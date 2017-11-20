FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* What’s going on in the nonprofit world? Read today’s buzz section, which contains updates from Catholic Charities of New York and United Hospital Fund.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City Public Advocate Letitia James called for the resignation of Shola Olatoye, the city’s Housing Authority chief, over her repeated failure to perform mandatory inspections for lead paint hazards in 55,000 low-income apartments, the New York Post reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering appointing an independent monitor to oversee the New York City Housing Authority, after the head of NYCHA was accused earlier this week of falsifying lead paint inspection documents, the New York Post reports.

* Continuing his criticism of Mayor Bill de Blasio's affordable housing initiatives, Comptroller Scott Stringer said the city needs a "bigger and bolder" plan to keep New Yorkers in their homes and stem the tide of homelessness, Patch reports.

* Cuomo made a stop at the school on Donaldson Road to announce an increase in funding for afterschool programs in four high-poverty school districts: Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Dunkirk and Friendship, The Buffalo News writes.

* Unless more donors step up, the Flushing Jewish Community Council will have to shut down the food pantry at Temple Beth Sholom on Northern Boulevard next year, the Queens Chronicle reports.

* Long after New York City Councilwoman Darlene Mealy departs her seat in six weeks, the families and formerly homeless people who will move into new affordable apartments should know that when it counted, she supported their cause, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* It is essential to provide landlords and formerly homeless tenants the support they need so that landlords are encouraged to rent to people without stable housing and to address tenancy issues as they arise, Nicole Bramstedt of Urban Pathways writes in Gotham Gazette.

* The New York City Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio have reached a deal on legislation that would expand protections for rent-regulated tenants who are being harassed by landlords eager to move them out, renovate and charge much higher rents, Politico New York writes.

IN DEPTH:

* As a volunteer for Citymeals-on-Wheels, a nonprofit food provider, Kathy James spends two Sunday mornings a month delivering meals to the homebound elderly, the New York Times writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* We’re still years out from 2020, but funders are already preparing for a census that experts believe will be unusually fraught by challenges like underfunding, cyber security threats, partisan sabotage and growing mistrust of government, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* The House of Representatives passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which, criticized by leaders in the nonprofit sector, marks a significant step in an accelerated process for the most significant tax reform in more than three decades, The NonProfit Times writes. Also, see Nonprofit Coordinating Committee’s Sharon Stapel’s op-ed on the Johnson Amendment.

* If the tax bill passed by the House of Representatives becomes law, partisan politics would overtake the nonprofit world, casting institutions designed to promote the public good into the depraved den of identity politics and selfish motives, Roger Colinvaux writes in the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

KICKER: "If we were to build housing on city owned land, where we didn't have to pay back the lease, we didn't have to pay back the big investors, we could create the kind of housing we need, housing that could help people move from shelter to permanent housing, and housing that could keep long term residents in place so that they wouldn't get pushed out." -- Comptroller Scott Stringer, via Patch