FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Today’s Buzz has the details on, why nonprofit Iris House is hitting the road to battle HIV/AIDS, which organization got $14 million to help homeless people in the Bronx and who is giving away $15,000 art grants.

* The latest NYN Media Insights podcast features a UK-based professor who discusses what she learned about New York’s juvenile justice system as a caseworker in the Harlem public defender’s office and what Close to Home means to the history of child welfare in the state.

* “You use their pain to lock up other black or brown people.” A forum featuring New York City Council members, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and the correction officers union president got heated. City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* Upstate officials say New York City is illegally dumping homeless families in upstate towns by luring them with a year of free rent, and the officials are threatening to sue unless the city stops the Special One Time Assistance Program, the New York Post reports.

* Billboard reports the story of God’s Love We Deliver and how a 30 year-old organization expanded its mission and landed Keith Richards, Norah Jones and other stars for a second benefit concert – with the help of a board member.

* Amsterdam News reports the highlights of an FPWA event that featured a discussion about how local women can lead social and political change featuring women leaders including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Women’s March leaders.

* More news below …

************

This Social Work Month, are you thinking about pursuing a DSW? If so, join NYU Silver School of Social Work on Thursday, March 8th from 1-2pm for an informational webinar about our 3-year, part-time DSW Program in Clinical Social Work. Learn how our DSW program can prepare you for clinical leadership roles in academic and agency settings and get answers to your questions about admissions, financial aid, scholarship opportunities and more. Learn more and RSVP.

************

* Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has secured enough GOP support to win a slot on its ticket, and now has almost double the backing of his nearest rival in the contest for the Republican Party’s gubernatorial nomination, Politico New York reports.

* A gun violence town hall, which was billed as a forum to let students speak their minds, turned awkward when de Blasio insisted students answer first lady Chirlane McCray’s question on mental health services, New York Post reports.

* A man waited 50 years for a new home in the Lower East Side after his family made way for urban renewal, but delays in part caused by the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty ensued until this year when the man got to move in – then he died, The New York Times reports.

************

Growth for Good provides expertise in nonprofit strategy, fundraising, leadership, and marketing so that organizations can focus on what they do best: good work. Our decades of experience and steady focus on capacity building enable us to help our clients develop the knowledge, strategies and tactics they need to meet immediate and longer-term challenges. For more than 15 years, we have built strength in organizations so they can make a better world. Visit: www.growthforgood.com

************





In Depth:

* Rather than blame school disciplinary problems for mass shootings, more trauma centers, counselors, and behavioral specialists are needed – or else black girls will continue to pay the prices for the violence caused by others, Juvenile Justice Information Exchange writes.

* Cuomo faces big budget woes this year, and he’s at war with de Blasio, but those are poor excuses to slash funding for the New York City Administration for Children’s Services that will put vulnerable kids in the city at even greater risk, the New York Post writes.

* Collecting data from supporters can break the ice before asking for a donation if the pitch is personalized in the right way, according to Nonprofit Hub, which features five tips on best practices.

* Frances McKenna of Marks Paneth writes on the company’s blog about how nonprofits can win in a tough recruitment environment – but only if they keep on the right side of what are and are not acceptable forms of compensation.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018 at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Cash assistance can make the difference in the health and future careers of low-income children but a myth persists that such aid makes people lazy and dependent, The Atlantic investigates why.

* By urging a return to the days when mentally ill people were warehoused in asylums, President Trump reopened a simmering debate: Should we have more asylums? The New York Times reports.

* HUD is replacing anti-discrimination language in its mission statement – with real-world implications for how the federal department fights housing inequality across the country, Vox reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Erika Tannor, director of communications for New York City Councilman Rafael Espinal

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 12 – The New Jewish Home celebrates eight New Yorkers over 80

March 13 – Women in Human Services Hall of Fame

March 14 – Corporate housekeeping – keeping up with new regulations

March 15 – Finding funding from nontraditional sources

March 20 – NPCC: Intellectual property rights for nonprofits

Submit your event here.



KICKER: “One year rent is paid up front by New York City, then New York City abandons them and they now become the responsibility of Broome County.” - Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, via the New York Post.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.