NYN Media Reports - For Latino Immigrants in Queens, election night confirms worst fears: As election night unfolded at Queens headquarters for Make the Road New York, Nick Powell spoke with a number of party attendees, listening to their personal stories, their hopes, and mostly their anxieties as, state-by-state, the electoral map turned an increasingly crimson hue.

New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards breakfast: New York Nonprofit Media held it’s first Cause Awards breakfast at the Capital Grille on Nov. 2. The awards recognized 26 organizations and leaders from across the human services sector. The speakers included Ralph da Costa Nunez, president and CEO of the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness and New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and President of the Board for the Jewish Board, Alice Tisch.

NYN Media Perspectives - Your reactions to the 2016 Election: We’ve continued to collect thoughts from you about how this election’s results may affect your organizations, the causes you support and the people you serve.

Cuomo Strikes Deal to revive affordable housing program: For the second time in three months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has forged a deal with developers and union construction officials to revive the 421-a program designed to create apartments for poor and working-class New Yorkers, The New York Times reports.

Four things nonprofits must do the day after a Trump victory: The consequence of this election that will unfold from this in many of the fields and communities in which nonprofits work are as yet unknown, but imaginations, fed by on-the-ground knowledge of the realities of our operating environments, already have many of us considering what we must do to protect and even advance the things we value, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

Four-month-old baby dies after getting sick at daycare: Moments after being fed about 5:30 p.m., workers at Lil Stars Daycare in Throgs Neck noticed the child in discomfort and vomiting, police sources told the New York Post.

New charges for two flophouse operators accused in Medicaid fraud scheme: The New York State attorney general filed Medicaid fraud and money laundering charges on Thursday against a lawyer who runs two outpatient substance-abuse programs in New York City and a couple who ran flophouses that forced residents to seek help from those programs, according to the New York Times.

A.G. Schneiderman announces settlements with Vietnam Veteran’s Charity and its founder for squandering millions in donations: Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has reached settlements resolving investigations into the National Vietnam Veterans Foundation, which also operated as the American Veteran Support Foundation, its former President and Founder, John Thomas Burch, Jr., and its Vice President, David Kaufman, according to a press release. NVVF has operated nationwide since 1992 and began soliciting in New York in approximately 2008. Also see NYN Media’s coverage of the challenges faced by nonprofits serving veterans.

Former City Council speaker announces plans for two Brooklyn shelters: Former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, who currently heads the social-services nonprofit Women in Need, laid out plans for two new full-service shelters for homeless families in Brooklyn, Crain’s reports. Women in Need will build one shelter from the ground up in Coney Island and convert another building in Sheepshead Bay.

After a defeat in court, New York City is quietly opening school leadership meetings to the public: The city has ordered principals to allow members of the public to attend their school leadership team meetings, ending a multi-year legal battle in which the city tried to restrict access to them, Chalkbeat reports.

Tony Shalhoub to host Broadway Salutes The Blue Card with Raul Esparza: Broadway World writes that The Blue Card, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding Holocaust survivors, will host its annual benefit gala on Monday, Nov. 21, at Jazz At Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall. The event will be hosted by Tony Nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe Award-Winning Actor Tony Shalhoub. Watch our interview with Masha Pearl, Executive Director of the Blue Card Fund.

Small theater companies find new performance space on far West Side: A.R.T./New York Theatres, a complex with two auditoriums on West 53rd Street and 10th Avenue, will open Nov. 27, according to Crain’s. Operated by the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, a service and advocacy organization for nonprofit theaters, the new space will offer discounted rentals and lighting and sound equipment to theater companies with operating budgets below1 million dollars.

Stars of Hamilton, Waitress, School of Rock and more hit the studio for 2016 BC/EFA's “Carols for a Cure”: "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" is the latest compilation album that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can, Broadway World writes. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

Trump Administration may back away from Title IX, but campuses won’t: Under pressure from the Obama administration, colleges have transformed how they handle students’ reports of sexual assault under the federal gender-equity law known as Title IX, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. While for years students accused institutions of ignoring complaints and shielding alleged perpetrators, the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights put campuses front-and-center in a broader campaign by the administration to crack down on misconduct.

