NYN Media Trade Tips - Vexed by VENDEX?: As the City Council prepares a Monday oversight hearing about the VENDEX system, Claude M. Millman, a partner at Kostelanetz & Fink LLP and formerly director of the Mayor’s Office of Contracts Services offers tips for navigating New York City’s sometimes complicated integrity disclosure forms.

Meet 10 NYC do-gooders who dole out billions for charity: The Observer profiles the top 10 leaders of charitable organizations, including the Ford Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

City probes Harlem group overseeing thousands of affordable housing units: City investigators have opened a probe into a 30-year-old nonprofit that has developed and operated thousands of affordable housing units in Harlem, DNAinfo New York reports. The Department of Investigation probe began after the nonprofit, Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement, did its own internal review of alleged fiduciary misconduct by its CEO and president, Derek Broomes, and chief financial officer, Maria MacLoraine, according to sources.

City day-care workers lied to investigators about violations: Officials at some of the city’s worst-rated day-care centers lied to undercover investigators who asked about their programs’ violations, the New York Post writes. A report released by the state Senate’s Independent Democratic Conference found that 50 of the 98 centers listed as “chronic, persistent violators” claimed that they had no problems when asked by investigators posing as parents.

Brooklyn Foundation announces divestment from industries that do not support racial equity: In keeping with its commitment to advancing racial equity, Brooklyn Community Foundation, the first and only public foundation in Brooklyn, announced today it will formally divest from all industries that do not promote racial equity and/or that disproportionately harm communities of color, the Brooklyn Reader writes.

Retiree giving becomes a force of philanthropy: A new study projects a potential giving surge in the United States over the next two decades of some 8 trillion dollars, a sum swelled by the baby boom generation and increasing life expectancy, the New York Times writes. Many are devoting their retirement to volunteering or starting small charities.

"Hedge Funds Care" is not an oxymoron, it's a nonprofit win-win case study: Susan J. Ragusa, a nonprofit strategist in the Hudson Valley region and metro New York, writes in Inside Philanthropy that HFC, which started in 1998 and has expanded to become a global foundation active in 12 major cities in the U.S. and abroad, can offer valuable lessons for development offices.

Pioneer fundraiser dies at 89: John “Jack” Foerst, a resident of Manhasset for 51 years and a pioneer in the field of nonprofit fundraising, died on Oct. 7 after suffering a stroke, The Island Now writes. His people skills served him well in his decades-long effort to raise money for organizations ranging from the worldwide philanthropy Community Counseling Services to nearby St. Francis Hospital in Flower Hill to Changing Our World, a philanthropy consulting firm.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Brooklyn district attorney’s office announces chess program for at-risk youth: Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, together with Police Athletic League Executive Director Frederick Watts, announced a new initiative in East New York and Bedford-Stuyvesant to provide high-quality chess programs to at-risk youth, the Amsterdam News reports.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Student debt is hurting the nonprofit workforce and you can do something about it: Student debt is not just an issue for individuals, their families, and their life options: Student debt directly affects nonprofit organizations, too, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

SU-CASA program application available online:

Queens Council on the Arts announced the release of the 2017 SU-CASA individual artist-in-residence application. SU-CASA is a community arts engagement program that places artists and nonprofit arts organizations in residence at senior centers across the five boroughs of New York City to provide arts programming for older people. Individual artist service providers will be selected through a competitive application process and placed in accordance with their preferred center choices. SU-CASA is a City Council-funded initiative, administered in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Department for the Aging, and the five local arts councils. Click here to access the application, guidelines and instructions.

CaringKind announces program and service expansion:

As the nation marks National Family Caregivers Month, CaringKind, leading experts in Alzheimer’s and dementia care for more than three decades, unveiled an expanded platform of programs and services to help caregivers as they navigate a difficult and frightening future. The growth builds on the already extensive services the organization provides including high-touch, personal and confidential counseling for individuals and families affected by a dementia diagnosis. Among the key new developments are: increased social worker staff; 100 percent growth in helpline staff; a new education manager; more help for the Asian community; a borough expansion; and a cultural program expansion. CaringKind is formerly known as the Alzheimer’s Association, New York City Chapter.

NYC Small Business Services launches Neighborhood 360° program to strengthen and revitalize commercial districts across all five boroughs:

The New York City Department of Small Business Services announced the launch of Neighborhood 360°, a new program that strengthens and revitalizes commercial corridors that anchor New York City neighborhoods. The program, a first-of-its-kind partnership between SBS and community stakeholders, develops customized, commercial revitalization programs tailored to specific neighborhood needs as identified through a series of Commercial District Needs Assessments conducted across the five boroughs. Community-based organizations will be able to tap into approximately 3 million dollars in program grants per year to develop and staff revitalization projects that address identified needs in the CDNAs, including, merchant organizing, business attraction and retention, business support, cleaning & beautification, district marketing, placemaking, public safety, storefront improvements, and other quality of life enhancements. The published CDNAs cover: Downtown Flushing, Downtown Staten Island, East Harlem, East New York, Inwood and Jerome Avenue.





NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Assistant Vice President for Programs, Comunilife

With the support and supervision of the Vice President for Programs, the AVP is responsible for the overall management and operation of several HASA and OMH-funded congregate and scatter site supportive housing programs, which serve people with HIV/AIDS and/or serious mental illness in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. The AVP’s duties include: Assisting Senior Management with the development of policies and procedures in accordance with regulatory and agency requirements and ensuring their effective implementation and execution; Supervising program directors and administrative staff and working with the Human Resources department on all staffing/personnel issues; Focusing on quality improvement, the AVP monitors, evaluates and reports on program outcomes; Ensuring that programs maintain successful Comunilife standards and regulatory compliance; Developing collaborative professional relationships with other agency staff, community-based providers and regulatory/funding sources and representing the agency at community meetings.

Coordinator of Rikers Island Reentry Services, Getting Out and Staying Out

Getting Out and Staying Out is an innovative reentry program serving young men during and after their incarceration in New York prisons and jails. We believe that our focus on career and education is the key to helping young men overcome obstacles in reentry and become productive members of society. Primary responsibilities include providing recruitment, assessment of needs, re-entry planning, referral, and individual and group counseling services, to young men, ages 16 to 24, currently incarcerated/detained at Rikers Island; working closely with Department of Corrections and Department of Education staff, as well as community partners to ensure participant access to educational, vocational, and mental health services while incarcerated; and managing and supervise volunteers and Social Work Intern staff assigned to Rikers Island; conducting follow-up outreach for clients, post-release, encouraging them to visit our program office and continue to access reentry services while working towards their professional, academic, and personal goals; and maintaining detailed records and documentation of client cases.

CSE Coordinator / Curriculum Coordinator, Transition Coordinator, SCO Family of Services

Coordinate CSE meetings; assist in goal development for IEP’s; manage and maintain IEP records; oversee progress note reporting of all IEP’s; monitor and review that testing for Re-Evaluation meetings are completed; ensure that students receive mandated services, ensure that required prescriptions are updates annually or as necessary and arrange for related service providers, if required; Work with classroom teachers in implementation of school-wide curriculum to ensure compliance with Common Core Learning Standards; Assist teachers with service delivery utilizing Applied Behavior Analysis techniques; facilitate communications and working relationships with parents, outside school district and agencies, and community stakeholders; and assist the students, parents, school staff and any other agencies the student may be working with to ensure the student has a smooth transition from school to postsecondary life including postsecondary education, vocational training, employment, adult education services, independent living, and community participation.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Errol Louis writes in the Daily News that after Election Day, we will have to rebuild the public’s battered trust in political parties, the media, the courts, boards of election and the FBI, which serve as the glue that holds society together.

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer hired Preston Niblack, the former finance director for the New York City Council, which may be another sign that he’s considering challenging de Blasio, the Post reports.

* Months after thousands of voters were wrongfully removed from the rolls, some New York City officials said they have lingering concerns about the Board of Elections and will closely watch its performance on Election Day, The Wall Street Journal report.

Upcoming galas and events:

Nov. 4 -- ANDRUS hosts its annual gala

Nov. 4 -- Parent-Child Home Program hosts Literacy Champions Gala

Nov. 7 -- Cerebral Palsy of Westchester hosts A Taste of Westchester, a Food & Wine Tasting event in West Harrison, NY.

Nov. 7 -- Callen-Lorde hosts Community Health Awards

Nov. 7 -- The Carter Burden Center for the Aging’s 45th Anniversary Gala honors Macy’s with the 2016 Business Leadership Award.

Nov. 9 -- Queens Community House will host its Strengthening Neighborhoods Inspiring Change Benefit Gala in Long Island City

Nov. 9 -- K.I.D.S. Fashion Delivers holds its annual gala at the American Museum of Natural History

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

There's finally an app that helps tenants deal with terrible landlords: Every city dweller has either dealt with a terrible landlord or knows someone who has. In New York City, a new nonprofit called JustFix.nyc is trying to make that unfortunately common situation a little easier to deal with, Business Insider writes. The app, which is funded by the Robin Hood Foundation and the Fast Forward Accelerator (an accelerator for tech nonprofits), is an attempt to create that evidence-gathering system.

Upcoming town hall on transitional shelter: Concerned residents will have the opportunity to hear from the nonprofit looking to operate a transitional shelter at 100-32 Atlantic Avenue in Queens, along with the Department of Homeless Services, Thursday, Nov. 10, the Queens Chronicle writes. The proposed transitional site, which would be run by Breaking Ground and not DHS, would not be a permanent place of residence for homeless people but they would be allowed to stay there for a few weeks at a time, or simply get a bite to eat or take a shower.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Early bird tickets are available until Nov 7th only. Click here to RSVP

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

