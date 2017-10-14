FROM NYN MEDIA:

TOP NEWS:

* Despite criticism from local elected officials, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city doesn’t need to provide advance notice when it rents an entire hotel to house the homeless, since it qualifies as temporary or emergency housing, the Daily News writes.

* De Blasio said there will be health and educational support for those fleeing Hurricane disaster zones of Puerto Rico, but finding a place to stay is up to those who arrive, CBS New York reports.

* The New York City Department of Education said it would not find space for five new middle schools proposed by Success Academy Charter Schools in time for them to be approved by a city panel in November, The New York Times writes.

* A fight over charter schools and teacher training escalated when New York City and state teachers unions filed a lawsuit in state court seeking to prevent new rules from going into effect that would allow some charters to certify their own teachers, the Times reports.

* The Department of Justice found New York City isn’t complying with federal immigration laws and ordered the city to prove it’s not a sanctuary city by Oct. 27 or risk losing millions in federal grant dollars, the New York Post writes.

* Thousands of New Yorkers rallied outside City Hall to push de Blasio to adopt a radical investment in building new housing for low-income families, but there’s disagreement over whether the plan is feasible and if the city, without state or federal resources, can commit to a sweeping addendum to an already ambitious housing plan, Gotham Gazette writes.

* The de Blasio administration announced plans to expand its pre-K education program for 3-year-olds to six new neighborhoods over the next three years, with the plan calling for increased federal and state funds to expand the plan to the remaining school districts in 2021, the Post reports.

* A sprawling property in Dyker Heights where Catholic nuns ran an orphanage for more than 80 years should be turned into housing for senior citizens, according to neighbors who have formed an advocacy group to promote the idea, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* In a statement, Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO of The Met, condemned the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from UNESCO.

IN DEPTH:

* NYCHA’s sustainability agenda outlines several strategies to achieve environmental health and sustainability goals, including the creation of an online “Ideas Marketplace” for resident-led and community-led initiatives, Next City writes.

* The American Jewish Historical Society is facing a backlash over its decision to cancel two events, after a campaign by right-wing activists who had criticized them as anti-Israel, the New York Times reports.

* Each year some 10,000 low-income young people nationally, who have left high school without a diploma, enroll full time in the 10-month YouthBuild programs, Rochester Business Journal writes.

* Changes in church missions and congregants’ consumer behaviors have resulted in membership declines all while the proportion of members’ overall disposable wealth given to congregations trends steadily downward, the NonProfit Times reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Google says over the next five years it will spend $1 billion on nonprofit organizations helping to raise education levels around the world and commit its employees to a million hours of volunteer work doing the same, the Associated Press writes.

* To assist nonprofit staffs and boards, as well as the tax preparers and attorneys who advise them, the IRS is sharing training materials known as Audit Technique Guides it uses to guide its reviewers through looking at public charities and other types of nonprofit organizations, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* President Donald Trump’s executive order on the healthcare market will primarily affect those with expensive, chronic conditions who buy insurance on the individual market but earn too much to qualify for subsidies, researcher David Anderson writes in the Times.

KICKER: “This is a city, right now, it’s ready to do anything and everything for people who come here. But we are also clear that we have tremendous strains we’re dealing with right now, and housing is our number one.” - Mayor Bill de Blasio on the city’s limits on finding housing for those fleeing hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, via CBS New York.