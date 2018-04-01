FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Jennifer March joins us on the latest Insights podcast to talk about Citizens Committee for Children of New York’s latest report identifying trends, improvements and some stubborn areas of disparity in child well-being across the city.



* Today’s Buzz says what nonprofit leader and New York City official were chatting up Brian Lehrer yesterday, who made a last push for Advantage After School funding in Albany, who are the new board members at a Hudson Valley nonprofit – and who just won a quarter-million dollars in contracts from the city.



* State lawmakers eager to leave the state Capitol before the religious holidays this weekend inched closer to a budget deal on Thursday night, even as negotiations remained stalled on several fronts, including the sale of Fidelis Care, City & State reports.



TOP NEWS:

* ACS Commissioner David Hansell wants to see a day when parents view the city’s child welfare agency as a resource – and engaging the public, parents and children is one of the first big steps he’s taking to repair the agency’s image, The New York Times reports.

* The Assembly and state Senate passed legislation making it illegal for cops to have sex with someone they detain, classifying cop-arrestee relations in the same vein as sex with minors, the handicapped and others who cannot legally give consent, the New York Post writes.

* Dawn Sanders-Garrett, former executive director of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, was just awarded $107,250 – apparently the secret payment Sanders-Garrett and the BMHA agreed to prior to her resignation March 15, The Buffalo News reports.

* Yonkers is launching a registry of people with disabilities for emergency responders, which will help responder better prepare to accommodate them before they arrive on-scene, Gannet Albany reports.

* WNYC features Alvin Irby, a stand-up comedian, a children's book author, a former kindergarten teacher, and the founder of Barbershop Books, which helps kids read by stocking their top picks in New York City barbershops.

* Two weeks ago, an immigrant woman moved into a Upper West Side church with her 15-month-old daughter to avoid deportation – one among dozens of immigrants across the country seeking refugee in churches, The New York Times reports.

* Taxes are due soon and there are six tax-reform-related issues that nonprofits will need to address sooner rather than later, writes the BDO Nonprofit Standard blog.

New York's new paid family leave law gives workers the right to paid, job-protected time off to bond with a new child, care for a seriously ill loved one, or address the impacts of military deployment. Find out what you and your organization need to know about the new law, including employers and employees' rights and responsibilities and interactions with existing laws, with a training session by A Better Balance, hosted by Amalgamated Bank.

In Depth:

* Arm teachers with mental health services, and more tragedies can be prevented – like a planned murder that was recently thwarted in the Bronx, David Appel, director of the Montefiore School Health Program, writes in Pediatric News.

* Rikers or a homeless shelter? Neither is a good alternative. Not for community safety. Not for taxpayers. Not for anything. There’s a way to shut down the prison to parole pipeline, JoAnne Page president of The Fortune Society, writes in City Limits.

* A New York City high school teaches explains how being “a taxi driver” helps teens avoid prison. They pick the destination, but the driver gets them there safely – as was the case with a boy named Emilio, Juvenile Justice Information Exchange reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* America saw an uptick in maltreatment-related fatalities and the number of documented physical abuse cases even though the number of child neglect and sexual abuse cases continues to trend downward, The Chronicle of Social Change reports.

* The timing of President Trump’s announcement to name Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson to lead Veterans Affairs was a snap decision that knocked the government's second-largest agency, already bedeviled by scandal, deeper into disarray, Politico reports.

KICKER: “There will always be champions that will work with you. There will always be people who, when anything goes wrong, are going to be the naysayers that will go after you.” - ACS Commissioner David Hansell, via The New York Times.





