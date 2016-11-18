TOP NEWS

Nonprofit wage ghettos and what we should do about them: Some nonprofits appear to have an unending supply of rationalizations for creating wage ghettos among frontline and direct care workers, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. But advocating for expansion of necessary services without advocating for a living wage for the workforce needed for such an expansion, therefore, becomes purposeful neglect of a well-studied inequity.

You can now fundraise for your favorite nonprofit using Facebook Live: The social media giant rolled out an update on Thursday, which allows users to fundraise for their favorite nonprofits through Facebook Live, Mashable reports. The new feature lets users display a donate button and fundraiser progress on the live video. The social media platform has also expanded the pool of nonprofits that users can fundraise for through a partnership with online fundraising platform Network for Good.

Ten questions for nonprofit boards to urgently ask and answer: As an organizational stress test in preparation for times of uncertainty, Nonprofit Quarterly writes that boards must take these next few weeks and months to consider the what-ifs. Is this organization fit enough, self-knowledgeable enough, foresighted enough, and connected enough to make it through an obstacle course with as yet unknown threats?

City to open Bronx homeless shelter for LGBT young adults: The shelter is set to open next month in the Bathgate section of the borough, with 80 beds geared to gay, lesbian and transgender New Yorkers between the ages of 21 and 30, the Daily News reports. The special facility is needed because LGBT homeless people often face violence and harassment in traditional shelters, backers say.

Two Experts Lost: The charitable sector lost two boldfaced names this past month, with the deaths within days of Julie Floch, a leader in nonprofit accounting and finance and Herschell Gordon Lewis, a direct response marketing and fundraising expert, the NonProfit Times writes.

De Blasio can’t seem to get it right with the homeless: Mayor Bill de Blasio has mismanaged the housing crisis in New York City to the point that it is hurting him in the polls, as 96 percent of people believe homelessness is still a problem despite extensive efforts from the administration, the Post writes in an editorial.

Cuomo's chance to do justice for New York's indigent: Assemblyman Joseph Lentol, who represents northern Brooklyn and chairs the Codes Committee in the state Assembly, writes in Crain’s that his Justice Equality Act would create a path to the provision of effective and efficient representation of people unable to afford counsel across the state.

New institute aims to help youths in criminal justice system: The University at Albany has partnered with New York state to create the Youth Justice Institute, which is designed to improve outcomes for young people in the criminal justice system, the Associated Press reports. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the institute will help at-risk youth have a better chance at success, and increase public safety in the process.

Justice Center launches new web-based clearinghouse: The Disability Resource Clearinghouse connects people with disabilities in all settings, their families, caregivers, advocates and other stakeholders with links to dozens of state and federal agencies and national non-profit organizations, according to a press release. Featured topics include accessibility, assistive technology, benefits, disaster/emergency preparedness, education, employment, health and wellness, housing, transportation and voting.

************

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. Engage with AMS for: career advancement, partnerships, business development and Professional Conversation. AMS provides critical finance and accounting expertise organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

Join the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York on December 2, 2016, 8 am - 1 pm, for the 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards. This no cost event includes a networking breakfast, a panel on nonprofit management best practices featuring this year’s three winners: The Jewish Board, Neighbors Link, and Per Scholas, Award Prize Announcements, and a VIP reception. Join leaders and experts to learn strategies critical to nonprofit success. Space is limited.

************

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Lincoln Center names Debora Spar as its next president: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has named Debora L. Spar as its next president and chief executive officer, according to the Associated Press. Spar will make her Lincoln Center debut in mid-March; Jed Bernstein left the post last April.

1 NYC nonprofit that looks out for nonunion actors: Since its founding in 2008, 5th Floor Theatre Company has produced plays and musicals in New York City while equipping its company members with industry support and guidance, Backstage reports. Now, the organization is transitioning to nonprofit status with the intent to further provide a foundation for aspiring nonunion theater professionals.

