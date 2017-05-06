FROM NYN MEDIA:

TOP NEWS:

* New York City is rolling out a new tool, StreetSmart which aims to give city agencies and nonprofit groups a comprehensive view of all of the data being collected on New York’s homeless on a daily basis, Wired reports.

* The city would pay 75 million dollars over the next five years to run two controversial homeless shelters in Crown Heights, according to contracts submitted to the city, Patch writes.

* The state paid an Altamont housing provider for mentally ill New Yorkers more than 32,000 dollars in unallowable expenses, including a retreat in Lake Placid, and close to another 500,000 dollars in “questionable” costs, the Times Union reports.

* Arguing the social cost of revoking children’s library cards due to late fees and lost books has become too steep and are largely concentrated in poorer neighborhoods, libraries are seeking private funding for an endowment that would create fine-free borrowing, the New York Times writes.

* The shelter provider at the former Pan Am hotel has gotten a six-year contract extension from the city despite saying it can't build the mandatory kitchens for each unit because it can't get a loan to fund construction, DNAinfo writes.

* Not only is corporate philanthropy the right thing to do, it can also be a strong morale booster for employees and a source of employee development, Bethany Lampland, COO of The New York Foundling, writes in Entrepreneur Magazine. Also, read our story about how the Foundling is helping host fledgling nonprofits with its Adopt A Cause program.

* The humiliation inflicted on children whose parents are late paying school lunch bills or are too poor to pay them at all, is a national disgrace, the Times writes in an editorial.

* Local family and child service departments are realizing the drug epidemic is tearing families apart with parents with addictions going to rehab or jail, and the children left needing a new caregiver, WENY News reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Hospitals, doctors, health insurers and some consumer groups, with few exceptions, are speaking with one voice and urging significant changes to the Republican health care legislation that passed the House on Thursday, the New York Times reports.

* The health care bill that the U.S. House of Representatives passed Thursdaybegins the process of repealing Obamacare and could cost the state about 7 billion dollars a year while leaving untold thousands of state residents uninsured, The Buffalo News writes.

IN DEPTH:

* New York City’s high school admissions process was supposed to give every student a real chance to attend a good school, but 14 years in, it hasn’t delivered, the New York Times writes.

* In a podcast with the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Alberto Ibargüen, the Knight Foundation’s president and chief executive, talks about technology, supporting innovation, and how the news helps communities.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* JPMorgan Chase is investing 6 million dollars in four local nonprofit organizations as part of its national New Skills for Youth program to better prepare South Bronx high school grads for jobs, according to the Daily News.

* The Lawyers Alliance for New York held its business law and leadership gala which recognized three organizations for community service leadership and a commitment to pro bono work for New York City nonprofits, according to the New York Law Journal.

* A nonprofit program called Studio in a School, which started in the 1970s when public funding for the arts in New York City public schools was decimated, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, CBS New York reports.

* Dario Trujillo, executive director of the Central Brooklyn Soccer Club, writes in Patch that the redevelopment of a Crown Heights armory will enable it to expand programming for youth by providing more direct, hands-on mentorship within the heart of the community.

NYN BUZZ:

* In its first round of grants for 2017, the advisory committee of the Long Island Unitarian Universalist Fund recently approved 70,000 dollars in funding to five nonprofits. For more than 24 years, LIUUF has awarded millions of dollars to nonprofits in Nassau and Suffolk counties to advance progressive social change. Those organizations include the Alliance for Quality Education, Center for Popular Democracy, Child Care Council of Suffolk, Organization Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island and Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education and Advocacy.

* Her Justice, a nonprofit organization that provides free legal services to help stabilize the lives of low-income women in New York City, announced the addition of two new staff members. As Director, Legal Services, Hamra Ahmad is responsible for managing the 18 staff attorneys and legal assistants who recruit, train and supervise the volunteer lawyers who provide access to legal services for vulnerable, New York City women. Ahmad brings a depth of experience to her new position, having recently served as the Executive Director of the Hudson Valley Justice Center, a nonprofit organization providing civil legal services to immigrants. In February, Her Justice named Sharon Rainey as Director, Communications. Prior to joining Her Justice, Rainey was Deputy Director, Communications & Advocacy at the New York office of Amref Health Africa, an African-led health development organization based in Nairobi, Kenya.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The Jerome Foundation is inviting applications for its MN/NYC Film, Video, and Digital Production Grant programs. Production grants of up to 30,000 dollars will be awarded to emerging film, digital production, and video directors in Minnesota or New York City for specific projects in the genres of experimental, narrative, animation, or documentary work. Grants support only production and post-production expenses (not pre-production, marketing, or distribution costs). In addition, only costs incurred after the grant is awarded and the grant contract is signed will be supported. To be eligible, applicants must be an emerging film, digital production, or video director based in Minnesota or New York City. Click here for more information.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Clinical Director, The Children's Village

