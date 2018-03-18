FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Jennifer Geiling, executive director of the Nonprofit Resiliency Committee, joined us for an NYN Media Insights podcast about how it has won over skeptics and gotten a lot done from working to streamline budget modifications to starting to standardize desk audits.

* Today’s Buzz says what major health facility reopened yesterday, who got New York City contracts yesterday and there’s still a chance to view a killer discussion at #NYNFundCon on turning events into fundraising opportunities.

* A new NYN Media video follows our article earlier this week on American Indian Community House’s effort to boost the health of Native Americans by resurrecting the learning of language through events like Lakota Language Weekend in New York City.

TOP NEWS:

* Buffalo woman Christina Sanford Gordon is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from local churches and nonprofit organizations through phony grant writing services, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced yesterday, WKBW reports.

* Two reports slammed how New York City handles the education of homeless children – with the Citizens’ Committee for Children and Advocates for Children calling for a new deputy chancellor position dedicated to this population, The New York Times reports.

* New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray travelled to Puerto Rico this week with a dozen mental and behavioral health experts and will remain there for two weeks to train thousands of people in treating disaster-related stress and other mental ailments, El Diario reports (English translation).

* More news below …

* A new venue in Manhattan is not your normal midtown theater, instead CityKids mixes drama and activism at a new location to prepare young people for their futures and it has had the backing of big names like Demi Moore, Chelsea Now reports.

* Donna Frescatore, who has led New York State of Health – the state’s online health insurance marketplace – for the past five years, will become the next state Medicaid director, replacing Jason Helgerson when he leaves next month, Politico New York reports.

Got inside information? Email us: editor@nynmedia.com.

In Depth:

* NonProfit Pro features four tips to improve your marketing and attract donors in a saturated and competitive market – but you have to have the right mix of data and old school compelling content.

* Poor Americans are flooding into the country’s blood-plasma donation centers in greater numbers than ever before, seeking to make up for low wages or small benefits checks, The Atlantic reports.

* The infusion of school safety officers led to violent incidents in New York City schools, so instead of armed guards schools need safety and disciplinary practices that actually protect children, the NYCLU’s Donna Lieberman writes in City & State.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Juvenile justice advocate Dwayne Betts tells WNYC’s Brian Lehrer about a new podcast “Caught” which tells the stories of young people – who are disproportionately people of color – caught in America's expansive juvenile justice system.

* A new lawsuit from the ACLU is challenging the immigration crackdown from the Trump Administration that is pushing more and more immigrant children into foster care after they’re separated from the parents, Youth Today reports.

* Public health advocates and others warn that a plan to solve the opioid crisis that calls for the death penalty for some drug dealers will detract from effort to reverse the epidemic, but President Trump will likely include it in a plan he is finalizing now, Politico reports.

KICKER: “I do a lot of audits, but this one cuts at the heart … In violation of the Department of Education’s regulations, I can say they’re doing almost nothing to follow up with the parents when homeless students are absent. Days go by, students are absent, and there’s no word from D.O.E.” - New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, via the Times.