************

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Report spurs CUNY to end its contracts with outside lobbyists: In the wake of a scathing report from the state inspector general’s office, campuses and organizations affiliated with CUNY abruptly terminated their contracts with outside lobbyists this week, the New York Times writes.

************

NYN BUZZ





Robin Hood and Commongood Careers seek applicants for LeaderLink:



Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and Commongood Careers, a mission-driven executive search firm, have opened the recruitment period for the second year of LeaderLink. Piloted in 2015, LeaderLink prepares talented senior-level finance professionals for full-time leadership positions at nonprofits. The application period closes Dec. 16 and the program will run from March to May 2017. LeaderLink is a 12 week program program that trains financial management professionals with at least 10 years of experience to join the nonprofit sector.





GuideStar for grant applications may lead to less paperwork and more impact:



GuideStar profiled its tool that helps nonprofits complete grant applications more quickly so they can spend time on addressing complex problems and helping those in need. With G4G, nonprofits can automatically import information about their organizations to their grant applications, saving them from re-entering the same information every time they apply for a grant. When they have updates, they make the changes once in their GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles, ensuring that foundations always get the most recent information.





IMPACCT-Brooklyn names affordable housing banker and nonprofit leader as executive director:

Citing her experience in financing for affordable housing, as well as operational management skills, IMPACCT–Brooklyn announced the appointment of Bernell K. Grier as its executive director, effective Dec. 5. As executive director, Grier will lead the community development corporation serving Central Brooklyn in furthering its mission of preserving affordable housing and promoting businesses development, job creation and resident leadership, continuing its success since 1964. She joins IMPACCT–Brooklyn after serving as director and vice president of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Affordable Housing Program, where she oversaw the project management, operations and roll-out of the 30 million dollar grant program among FHLBNY members and project sponsors. Previously, she worked at Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc. as CEO and COO.

************

Earn Your Master’s in Nonprofit Management at The New School

Ready to lead out new social innovation initiatives and evolve the nonprofit sector? Join us online for a webinar information session Monday, November 21, at 5-6pm EST to learn more about our Master’s in Nonprofit Management. Get answers to all your questions about curriculum, admission requirements, scholarships, financial aid, and what our graduates are doing. We'll also discuss the Master’s in Organizational Change Management and graduate certificates in Organization Development and Leadership and Change. Register now for the online info session.





SCAN New York to be highlighted in WNET'S "Treasures of New York: Settlement Houses"

This Sunday, November 20th at 7:00pm on THIRTEEN, a new documentary about the work of settlement houses in New York City, will feature SCAN New York, the largest youth service provider in East Harlem and the South Bronx. The film introduces viewers to 11-year old program participant and beat composer/performer, “AJ,” and SCAN alum – now SCAN board member – Jamel Oeser-Sweat, whose youth was impacted by foster care, homelessness and shelters before the agency’s programs helped him. To see a preview of the broadcast, click here.

************

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Development and Communications Coordinator, Stonewall Community Foundation

Stonewall Community Foundation seeks a talented Development and Communications Coordinator to help advance donor engagement and fundraising, with key duties in data administration, event planning, and communications management. This position presents a great opportunity to develop your skills and expertise in public philanthropy. The Development and Communications Coordinator is a central player on the SCF team, which includes three highly effective staff colleagues, a growing Board of Directors, and a host of volunteer committees. Relationship building, creative thinking and writing, and diligent project management are all crucial to the role.





Educational/Disabilities Coordinator, Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services/Safe Space

Sheltering Arms is looking to hire an Educational Coordinator I for our Early Childhood Education program. The Educational Coordinator works in conjunction with the Educational Director to use reflective supervision to support staff in their interactions with children and families in general Day Care Classrooms. By utilizing best practices and through comprehensive support, the Coordinator supports staff in their efforts to provide an education-rich and developmentally appropriate classroom. Essential functions include conducting classroom observations of teachers and provides ongoing feedback, reviewing all child case records and lesson plans, and ensuring that lesson plans reflect goals as defined within each child’s individual developmental profiles.





Junior Level Communications & Public Relations Professional, Anat Gerstein, Inc.

