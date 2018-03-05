FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* David Hansell, commissioner of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, speaks in the latest NYN Media Insights podcast about battling proposed state budget cuts and leading the embattled agency beyond the past during his first year in office.

* As the search for a New York City schools chancellor continues, the most important task is hardly being discussed: preparing more students to succeed in college, the Center for an Urban Future’s Tom Hilliard and Matt A.V. Chaban write in City & State.

*Today’s Buzz has the scoop on what new title Jeremy Kohomban of The Children’s Village just got, a new executive director at JDC and The Sylvia Center – and who wants to buy solar panels for not-for-profits.



TOP NEWS:

* Alberto Carvalho announced during a Miami school board meeting that he would not take the chancellor job in New York City, embarrassing Mayor Bill de Blasio a day before he would have reportedly formally announced the appointment, Politico New York reports.

* A former employee of the Westchester Community Opportunity Fund is suing, alleging that he was wrongfully fired after he revealed the nonprofit had misused thousands in government funding, News 12 Westchester reports.

* New York City nonprofits are among the organizations using a grant program that helps them hire and train workers over 50, where the fast growth in the labor market will happen in years to come, The New York Times reports.

* Thousands of affordable housing units in New York City could go market rate unless cuts to Section 8 and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits – proposed by the Trump Administration – are reversed, City Limits reports.

* Upstate nonprofits are getting in on the trend of co-working spaces at a newly created facility in Schenectady where a cluster of companies and other organizations can house their work while reducing overhead, Times Union reports.

In Depth:

* Participatory grantmaking can be a powerful tool but only if it is a “match of equals” with community members who know the ins and outs of local challenges, Ana Oliveira, president of The New York Women’s Foundation, writes in Philanthropy New York.

* GoFundMe is making a new move to become a bigger player in the nonprofit sector with the relaunch of CrowdRise, the crowdsource fundraising website the tech company bought last year, TechCrunch reports.

* A new print and online resource outlines hundreds of low and no-cost resources covering 21 areas of need, including jobs programs, health care, child care and nutrition, Carole Wacey, executive director of Women’s City Club of New York, writes in Amsterdam News.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Twenty years ago, Dolly Parton started a nonprofit in her Tennessee hometown to help local children read and now Imagination Library has given away 100 million books, NPR’s All Things Considered reports.

* The United States Olympic Committee needs a new CEO after Scott Blackmun announced his resignation amidst an ongoing investigation into how the committee handled the sexual abuse by former physician Larry Nassar, The NonProfit Times reports.

* Native Americans are losing out, according to a new analysis that national philanthropies overlook their causes under the mistaken belief that community foundations are filling the void, Inside Philanthropy reports.

* A prominent Kremlin-linked Russian politician has cultivated ties with the National Rifle Association for years as a means to gain deeper access into American politics and politicians, including Donald Trump, NPR reports.

KICKER: “We’ve been engaged with (Miami schools chief Alberto Carvalho) for many weeks, multiple meetings here in New York, multiple conversations by phone. I mean obviously that involved leaving Miami. So again, I’m very, very surprised. I have a lot of respect for him, but I’m very surprised.” - Mayor Bill de Blasio, via Politico New York.



