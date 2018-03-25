FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Alan van Capelle, executive director of the Educational Alliance, joined us in the CEO Corner for our latest NYN Media Insights podcast to talk about “happiness quotients,” “congressional-style” budget hearings and other tools he uses to manage his organization.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell called on state officials to withdraw $170 million in cuts to his department from the state budget, warning that the funding cuts could hurt foster children, the New York Post reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced that the state Department of Health and the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services will provide hospitals with a temporary waiver to expand the detox services to help fight the opioid epidemic, the Times Union writes.

* The nonprofit Sato Project in New York City has moved into high gear since Hurricane Maria by rescuing dogs from the devastation in Puerto Rico to be reunited with their families or adopted by others in the city, Village Voice reports.

* Legal aid groups joined New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to push for stronger rent laws, asking state lawmakers to end loopholes that let landlords jack up the rent at rent-stabilized apartments when tenants move out, the Daily News reports.

* A new report by JobsFirstNYC and Community Service Society has five graphs that illustrate how the share of young adults in New York City who are jobless and out of school has fallen over the past five years, Chalkbeat reports.

* If approved, proposed state caps on child welfare spending will make fewer preventive services available to families in need and put more children in foster care, Karen J. Freedman, executive director of Lawyers For Children, writes in City Limits.

In Depth:

* A City Journal podcast discusses the history of New York City’s family-reunification policies, which led to fatal consequences for children in distressed homes – and little has reportedly changed in the last 20 years.



* Community Resource Exchange has advice and a series of illustrative scenarios to share in Nonprofit Quarterly with nonprofit leaders to encourage their “continuous and humble but increasingly confident development.”



* To create systems of societal change, we need to become clearer about the archetypes of societal change strategies, their strengths and weaknesses, and their interactions, writes Stanford Social Innovation Review.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Young people across the U.S. will protest lax gun laws this weekend at marches across the country, and another student walk out is planned for next month, Vox reports.

* A nonprofit called Every Murder is Real is fighting back against “contributory conduct” whereby families of homicides nationwide are denied compensation because the victim was decided to be somehow responsible for their own death, Nation Swell reports.

* A women's health website maintained by the federal Department of Health and Human Services no longer includes LGBT health resources – and advocates worry this reflects a bias from the Trump Administration against LGBT people, Pacific Standard reports.

KICKER: “Him violating his parole had nothing to do with him being shot, nor me burying him as a result of his injuries … I just don’t feel it’s fair that they made this decision based on his (prior) actions.” - Tyrisha Robinson, mother of a homicide victim, via Nation Swell.