Anat Gerstein Inc., a boutique communications firm serving the nonprofit sector is seeking a communications and public relations professional with two to five years of experience. We are looking for a creative, high-energy individual who excels at writing, has experience with traditional and social media, is interested in various public policy issues, and easily multitasks. This opportunity will provide broad exposure to New York City nonprofits and a chance to help clients address some of the most pressing public policy issues facing the city. Salary commensurate with experience.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* City & State reports that the New York City agency charged with reducing the city’s temporary headcount until it meets state standards is keeping temporary workers on its payroll for longer than permitted, according to documents and one union leader.

* The de Blasio administration announced that it now anticipated spending over 1.3 billion dollars more than it had originally forecast in the current budget, part of an annual recalibration of spending and revenue in New York City, The New York Times reports.

* Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is ringing the alarm bell after reports that President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is considering crafting legislation that would scuttle state laws that allow for oversight of businesses, the Times Union reports.

************

SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events: (view photos):

New York Landmarks Conservancy; International Rescue Committee; Leake & Watts; Audubon NY





Upcoming galas and events:

Nov. 18 -- Junior League of Central Westchester hosts annual Holiday Boutique

Nov. 21 -- Center for an Urban Future 20th Anniversary Gala

Nov. 21 -- Lupus Research Alliance Inaugural Gala 2016

Nov. 29 -- ASCNYC marks a 25-year milestone of serving those in need with a VIP celebration fundraiser and awards its 2016 Changemaker Award recipients

Dec. 1 -- The Workmen's Circle hosts its Annual Winter Benefit

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com with the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Buddhist priest gives culinary training to Harlem's unemployed: Daiken Nelson started a job-training program in Central Harlem to teach the homeless, unemployed and former convicts how to work in a restaurant, DNAinfo reports. It’s an ambitious initiative, called the Mandala Kitchens Culinary Training Program, to give those who have a difficult time finding work a chance to gain marketable talents, said Nelson, a former social worker.



Racing toward a better future: The New York Times profiled Tatiana Ricardo, who received nearly 1,200 dollars in Neediest Cases funds to buy a bunk bed and a dining set. The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, a beneficiary agency of UJA-Federation of New York, is one of the organizations supported by The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund.

Free mobile showers offer fresh start for city’s homeless: Showered With Hope is working hard to offer a mobile hygiene service to New York City’s homeless population. Hopeful Headlines writes. By retrofitting mobile transit busses to provide showers on the go, they are also able to bring these individuals toiletries, clean clothes, and fresh food, and will even connect them with job training resources and employment opportunities.

************

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11:30 a.m. – Assemblyman John McDonald, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and advocates for New Yorkers with developmental disabilities hold news conference and rally to highlight the #bFair2DirectCare “300 Days to Better Pay” campaign calling for a funding increase in the New York State budget for wages for staff, Troy Italian Community Center, 1450 Fifth Ave., Troy.

12 p.m. – Nadler, state Sen. Brad Hoylman, Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, and New York City Council members Margaret Chin and Corey Johnson condemn a spike in hate violence in the wake of the presidential election, Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Washington Square Park North, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Rep. Carolyn Maloney, New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Public Advocate James, City Councilman Ben Kallos and others present a bipartisan report from the American Museum of Women's History Congressional Commission, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – New York City Councilman Paul Vallone holds “School Safety for All” rally in support of legislation aimed at improving pedestrian safety around city schools, J.H.S. 185’s school playground, 147-26 25th Drive, Queens.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Goya Foods and Salud hold 2nd Annual Healthy Kitchen Food Drive, Borough President’s Northern Manhattan Office, 431 W. 125th St., Manhattan.

7:30 p.m. – Brewer attends Mark DeGarmo Dance’s “Dance for Dance” annual benefit, Flamboyan Theater at the Clemente, 107 Suffolk St., Manhattan.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mike Jolley, Contracts Manager/independent consultant at Development Without Limits.



To see your birthday mentioned, click here.