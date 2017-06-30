Editor’s Note: NYN Daily will be taking Monday, July 3rd and Independence Day off, but we will return Wednesday, July 5. Have a happy holiday!

* We profiled our latest Front-line Hero, Jessica Gulmi, a licensed clinical social worker who works as as director of Clinics in Schools, a program started in 2010 by Northside Center for Child Development.

* NYC has paid a private firm $51,000 for a month - as much as $550 per hour - for monitoring the embattled Administration for Children’s Services, WNBC reports.

* As many as 3,000 rent-stabilized apartments could be deregulated as the city phases out the notoriously dysfunctional cluster site homeless shelter program, Gothamist reports.

* Republican New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis released a five-page plan detailing how she would address New York City’s homelessness crisis, but some of her proposals are similar to those of Mayor Bill de Blasio,Politico New York writes.

* Yesterday’s markup of the 253-page FY2018 financial services bill by a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee was cause for nonprofit opponents of the Johnson Amendment to express continued opposition to changing existing tax law on political involvement by tax-exempt charities, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Sister Paulette LoMonaco, the executive director of Good Shepherd Services, talks to New York Magazine’s The Cut blog about her work-life routine.

* The Human Services Council of New York unveiled a new website that “adequately reflects the professionalism of our membership and communicates the seriousness of the work we do at HSC.”

* Sen. Charles Schumer is lobbying for a law that would eliminate rules that prevent summer camps and other children’s organizations from gaining access to federal sex offender background checks on new employees and volunteers, according to the Press Republican.

* Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore, a best-selling author, combat veteran, entrepreneur, shared some key moments of his life with People Magazine.

* De Blasio will remain in charge of the city’s public schools — for the next two years, at least — after an 11th-hour agreement in Albany averted a return to the old, decentralized system ahead of Friday’s deadline, DNAinfo reports.

* Some of the Northern New York Community Foundation’s youngest members have awarded more than $17,000 to eight upstate nonprofit projects, the Watertown Daily Times writes.

* Projected Medicaid spending under a Senate Republican bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act would be 35 percent lower after two decades, the Congressional Budget Office said in a new report, which detailed how Medicaid changes would cut more deeply as they go fully into force, the New York Times writes.

* Thousands of people around the world are forced to flee their home country every year because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, and an increasing number end up in the United States, but attaining refugee status is a complex and difficult journey, throughout which asylum-seekers must constantly negotiate visibility, Slate writes.

* Freed by the Supreme Court to partly revive President Donald Trump’s travel ban, administration officials said the border would be shut to refugees and most visitors from six predominantly Muslim countries unless individuals can prove they have close family members living in the U.S., or are coming to attend a university or accept a job offer, the New York Times writes.

* In part three of an ongoing series, BDO’s Nonprofit Standard Blog looks at how the Accounting Standards Update 2016-14 will impact the reclassification of assets after donor-imposed restrictions expire.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy talks to Salim Ismail about the ideas behind his book, Exponential Organizations, and his company, ExO Works, which helps established nonprofits and businesses navigate the waters of innovation and disruption.

* NonProfit Pro offers five ways to find major donor prospects.

* Rebuilding Together NYC is salvaging appliances from Hurricane Sandy–damaged homes and reselling them for bargain basement rates at a new store in Gowanus, the Brooklyn Paper writes.

* A 28-unit transitional space for the homeless is set to open this fall at the former Robert Mapplethorpe Residential Treatment building on East 17th Street, according to DNAinfo.

* St. Catherine’s Center for Children, a leading human services agency that provides services for children and families in more than 20 New York state counties, has announced the selection of three new board members following its quarterly board of directors meeting in June. The new board members include Gerald J. Jennings, Amy Kramer, and Monica Marini. Jennings is the Regional Director for Citi Group’s state and local government relations team. Kramer is Assistant Vice President of External Affairs for AT&T, where she heads a team of governmental consultants. Marini is Vice President of Homeowner Services for Marini Homes, a leading Capital Region homebuilder.

* The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation has named Adam Frederick Falk to be the next president of the Foundation, effective January 2018. Falk is currently the President of Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., a role he has held since April 2010. He is also a Professor of Physics at the College. He will succeed Paul L. Joskow,who has been president of the Foundation since 2008 and will be returning to research and teaching at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prior to moving to Williams, Falk was a faculty member at Johns Hopkins University for 16 years, where he served as the James B. Knapp Dean of the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, Dean and Vice-Dean of the Faculty, and Professor of Physics.

* The New York Life Foundation, in partnership with the National Alliance for Grieving Children, is offering a grant opportunity to expand access to bereavement services for underserved communities through the Grief Reach program. Forty-two Grief Reach grants totaling $1.25 million will be awarded to organizations serving bereaved youth through a Request for Proposals. The grants will be given over a two-year period and range from $10,000 to 100,000. There are two funding opportunities: Community Expansion Grants and Capacity Building Grants for agencies that provide bereavement support services to children and teenagers. Applications will be accepted online through Aug. 7. For more information about the RFP application and eligibility requirements, please visit: http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/rk-life-foundation-grief-reach/zh148/80001311.

* The Citizens Budget Commission will send a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo urging him to veto 10 out of 26 bills that it calls “benefit sweeteners,” enhancements of public benefits included to reach deals to pass legislation, which could cost state and local governments $34 million, Gotham Gazette writes

* The NYPD settled a lawsuit over its compliance with the state Freedom of Information Law by agreeing to accept and handle record requests by email and to create a written description of its procedures for accepting requests,The New York Times reports.

* The NYPD is investigating whether two of its officers tried to intimidate a watchdog who tweets about police parking placard abuse, as the Twitter user has claimed he was visited at his home late at night by two cops, despite no record of officers being deployed, the Post reports.

12:30 p.m. – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and county and city officials host a press conference to push for bipartisan legislation that would help cutoff the flow of illicit fentanyl into Central New York, Cortland County Public Safety Building, 54 Greenbush St., Cortland.

12:30 p.m. – New York City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal moderates a panel on tenant harassment at Pa'lante’s Demystifying Housing Conference, Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, third floor, 163 W. 125th St., Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at the Yemeni American Merchants Association’s press conference to stand against the refugee ban, Brooklyn Borough Hall, Brooklyn.

POINT OF INTEREST: During one point in fiscal year 2016, 3,167 of 3,300 cluster apartments were in rent-stabilized buildings, via Gothamist.