FEEDBACK FRIDAY: We’re expecting Mary McCormick from the Fund for the City of New York for an upcoming podcast. What would you want to ask her?

* Next in our series of executive salary infographics, we break down numbers from the 2016 GuideStar Nonprofit Compensation Report to look at the average salary for top employees at New York-based nonprofits.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is not planning to veto a provision that earmarks $26 million for the legal defense of immigrants in deportation proceedings, even those convicted of serious crimes, the New York Post writes.

* A new report from a national child welfare organization calls for New York City to make child safety a public health issue, spreading the protection of the city’s youth across several agencies instead of just relying on the Administration for Children’s Services, The Wall Street Journal reports. See the full report here.

* GuideStar, a self-described "neutral" repository for data on more than 2 million charities, recently flagged 46 nonprofits for being labeled as hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the New York Times writes.

* In answering critics of his efforts on school integration, de Blasio has largely blamed New York City’s residential patterns for the problem, but when Manhattan District 1 families choose where their children will go to elementary school, it still added up to segregation, the Times writes.

* After waiting for almost a year, integration advocates finally learned what New York City plans to do about its severe school segregation and they were largely unimpressed, Chalkbeat reports.

* A new report from an education advocacy group accuses members of the state Senate’s eight-member Independent Democratic Conference of betraying traditional public schools in exchange for campaign donations from charter school supporters, the Times Union writes.

* The city budget failed to include a 50 million dollar proposal to subsidize MetroCards for low income New Yorkers, the City Council confirmed, because the mayor said the governor should fund it, DNAinfo reports. Read City & State’s series of editorials on the Fair Fares campaign here.

* Christie's auction house has announced that the personal collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller will be sold to benefit a dozen nonprofit institutions and organizations, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* With the future of the Affordable Care Act in doubt and the Trump administration planning to roll back the act’s mandate that employers cover contraceptives, the battle over birth control is shifting to the states, the New York Times writes.

* Health insurers that sell policies to individuals through the state's online Obamacare exchange have asked the state to approve premium rate hikes averaging 16.6 percent for 2018, the Times Union writes.

* A report by the United Hospital Fund details how American Health Care Act would increase costs for consumers, wipe out coverage gains, and destabilize New York’s individual market

* A memo from Attorney General Jeff Sessions will end an Obama administration practice that sometimes required companies to donate money to nonprofits working in communities on similar problems as those created by the offending party as part of settlement agreements with the federal government, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* The New York Housing Conference has launched a campaign to spotlight real lives impacted by President Trump's FY 2018 Budget, which reduces HUD funding 7.4 billion dollars or 15 percent compared to 2017.

* Nonprofit Hub compiled a cross section of resources on donor relations and communications from around the web.

* While all regional and national grantmaking institutions believe in the importance of engaging diverse communities, and overcoming key obstacles to doing so, there is no one-size-fits-all approach, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* BankUnited awarded a grant totaling 100,000 dollars over two years to Change Capital Fund, which helps expand economic opportunity for individuals and families in New York City through established, community-focused nonprofit organizations, according to Business Wire.

This Monday, June 12, The Floating Hospital will host its Eighth Annual Summer Soirée at Current, Pier 59, at Chelsea Piers from 6:30pm-9:30pm. Celebrating more than 150 years of service, The Floating Hospital was one of the first and is now one of the last charity care hospitals in New York City. Its mission is to provide healthcare for all, regardless of insurance, legal status or ability to pay, and the organization now serves thousands of women and children living in family homeless shelters and domestic violence safe houses each year. Founded in 1866, The Floating Hospital provides compassionate and exceptional primary, dental, and mental healthcare to diverse and underserved communities throughout New York City.

Laura McQuade will become President and Chief Executive Officer of Planned Parenthood of New York City, effective September 2017, Katie Danziger, Chair of PPNYC’s Board of Directors announced. Currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Planned Parenthood Great Plains based in Overland Park, Kansas, McQuade oversees health care services, education and training in 12 health centers in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, and is a leading advocate for sexual and reproductive health and rights in those four states. She previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Center for Reproductive Rights, a New York City-based global human rights organization that works to advance reproductive freedom as a fundamental human right.

* Brooklyn Community Foundation is now accepting letters of inquiry for its 2017-18 Invest in Youth Grant Program. Last year, it awarded more than 1.9 million dollars to 60 youth-serving nonprofits in the areas of Youth Leadership, Youth Justice, and Immigrant Youth. The LOI submission deadline for organizations not currently funded through Invest in Youth is July 7 at 11:59 p.m. Grants will range between $20,000 − $50,000, with the majority of grantees receiving general operating support. All organizations not based in Brooklyn must apply for program support for their Brooklyn-based work. Learn more.

* Service disruptions on New York City’s subways have escalated from a frequent annoyance to what advocates have deemed a crisis, but with two weeks left before state lawmakers break for the summer, solutions are not on anyone’s agenda, Politico New York reports.

* Former FALN leader Oscar López Rivera received a hero’s welcome Thursday in the Bronx at Hostos Community College – his first appearance in New York since setting off a firestorm surrounding the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Daily News reports.

* The federal government’s star witness in a series of pending municipal corruption cases in New York City, Jona Rechnitz, is now entangled in an unrelated criminal prosecution of a ticket broker charged with running a Ponzi scheme,the Times reports.

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, information technology, risk, finance and human resources? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

POINT OF INTEREST: “Rate increase requests for individual policies on NY State of Health ranged from 4.4 percent for Rochester-based Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to 47.3 percent for HealthNow New York, the Buffalo-based parent of BlueShield of Northeastern New York,” via the Times Union.