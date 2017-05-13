FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Although it didn’t include the sharp funding increase that senior advocates had been asking for, the de Blasio administration defended its proposed budget for the city Department for the Aging during a May 8 City Council budget hearing.

* Read the first in a series of infographics breaking down numbers from the 2016 GuideStar Nonprofit Compensation Report to look at the average salary for top executives at New York-based nonprofits.

TOP NEWS:

* The de Blasio administration is ready to open two diversion centers, an option for mentally ill people who do not pose a public safety threat as an alternative to hospital or jail, Politico New York reports.

* The Federation of Social Workers walked outside the Monroe County Office Building downtown, showing their concerns about high caseloads and vacant caseworker positions, WHAM reports.

* Starting this September, 69 additional schools will officially enter the city’s “community schools” program, which is designed to help under-resourced schools address the physical health and emotional issues that can impede student learning, Chalkbeat writes.

* New city Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell has brought back ChildStat, the weekly performance review meeting, which is perhaps a sign that Hansell can turn things around at the troubled agency, the Post writes in an editorial.

* The New York Times spends a Sunday with Sister Paulette LoMonaco, the executive director of Good Shepherd Services.

* A little-known rabbi has launched a media assault against the venerable 92nd Street Y for serving a “kosher style” meal at its May fundraising gala, according to The Forward.

* Tamantra Bowen, who has earned support from the Door and housing assistance through the Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State, is now living in her first apartment after spending the previous year in homeless shelters, the New York Times writes.

************



************



TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Advocates say Trump’s order on religious liberty does nothing to protect the rights of religious people experiencing hate crimes, it merely opens the door for other forms of discrimination, Rewire writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Baby Boomer and Millennial women take their giving seriously, viewing it as a part of their identity and seeking to solve societal changes, according to Fidelity Charitable in its Women and Giving report, which examines giving attitudes, strategies, and priorities across generations and gender, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

************



************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* In Queens, the long-awaited installation of kitchen units in each dwelling inside the Boulevard Family Residence family homeless shelter will begin in July, the Queens Chronicle writes.

* Columbia University has announced a 15 million dollar gift from the Jerome L. Greene Foundation to endow a full-tuition scholarship program and clinical professorship and increase public service opportunities for deserving law school students, according to Philanthropy News Digest.

* State Sen. Jose Peralta has allocated 50,000 dollars to western Queens organizations that help immigrants, LGBTQ and women who have been the victims of crime in the past two weeks, according to the Queens Tribune.

* NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway and the Broadway production of Chicago the Musical will bring 2,500 NYC public school students to the Ambassador Theatre May 30, as Inside Broadway presents its popular Creating the Magic program featuring the Chicago Broadway cast and production crew, Broadway World writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* While the Leake & Watts Fall Gala is a large formal affair held at The Pierre, the agency’s Spring Benefit is traditionally a more casual, intimate get-together. Cocktails and conversation dominated this year’s event, held April 26th at celebrity chef Tom Colicchio’s Craftbar restaurant in the Flatiron District. Guests were invited to stop by a “pickling station,” where, guided by the restaurant’s chefs, they could learn the art of pickling their own vegetables to take home. The Spring Benefit raised 75,000 dollars in ticket sales and a silent auction, exceeding its goal by 5,000 dollars, according to Meredith Barber, senior director of institutional advancement at Leake & Watts. The proceeds topped last year’s benefit by 10,000 dollars, she said.

CAREER MOVES:

* Joan Malin has announced that she will resign from Planned Parenthood of New York City, effective July, after leading the organization as President and CEO for 17 years. Malin informed PPNYC’s Board of Directors in October 2016 that she would be leaving in 2017. The Board is undertaking a thoughtful search and will announce a new CEO prior to her departure. Malin’s work during the past 17 years has been transformative for PPNYC. In 2000, she brought with her a deep respect and passion for the communities that PPNYC serves, which over the years has evolved into an organizational commitment to integrate a social justice framework into all of PPNYC’s work.

* Queens Centers for Progress announced that Terri Ross, Director of Adult Services at QCP, has been chosen to succeed Executive Director Charles Houston who will retire on June 30. Houston is retiring after 36 years with QCP. Ross began working at QCP in 1989 as a Quality Assurance Coordinator. In 1997, she was promoted to Director of Adult Services.

************



************



LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

Committee of Special Education Chairperson ANDRUS New York, NY

Benefits Administrator THE DOOR New York, NY

ADAPT Community Network COORDINATOR OF OPERATIONS New York, NY

Bilingual LCSW Social Worker THE SERVICE PROGRAM FOR OLDER PEOPLE New York, NY

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Joseph Ponte, who was appointed to end the chaos at Rikers Island, is expected to step down as New York City correction commissioner Friday amid a swirl of revelations about mismanagement and dysfunction at the city agency, The New York Times reports.

* State Senate staff members have repeatedly sent false information to the state comptroller’s office certifying three Independent Democratic Conference senators as committee chairs and allowing them to get stipends despite being second in command, the Times reports.

* Everybody who uses New York Penn Station will be inconvenienced for most of July and August, but the reduction in service will not exceed one-fourth of the normal daily traffic there, Amtrak CEO Charles Moorman said Thursday, the Times reports.

THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* Are mega rich donors threatening democracy? That’s the question posed by David Callahan, the editor of Inside Philanthropy and the author of several books. He joins us to talk about his latest, “The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age” which was released in April. It looks at the role of philanthropy as wealth becomes more concentrated and the middle class is endangered.

************



An Effective and Efficient Closing Process: A Roundtable Discussion – Friday, June 9, 2017

************



UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 18 -- Westchester Children's Association 2017 Spring Gala: The Legacy of Tomorrow Starts Today

May 18 -- Westchester Children's Association 2017 Spring Gala: The Legacy of Tomorrow Starts Today





HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Andrea Bowen, Senior Policy Analyst at United Neighborhood Houses.



NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Staten Island Performing Provider System launches its new website, which contains the most up-to-date data in the battle against substance abuse, Staten Island Borough President’s Office, 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island.

11:30 a.m. – State Sen. Jesse Hamilton, LGBTQ rights advocates and community leaders stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community against the recent attacks on transgender men and women, Brooklyn Community Pride Center, 4 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn.

12 p.m. – Brooklyn district attorney candidate Ama Dwimoh calls for the immediate passage of the Child Victims Act in the state Legislature, outside Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn.

POINT OF INTEREST: “Millennial women socialize their giving, encouraging their networks (50 percent) and influencing the men in their family (46 percent) to support their causes. Meanwhile, 70 percent of Boomer women do not talk about the organizations they support,” via Nonprofit Quarterly.