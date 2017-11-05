FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind quietly helped steer millions of dollars in government funds toward a group that employed his son for at least four years, with the payments obscured using a pass-through nonprofit that works with the elderly, the New York Post reports.

* Prosecutors in Manhattan have opened an inquiry into transactions arranged by producer Harvey Weinstein involving 600,000 dollars raised at an AIDS charity auction that went to a theater that had staged a musical produced by Weinstein, the New York Times reports.

* Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican running for New York City mayor, has made mental health and, specifically, the implementation of Kendra’s Law her signature public health campaign issue, Politico New York writes.

* For the past several months, temporary residents at the Rescue Mission in Ithaca have had to do something they’ve never had to do before: pay for a place to sleep, or face another night outside, Ithaca.com reports.

* The parents of a 3-month-old girl who died early this year are voicing their frustrations with the Administration for Children’s Services, or ACS, News 12 reports.

* New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña announced some decent anti-bullying measures without noting that her Department of Education has been fighting for more than a year to avoid these reforms, the New York Post writes in an editorial.

* Emma’s Torch, a nonprofit organization founded in June, is teaching culinary skills to asylum seekers, refugees, and survivors of human trafficking, and hosting a 12-week English-as-a-second-language program for classes of six, TimeOut NY writes.

* Upper West Side community members packed a raucous meeting to debate Valley Lodge, a homeless shelter for seniors that the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing has operated n for 30 years, plans to expand, West Side Rag writes.

* "Give Hope a Home,” a campaign to educate and encourage people to consider becoming foster parents, was launched this year by Albany's Northern Rivers Family of Services, The Daily Star writes.

* Materials for the Arts, an arm of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs, keeps discarded materials from entering landfills, and instead makes them available to creative organizations and public schools around the city, Artsy writes.

* In Forbes, Cause Effective has abbreviated a 50-day planning campaign suggested by #GivingTuesday into a five-point cheat-sheet, letting organizations engage your employees in a fun, seasonal philanthropy party.

* As 2018 comes into focus, nonprofit organizations planning for next year should be thinking through their technology priorities especially since the most successful nonprofits have defined processes for making technology decisions, BizTech writes.

* Recent coverage of Fidelity topping the Philanthropy 400 understated the astronomical growth of donor-advised funds, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* U.S. religious entities would be allowed to engage in political activity without the risk of losing their tax-exempt status under a Republican proposal to overhaul the tax code, that would eliminate the “Johnson Amendment” for religious nonprofits, Reuters reports.

* Four states have joined a lawsuit that California filed last month challenging the move by President Donald Trump’s administration to allow businesses or nonprofit organizations to deny insurance coverage for birth control, Reuters reports.

KICKER: “What he is doing is wrapping worthy social services in with a mental health narrative and diverting resources.” -- DJ Jaffe, executive director of Mental Illness Policy Org, criticizing de Blasio’s mental-health outreach program, via Politico New York.