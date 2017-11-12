EDITOR'S NOTE:

This note is to inform you of some staffing changes at New York Nonprofit Media.

First, I may be out on maternity leave any day now (!!) and will subsequently be out of the office for eight-weeks. Also, our Senior Reporter Dan Rosenblum has taken a new post and will be leaving us around the middle of this month. We will miss him terribly - but I am proud of the work he has done while here and am happy he is continuing to grow.

In the interim, NYN Media will continue to provide you the best in relevant, timely news from and about the New York nonprofit sector. To help us do that I encourage you to send your story pitches, story submissions, news tips, press releases and calendar items to editor@nynmedia.com. Please do not send them directly to Dan or myself. Begin your e-mail’s subject line with PITCH, NEWS TIP, PRESS RELEASE, CALENDAR EVENT or SUBMISSION so our staff can easily identify your news. For anything urgent, you may contact Jon Lentz, editor-in-chief of our parent company, City & State NY, via email: jlentz@cityandstateny.com.



I look forward to continuing to chart all of your endeavors within this amazing sector. And I thank you, as always, for your commitment to your work.

All the best!

Aimée M. Simpierre

Editor-at-large, New York Nonprofit Media





TOP NEWS:

* New York’s attorney general has subpoenaed TIAA, the giant insurance company and investment firm, which handles retirement accounts for over four million workers at 15,000 nonprofit institutions across the country, The New York Times reports.

* The nonprofit advocacy group Women in Film is launching a helpline for sexual harassment victims in the entertainment industry, WSMTV-Nashville reports.

* Black Cube, a private agency run by former Israeli intelligence officers that Harvey Weinstein enlisted to gather information on his alleged accusers said it will donate profits from the case to organizations benefiting sexual assault victims, ABC News reports.

* The City Council’s governmental operations committee will vote on Tuesday, November 14 to approve a bill allowing online voter registration for city residents, Council Member Ben Kallos, chair of the committee, told Gotham Gazette.



* New York City is partnering with the nonprofit crowdfunding platform Kiva.org on a city-led program to help women entrepreneurs start businesses,Government Technology reports.

* Mercy Flight’s air ambulance service has received three new 2017 Bell 429 helicopters thanks to a combined $23 million long-term lending effort from the USDA Rural Development Department and M&T Bank, The Daily News reports.

* Since the mid-1980s, Asphalt Green has specialized in creating athletic programs for children .this year, however, Asphalt Green trainers decided to apply their expertise to older generations, The New York Times reports..

* In an editorial for City Limits, Rev. Richard Hartley, pastor of Haven Ministries encourages the New York City Council to pass a bill exempting any property owned by a nonprofit organization that filed its exemption paperwork in the past five years from the tax lien sale.

* Veterans Aftercare Program, launched by the nonprofit HELP USA with the help of a grant from the Robin Hood Foundation, aims to give veterans a running start with support and guidance from a team of social workers, amNew York reports.

IN DEPTH:

* TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with the Foundation Center's data and technology strategy vice president Jake Garcia to discuss how foundations, nonprofits, and government agencies are using big data to their advantage, TechRepublic reports.



* For nonprofits to leverage the potential of new technologies and new ideas—from mobile connectivity to randomized evaluation—everyone with a stake in the sector must work to narrow the distance between what nonprofit organizations might achieve and what they are actually achieving today, Stanford Social Innovation Review reports.

* Donor trips are a different take on the “major event” fundraising concept. It’s when your nonprofit takes a “tour” of the places where its money is coming from and you get to personally thank those that are helping you live out your mission, Nonprofit Hub reports.

* Read about one parent’s struggle to find a school suitable for her son, who has a physical disability but no cognitive issues, Chalkbeat reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* More than 800 so-called Dreamers are serving in the armed forces under a program aimed at recruiting immigrants with specialized skills and if Congress fails to act, their permits will expire, Robert M. Gates writes in an editorial for The New York Times.

KICKER: On online voter registration: “I think it’s long overdue and it’s good to see the City of New York join the 20th century.” Via Gotham Gazette.