citizenship of Americans who made even trivial misstatements in their naturalization proceedings, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* The five biggest challenges facing nonprofit financial professionals are managing the complexity of revenue sources; managing the budget; creating processes to ensure finances run smoothly even if people leave; understanding new laws and standards to ensure compliance; and communicating with funders and grantors, Exempt Magazine writes.

************

By offering lower rates than the NY state Unemployment Insurance system, as well as offering expert claims monitoring services, a robust HR platform and toolkit, and outplacement services, UST helps nonprofits save over $35 million every year. With a long and successful history working with New York nonprofits we are certain your organization will find long term value with UST and encourage you to get a quick savings analysis. To learn more visit us here.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Times Square Chronicles lists the latest New York grants offered under Art Works, the NEA’s largest category focusing on funding the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with art, lifelong learning in the arts, and strengthening of communities through the arts.

NYN BUZZ:

* In honor of Pride Month 2017, Amida Care has published a special community publication called “Let’s Start a Conversation: Sexual Health and Pleasure,” produced in partnership with The Ali Forney Center, Callen-Lorde, Housing Works, Iris House, The LGBT Center, and SAGE. The magazine takes an open, honest, affirming approach to exploring sexuality and sexual health. Community members, health care providers, and other contributors share everything from intimate details about sexual preferences to practical knowledge about safer sex. Topics include boosting sexual self-confidence, transgender sex, sex after 50, sexual health exams and screenings, and HIV and STI prevention methods.

* Encouraging the New York Jewish community to help “shape your Jewish New York,” UJA-Federation has launched a grant-making contest where the community will vote for the recipient of a $250,000 award. The contest, called “Big Idea,” was launched May 16 and asked New York non-profits to submit an idea designed to transform how we can make our Jewish community more welcoming and inclusive. 32 organizations submitted proposals and a committee narrowed the finalists down to four. Voting opened June 20 and will run until June 30.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services seeks proposals from not-for-profit organizations and units of local government to provide alternative to incarceration programs and services to criminal justice involved populations. Applicants will be expected to clearly articulate their goals regarding reducing recidivism and reducing reliance on incarceration, and how these goals will be achieved through funded interventions. DCJS has developed general operating guidelines for DCJS funded community corrections programs. Applications are due Aug. 4.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The state Democratic Committee is releasing a video as part of its ongoing fight against the Republican-led efforts in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act, criticizing the U.S. Senate health care bill for its effect on New York residents, State of Politics reports.

* The New York City Council’s Committee on Economic Development and the Committee on Contracts held a joint hearing to discuss proposed legislation that would create a bill of rights for subcontractors working with the city, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Ama Dwimoh, a candidate vying to be Brooklyn’s next district attorney, criticized the current administration for not doing enough to prevent future wrongful convictions, and promised that she would investigate and prosecute misconduct within the district attorney’s office, the New York Post writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 24 -- 14th Annual Stonewall Sails Regatta

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/xq2z2/78223439 to submit an event or view all community events.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Jodi Saitowitz, Executive Director with The Collaborative for Children and Families, Inc.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on September 14th at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

************

The Execu|Search Group is a leading recruitment and temporary staffing firm headquartered in NYC with additional offices in NY, NJ, CT, MA, and FL.

For over 30 years, we’ve been committed to finding people jobs they love and connecting companies with the talent they need. We specialize in: Accounting & Finance, Creative & Digital, Financial Services, Engineering, Human Resources, Health Services, Information Technology, Legal Services, Nonprofit, and Office Support. www.execu-search.com

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11:30 a.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visits volunteers at the 15th annual CUNY Citizenship Now! Immigration Hotline, John Jay College, 524 W. 59th St., third floor, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Assemblyman David Weprin, New York City Councilman Barry Grodenchik, state Sen. Leroy Comrie, other elected officials, religious clergy and community organizations join for a press conference on hateful graffiti found at the Holliswood Hospital site, Holliswood Hospital, 8737 Palermo St., Queens.

1:45 p.m. – New York City mayoral candidate Paul Massey Jr. holds a press conference on the Build it Back program, 211 Beach 117th St., Far Rockaway, Queens.

6:30 p.m. – New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez will attend Carmen De La Rosa's LGBT Pride celebration, Castro Bar, 104 Dyckman St., Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: Our NYN Knowledge page has 30 entries and counting.