Are you looking for an exciting and rewarding career that enriches the lives of children and families? Do you want a feel-good-about-yourself career with a revolutionary company dedicated to your success? If so, then Children's Village might be a great fit for you. Position Qualifications: LCSW (preferred) LMSW/licensed mental health professional with equivalent human services graduate degree with at least four years documented relevant experience.

Licensed Social Worker (LMSW/LCSW), CAMBA

CAMBA’s three family shelters, located in Queens and Brooklyn, have been awarded a grant to expand the range and depth of mental health and related services to families with children in shelters by hiring Licensed Clinical Social Workers with supervisory experience and LMSW as Care Coordinators to work in teams with case managers and housing specialists.

Development and Communications Associate, Mercy Home

BA/BS degree in Human Services or related field required. Min 2-3 years’ of administrative experience required, including event coordination, database management, and office administration. Demonstrated pursuit of continuing education in the field of development and philanthropy. Previous fundraising experience will be given priority consideration. Basic understanding of nonprofit fundraising principals required. Previous experience working with a Board of Directors or volunteering as fundraisers helpful.

Consultant Quality Assurance Investigator, Services for the UnderServed

SUS, a leading provider of residential and support services to individuals with special needs is currently hiring for a Quality Assurance Investigator. The QA Investigator will conduct investigations involving consumers and employees in the Developmental Disabilities, Behavioral Health, Homeless & Treatment Services and Veteran’s Divisions based on incidents/special issues. Will complete written investigation reports, gather, submit evidence, review and analyze various reports to be used in investigations.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Last month was the safest April on record in New York City, putting 2017 “on pace for a record year in lows for shootings and homicides,” as there was a nearly 7 percent decline in serious crimes last month compared to April 2016, the Daily News writes.

* De Blasio signed a bill making it illegal for employers to ask an applicant how much they earned at prior jobs, saying the measure would help to eliminate the gender wage gap by ensuring women won’t face continued inequity based on prior salaries, the Daily News reports.

* De Blasio may not be required to participate in a Democratic primary debate this fall, after one of his more recognizable rivals, state Sen. Tony Avella, suspended his campaign, citing difficulty of raising money against an incumbent mayor, Politico New York writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 8 -- Chess in the Schools hosts its 30th Anniversary Benefit Celebration

May 8 -- Chess in the Schools hosts its 30th Anniversary Benefit Celebration





NYN EVENTS:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Yolanda Robano-Gross, Executive Director at Options for Community Living, Inc.; and Xiomara Romain, Director of Resource Development at Center for Community Alternatives. On Saturday, to Jacqui Phillips, Director of Staff Development and Training at ARC of Rockland.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11:30 a.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Youth Services holds an executive budget hearing on the Department of Youth and Community Development with the Committee on Finance, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – The Black Institute’s Bertha Lewis and other housing advocates launch a campaign against de Blasio’s “Goldman Sachs housing plan,” City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – De Blasio and other members of the New York City congressional delegation host a press conference announcing $68 million in federal funds to, in part, reimburse the city for Trump’s security costs, Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – New York’s 2nd District Democrats, National Organization for Women New York, Action Together and other Long Island progressive groups host a women’s town hall to discuss national issues impacting Long Island, Dominican Village, 565 Albany Ave., Amityville.

3 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at the Arafa Islamic Center and community center groundbreaking, 88-49 179th Place, Queens.

7 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at the the Rotary Club of Harlem's 50th anniversary gala, The Alhambra Ballroom, 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., Manhattan.





POINT OF INTEREST: The city’s libraries collected a total of $5.5 million in fines, according to their 2015 tax returns, via the New York Times.