The INN annual luncheon raises over 130,000 dollars for hungry and homeless Long Islanders:

Over 300 friends and supporters of The Interfaith Nutrition Network gathered at the Garden City Hotel Oct. 21 to raise money and awareness for the organization, which serves over 300,000 hungry and homeless Long Islanders every year. This year, the annual INN event raised over 130,000 dollars, which will directly support its soup kitchens and homeless shelters across Long Island. A crowdfunding website was available at the luncheon for attendees to take out their phones and make immediate donations to the Sponsor a Meal Campaign, making it possible to contribute any amount to help feed 300 guests at the Mary Brennan INN soup kitchen for one year. During the two-hour event, the site raised over $15,000 towards this effort.

New York State Council on the Arts and Preservation League of New York State announce Preserve New York Grant:

The New York State Council on the Arts together with the Preservation League of New York State will award a 10,000 dollar grant to CIVITAS Citizens, Inc. and their partner Landmark East Harlem to support a Cultural Resources Survey of the East Harlem / Pleasant Avenue Neighborhood. A Preserve New York grant will enable CIVITAS Citizens Inc. and Landmark East Harlem to hire preservation consultant Anthony W. Robins of New York City to complete a cultural resource survey of the area. This survey will build on a 2011 reconnaissance level survey by the Columbia Preservation Studio and provide additional support for a New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission historic district nomination or a National Register of Historic Places district nomination.

Youth Shelter Program of Westchester receives Westchester Community Foundation grant for aftercare services:

The Youth Shelter Program of Westchester, Inc. announced that they have received a 30,000 dollar grant from the Westchester Community Foundation for aftercare/re-entry services aimed at helping young men develop skills and support to prevent them from recidivating after a period of detention at the program’s residential facility. The 12-bed residential facility located in Mount Vernon is the only one of its kind serving young people 16-21 who are charged with offenses in the county’s jail system. The grant will support the robust aftercare/re-entry program which includes teaching independent living skills, educational and vocational training and support as well as a family support program for young men reuniting with their families upon their return to their home communities across Westchester. The program currently serves over 120 young men.

* Under a bill introduced in the New York City Council, contributions to political nonprofits would be capped at 400 dollars for donors with city business and would apply to nonprofits formed by an elected official or their agent, the Daily News reports.

* For the second night, demonstrators outraged over Trump’s victory continued to protest in New York City, outside his namesake high rise and across the country – spurring the president-elect to take to Twitter to condemn the protests, the Daily News writes.

* Sea-level rise projections required by legislation passed after Superstorm Sandy meant to help state agencies and planners develop resilient structures in the future will likely not be in place until the end of March, despite a January 2016 deadline, Newsday writes.

Once homeless veteran from Queens enlists to help former military personnel lead stable lives: U.S. Army veteran Joseph Holliday connected with HELP USA, a nonprofit that provides supportive housing for the homeless, and moved into its Hollis complex shortly after it opened in January, the Daily News writes. He also took advantage of a new initiative between the City University of New York, HELP USA and city agencies to provide education vouchers to veterans.

Advocates for New York’s working poor push for discounted Transit Fares: One of the MTA board’s newest members, the president of the Community Service Society of New York, David R. Jones, is challenging Mr. de Blasio, to support the proposal as part of his re-election campaign, according to the New York Times. Jones, who was nominated to the board by the mayor, said Mr. de Blasio’s transportation priorities, from new ferry boats to a planned streetcar line, though fine ideas, did not address income inequality.

Gather up your used coats to help others stay warm this winter: The volunteer network New York Cares is set to launch its 28th annual coat drive Tuesday, welcoming donations from both sides of the political aisle, DNAinfo writes. New York Cares is trying to collect and distribute 125,000 coats to its nonprofit and school partners this year, a 25 percent increase over its 2015 goal, through individual coat and financial donations.

New York Foundling leading the way in child adoption: The New York Foundling, the city’s second-largest foster care provider, offers a variety of human services children and families and operates the Mott Haven Academy Charter School in the South Bronx developed for youth in the child welfare system, according to the New York Amsterdam News.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

