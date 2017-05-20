FROM NYN MEDIA:

FEEDBACK FRIDAY: Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell recently announced that front-line workers will be equipped with smartphones that come with a special app and a rip cord-like feature that can be pulled to alert a 24-hour monitoring service and police if they feel unsafe. Do you think this will be a helpful tool for strengthening the work of ACS? Tell us here.

* Next in our series of executive salary infographics, we break down numbers from the 2016 GuideStar Nonprofit Compensation Report to look at the average salary for top employees at New York-based housing and shelter nonprofits.

* How are New York nonprofits and progressives feeling after the first few months of President Donald Trump’s tenure? According to a panel hosted May 11 by the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies: scared but empowered.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City’s homeless services agency, under a settlement reached this week, has agreed to do more to accommodate homeless people who are disabled, after a nonprofit counted just 32 accessible beds in a system that houses tens of thousands of people, The New York Times reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation delivering 2.5 billion dollars to advance the construction and preservation of at least 110,000 units of affordable and 6,000 units of supportive housing over the next five years,according to a press release.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio was conspicuously absent from Cuomo’s affordable housing announcement, which was attended by local lawmakers, members of the construction trade unions and the real estate industry, a sure sign of a continuing chill between New York’s top power brokers, the New York Post writes.

* According to the Independent Budget Office, New York City’s jails held an average of 3,931 prisoners a day in 2016 who were incarcerated only because they couldn’t make bail, costing taxpayers $116 million a year to keep the detainees behind bars as they await trial, the Post reports.

* The executive budget proposal from the mayor shows a refusal to add any new funds to solve wait-lists or add capacity for New York City’s critical community-based supports for older adults, Allison Nickerson and Bobbie Sackman of LiveOn NY write in Gotham Gazette. Also read our coverage on the latest senior funding proposed by City Hall.

* New York’s attorney general disclosed an arrangement with a Long Island community to end their discriminatory housing policies and practices, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* According to New York City Coalition for Adult Literacy, a collection of nonprofit, community-based organizations, the budget will face a 12 million dollar cut that will eliminate literary courses for over 5,500 students throughout the city, including 1,3000 in Queens alone, the Times Ledger writes.

************



YH Advisors, located in Orange County, California, is quite the distinctive firm in that it is exclusively focused on providing value-added tax, legal and accounting services to a myriad of different types of exempt organizations. Representative clients include universities, churches, hospitals, social clubs, business leagues, social service organizations, veterans’ organizations, social welfare organizations, labor unions and private foundations. The firm’s Shareholders, Brian Yacker and Stacey Bergman, have cumulatively worked with exempt organizations for almost 40 years.

By offering lower rates than the NY state Unemployment Insurance system, as well as offering expert claims monitoring services, a robust HR platform and toolkit, and outplacement services, UST helps nonprofits save over $35 million every year. With a long and successful history working with New York nonprofits we are certain your organization will find long term value with UST and encourage you to get a quick savings analysis. To learn more visit us here.

************



TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Immigration arrests shot up 38 percent in the first three months of the Trump administration compared with the same period last year, one of the first clear indications that the president’s hard-line policies are being carried out on a grand scale, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* In a podcast, Nonprofit Hub looks at issues to consider before starting a nonprofit.

* The American Civil Liberties Union pursued a 10-year plan to expand the capacity of its affiliates nationwide and defend people’s constitutional rights against the threats of a Trump presidency, Anthony D. Romero and Geri E. Rozanski of the ACLU write in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

************



Buchbinder is a premier public accounting firm serving clients in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. We offer audit, accounting, tax, advisory and consulting services to a variety of non-profit organizations including charities, charter and private schools, public policy organizations, social and community service organizations, religious organizations and private foundations.

Your Part-Time Controller (YPTC) has been making nonprofits stronger for nearly 25 years. We help nonprofits with their accounting. From bookkeeping to controllership to CFO level support, we customize our services to suit each client’s needs while working onsite in their office. We create efficient, effective financial departments. YPTC builds better accounting departments so our nonprofit clients can build a better world.

Contact us to see how we can help your nonprofit. www.YPTC.com

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* According to an analysis from law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, the community land trusts model, designed to ensure permanent housing affordability on city-owned properties, is set to take hold in New York City, Real Estate Weekly writes.

* A week after a housing complex abruptly shuttered a walkway that was heavily used by seniors and youths to access services at the nearby Grand Street Settlement facilities, the two parties are now in talks to determine the fate of the barred gate blocking the passage, DNAinfo writes.

* The foundation created by the late Buffalo Bills founder Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. has awarded 5 million dollars to Rochester Area Community Foundation to expand and improve opportunities for youth sports and recreation programs in the greater Rochester region, the foundation stated in a press release.

NYN BUZZ:

A festive atmosphere marked IRI’s 2017 Gala on May 4 at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, NY. The annual celebration drew 320 guests and raised more than $165,000, setting an agency record in fundraising. Proceeds will benefit individuals with developmental disabilities supported by IRI, which is a Queens-based nonprofit that helps people with complex needs lead full, rewarding lives. Christopher M. Hahn, Fox News contributor, was emcee for the evening. Joshua Lamberg of Lamb Financial Group received the “Turning Dreams into Reality Award.” Assemblyman Michael Miller was given the “Advocate Award.” Receiving the “Champion Award” were Joe Aiello, Hank Kraker, and JR Velepec on behalf of the Glendale Kiwanis Club. IRI used the 2017 Gala to launch its first-ever online giving campaign. The “Birthday Campaign” is a peer-to-peer fundraising effort, in which individuals pledge their birthday dollars to IRI. Now available online, people create personal pages to ask others to pledge in celebration of their birthday.

* Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, Inc., a leading not-for-profit agency devoted to supporting the pursuit of an enviable life for children and adults with autism, learning and other developmental disabilities, recently received the 2017 Long Island Imagine Award for Innovation at the awards reception held at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, NY. The Innovation award, sponsored by Empire National Bank, is presented to a nonprofit that has been innovative in adopting new platforms that have led to a significant increase in the organization’s ability to meet its mission. ACLD’s Executive Director, Robert C. Goldsmith and RewearAble’s staff member Samantha Sheehy of Levittown, NY accepted the award. ACLD received a $5,000 grant to support its RewearAble program, a green program created by ACLD to provide sustainable employment for people with developmental disabilities by collecting used and unwanted clothing, fabrics and accessories.

* Nancy Biberman, founder and director of Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corporation was honored by the Richman Group during their Aspirational Communities Award event and received the 2017 Creating A Dynamic City Award for Bronx Commons. Biberman is a nationally recognized expert in sustainable affordable housing and community-focused development. She has focused on building hundreds of affordable homes in the South Bronx enriched by the elements needed to make a vibrant community – economic opportunity, retail, healthy food, culture, health care and education.

************



Don't miss this summer’s most-anticipated love story! Join author Jill Santopolo for a literary happy hour at McNally Jackson Booksellers on Friday, May 19 from 6-8 pm to celebrate the publication of her new novel, The Light We Lost. It’s perfect summer reading that’s “extraordinary” (Delia Ephron), “moving” (Real Simple), and recommended by theSkimm: "One Day meets Me Before You meets your long weekend bag." http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/t-light-we-lost-jill-santopolo/v4598/71364101

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Communications & Public Relations Professional ANAT GERSTEIN, INC. Queens, New York

Assistant Director, Quality Assurance ABBOTT HOUSE Bronx, New York

Senior Behavior Analyst SERVICES FOR THE UNDERSERVED New York, NY

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* More than 100 victims who were abused as children by priests of the Archdiocese of New York have settled their cases through a new sexual abuse survivor compensation fund, with some victims receiving settlements of $150,000 to $350,000, the Times reports.

* The developer who got a sweet deal from the city to build an Upper East Side apartment tower with half market-rate units and half affordable units is a big donor to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, giving almost $40,000 since 2011, the Daily News reports.

* The state attorney general's office and a federal prosecutor are both looking into the payouts of thousands of dollars in questionable stipends to state senators who were identified in pay records as committee chairs when they weren't, the Daily News reports.

************



An Effective and Efficient Closing Process: A Roundtable Discussion – Friday, June 9, 2017

Expectations are changing for an efficient and effective year-end close. In years past, finance professionals were asked to make sure debits and credits balanced. Now stakeholders are expecting much more, and new practices can translate into a successful annual audit. This CliftonLarsonAllen roundtable for nonprofit finance professionals will explore ideas to maximize the capabilities of your accounting systems, new perspectives on data management, and insights into financial closing and reporting best practices. Up to two CPE credits for attendance.Learn more and register.

One in three homeless children placed in foster care is younger than a year old, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. “Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care,” explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes. Download it at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/TakenAway/v459v/71364101

************



UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 20 -- HMI hosts 2nd Annual Manhattan LGBTQ Youth Summit

May 21 -- 2017 Tourette Association of America National Awareness Walk/5k

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/v45b2/71364101 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************



Loeb & Troper LLP, established in 1919, is market leader in providing professional services to the not-for-profit industry. We are currently working with NFPs in planning for the implementation of ASU 2016-14 - Presentation of Financial Statements of Not-for-Profit Entities. Contact Allan M. Blum, CPA, Partner, at ablum@loebandtroper.com or Joseph R. Blatt, CPA, Partner at jblatt@loebandtroper.com or visit us at NonProfit OpCon on 6/15 if we can assist you. Learn more: www.loebandtroper.com.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Intergroup Relations, the Committee on Finance and Subcommittee on Libraries hold a joint executive budget hearing on the city’s public libraries, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – City & State and Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. host the annual #not62 Bronx Week Health Day with a stickball challenge for elected officials and candidates, Joyce Kilmer Park, Grand Concourse and East 161st Street, Bronx.

12:30 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Intergroup Relations and the Committee on Finance hold a joint executive budget hearing on the city Department of Cultural Affairs, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray addresses the issue of substance use as part of the Weekend of Faith for Mental Health, Ibn Sina Community Center, 46-1 20th Ave., Queens.

4:30 p.m. – Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. hosts the Bronx Fathers Taking Action Committee Event ‘Tennis Night with Dad,” The Cary Leeds Center for Tennis and Learning, 1720 Crotona Ave., Bronx.

5 p.m. – Van Bramer attends a rally against violence at Queensbridge Houses with Build Queensbridge 696, 41st Avenue and 10th Street, Queens.

POINT OF INTEREST: “The IBO report shows that 18 percent of pretrial detainees were charged with drug-related offenses, while 16 percent were charged with assault. About 14 percent were facing misdemeanors like resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and possession of stolen property,” via the Post.