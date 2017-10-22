FROM NYN MEDIA:

* We are proud to announce the honorees of our 50 Overr 50 Awards, which fete the New York nonprofit sector’s most prominent and accomplished leaders in human services, health care, education and more – over the age of 50.

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz, including updates on the Chinese American Planning Council, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and more, click here.

TOP NEWS:

* Since 2015, the American Foundation for AIDS Research has been embroiled in an internal scandal that involves two of the nonprofit's major players, Harvey Weinstein and Kenneth Cole, following a financial deal between the two that's since fallen under scrutiny, Business Insider reports.

* The Nonprofit Resiliency Committee released an Occupancy Cost Survey in connection with the committee’s effort to address service providers' contract funding in relation to escalating property occupancy costs, according to the Human Services Council.

* A supportive housing project in central Harlem by Center for Urban Community Services is getting a 7.7 million dollar assist from the state, as part of 17 million dollars in homeless prevention funding awarded to projects throughout the state, the Daily News writes.

* Community Land Trusts achieve a balance of providing families with the opportunities of homeownership, like building equity and providing stability, while also protecting public resources in perpetuity, Councilman Donovan Richards writes in City Limits.

* The Plymouth Church in Brooklyn Heights is doing what it can to help the homeless community by inviting about 10 homeless men inside each night for a good meal, company and a warm place to sleep as part of its "stabilization bed" program, News 12 reports.

* More news below...

* The NYS Office of Mental Health announced the expansion of the transitional program, Pathway Home, into two New York City hospitals, Bronx Psychiatric Center and Metropolitan Hospital Center.

* The Lois & Richard Nicotra Foundation awarded more than 30,000 dollars in grants and scholarships to employees' children and grandchildren, and as aid to nonprofits dedicated to helping Staten Island, the Staten Island Advance reports.

* Controversial plans to demolish parking garages and a homeless shelter on West 108th Street and replace them with affordable apartments and senior housing were filed with the Department of Buildings, according to DNAinfo.

* The principal of Morrisania’s P.S. 66, wanted a more positive way to curb unruly behavior and fights during recess so this year he brought in a “play coach” from nonprofit Asphalt Green, DNAinfo reports.

* Russell Simmons appeared at a Queens middle school and pledged that his RushCard will invest 25,000 dollars in the New York City community to reduce youth violence with local nonprofit LIFE Camp, the Daily News writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Marking a new chapter in education philanthropy, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will step back from its traditional education reform agenda to instead invest close to $1.7 billion over the next five years on new initiatives that include a focus on building networks of schools, U.S. News & World Report writes.

* Nonprofits tend to be wary of devoting their limited budget to comprehensive data security, but taking cybersecurity precautions is essential for a nonprofit's livelihood, NonProfit Pro writes.

* New York is tied with California for first in the nation in implementing a high-performing, cost-saving health care delivery model known as the patient-centered medical home, but growth in the number of providers offering medical homes is slowing in New York, and small independent primary care practices have been much slower to adopt the model, according to a new report by United Hospital Fund.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Sens. Orrin Hatch and Ron Wyden issued a report scrutinizing the management of private foster care providers, and skewering one especially notorious foster care agency, the Chronicle of Social Change reports.

* The CSforAll Consortium got commitments from over 170 organizations to develop and support computer science programming and train teachers, the latest in a series of recent efforts to promote STEM education and computing, Education Week reports.

* As the nonprofit sector grapples with a changing federal landscape, finding a voice on lifetime appointments to the federal courts may become a part of the portfolio of actions that need to be taken, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 22 -- United Hospice of Rockland's Dancing With Our Stars Gala 2017

Oct. 23 -- New Yorkers Who Make a Difference: UNH's Annual Benefit

Oct. 23 -- STOMP Out Bullying 12th Anniversary Benefit

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/241dd6/101610557 to submit an event or view all community events.

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit TechCon on December 5th at the Convene for a day of roundtable sessions and technology showcases. We have technology, information, security and other executive leaders sitting on panels ranging from: technology toolkits, cloud commuting, digital opportunities, the role of IT and MIS and streamlining processes for nonprofits. We also have an exhibit rooms with technology companies who cater to the needs of nonprofits. For more details and ticketing please click here.

KICKER: “Last year there were pretty regular issues surfacing after lunch, making it tough for teachers to do their thing in the afternoon. Kids were arguing, fighting in certain instances. A lot of tears at the end of recess.” - Kevin Goodman, the principal of Morrisania’s P.S. 66, on issues that appeared before bringing in a “play coach,” via DNAinfo.