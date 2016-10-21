TOP NEWS



NYN Media Agency of the Month - Unique People Services: Bronx-based Unique People Services, which has been at the forefront of identifying ways to combat and decrease the number of people earning low wages and unable to afford rent, is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary of providing housing and support services to individuals in critical need of shelter.

Report uncovers widespread pilfering at OPWDD: State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott on Thursday issued a scathing report in which she said the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities was saddled with "systemic mismanagement" that failed to stop theft from disabled New Yorkers by their caregivers, according to the Times Union.

Governor Cuomo announces nearly 22 million dollars for eight supportive housing projects: Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that money has been awarded for eight supportive housing projects that will create a total of 265 units for homeless New Yorkers. The awards, made through the state's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, will fund supportive housing projects in Suffolk and Oneida counties for homeless veterans and their families, as well as ones in New York City, Erie, Nassau and Oneida Counties for homeless individuals and families.

Former Council Speaker criticizes Mayor’s homeless plan as shelter population hits 60k: Former City Council Speaker and mayoral candidate Christine Quinn is back in the spotlight with recommendations for the city on fighting the homeless crisis, NY1 reports. She is now the president and CEO of the Win organization, which is the largest provider of shelters for women and children in the city.

City agencies must do more to help homeless students: Liza Pappas, an education policy analyst for the Independent Budget Office of the City of New York, writes in NY Slant that for homeless New York City students to overcome the obstacles they face in getting to school and achieving classroom success, they will need more attention and accountability from the city agencies responsible for helping them.

What nonprofits can learn about email from the 2016 campaign: Nonprofit Quarterly writes that the election has made some things clear about emails. Notably, once you send an email, it resides forever on every device that every recipient will ever download it on, and whether read or not, email has a way of lingering in your “mental inbox.”

The privilege of being privileged: Open Democracy writes about Ford Foundation President Darren Walker’s recent letter that “privilege allied with ignorance has become an equally pernicious, and perhaps more pervasive, enemy to justice,” before going on to focus on disability as a missing piece in the Ford Foundation’s jigsaw of diversity.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

How a new grant supports female playwrights in three important ways:Female playwrights are woefully underrepresented across the theater world, according to Inside Philanthropy. The good news is that the tide may be turning a bit thanks to organizations like Lilly Awards Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, and another grantmaker committed to addressing the theater world's gender imbalance, the Jenna and Paul Segal Foundation and its new Heidi Thomas Writer's Initiative Grant, which kills three birds with one stone.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Plan coming for scandal-ridden SUNY Poly nonprofits: The Poughkeepsie Journal writes that a plan to revamp a pair of scandal-scarred nonprofits at the center of a wide-ranging bid-rigging scandal will be unveiled by the end of the month, the state's top economic-development official said Thursday.

NYN BUZZ





CAMBA launches 2016 multimedia campaign to promote family support of LGBTQ youth:

To promote the importance of family support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth, CAMBA launched a campaign that includes bus shelter ads and radio PSAs on Power 105.1. Based in Brooklyn, CAMBA is one of New York City’s largest multi-service organizations. This year’s campaign highlights the crucial role that parents play and encourages them to reach out for peer support in learning acceptance strategies. The ads are part of a larger multi-pronged effort by CAMBA’s Project ALY (Accept LGBTQ Youth) to change parental attitudes, which includes educational workshops and parent groups. The initiative is funded by the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Parsons awarded up to 1.5 million dollars to develop adoption support program:

Parsons Child & Family Center, a member agency of Northern Rivers Family of Services, was selected by the State Office of Children and Family Services to receive funding to establish a Regional Permanency Resource Center to provide post adoption supportive services. The grant, 300,000 dollars awarded annually for up to five years, will allow the agency to provide in-home services to adoptive families across an eight-county service area. The project goal is to serve 45 families and 125 children per year across Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties beginning in December.

Walt Disney Company awards Long Island Cares grant to increase access to fresh produce for children:

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will receive a 15,000 dollar grant from The Walt Disney Company to increase access to fresh produce as part of a national initiative between Disney and Feeding America. The funds which will be made available as of Nov. 1, will be used to support the regional food bank’s Mobile School Pantry program that assists families within the Brentwood School District by increasing the delivery of fresh produce to children experiencing high food insecurity, especially during times when school is closed on weekends and holidays.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Associate Vice-President - Family Foster Care + Adoption + Preventive, Graham Windham

Graham Windham is one of the first organizations in the New York City to implement Solution – Based Casework. Solution – Based casework helps children and families to be the solution to the seemingly insurmountable problems in their lives, from generational cycles of poverty, abuse, and neglect to unemployment, domestic violence, and severe health problems. By recognizing and reinforcing their innate strengths and ability to cope, we at Graham Windham empower them to take the lead in making change in their lives. The Associate Vice President oversees the provision of quality care and services for children, youth and families in Graham Windham city based Foster Care, Adoption and Preventive programs.

Residence Manager, Saint Dominic's Home

The Residence Manager coordinates, organizes and manages the residence; conveys clear understanding of program and agency philosophy to staff and promotes appropriate working/living atmosphere within the home; serves as a role model and advocate; ensures consumer safety; oversees proper maintenance and cleanliness of the residence; develops and implements Individual Habilitation Plans; Person Centered plans, ensures training of living skills in a dignified and respectful manner. The candidate should have an Associate’s Degree. BA Preferred. A valid, non-restricted driver’s license is required. One year of work experience with the developmentally disabled population and two years of supervisory experience in Human Services is required.

Assistant Director, University Settlement

University Settlement’s Neighborhood Center, serving Manhattan’s Lower East Side, offers a robust menu of services to a diverse population of older people aged 60 and older at three locations in the neighborhood. The multi-service program provides case assistance, meals, health and wellness activities, recreational and educational activities, and non-traditional mental health supports. The Assistant Director will be located at our newest location (the Max Meltzer development) to provide daily planning, support, and monitoring of all programming at the new location and to support the Program Director and overall integration of older person services across sites.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The Times writes that following a NYPD sergeant fatally shooting Deborah Danner, New York City should send mental-health professionals with officers in responding to calls like the one police received about Danner and should complete related cop trainings.

* Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto were arrested and charged with trading government contracts and favors for vacations, a no-show job as a food taster and other bribes, The New York Times reports.

* The Post writes that de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill moved “awfully fast” to fault a sergeant in the fatal shooting of a Bronx woman, and their duty isn’t to feed the media beast, but to wait until they have all the facts in hand.

Amida Care, Putnam Family and Community Services, Sanctuary for Families

Inside The Boys’ Club of New York’s fall dance: On Wednesday night, the Boys’ Club of New York made a compelling case for creating opportunities for young men, Vogue writes. The 68th Annual Fall Dance, hosted in partnership with Christian Dior, raised more than 1.1 million dollars in funds benefiting the nonprofit organization.

Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 25 -- Rise hosts Together We Rise Fall Benefit

Oct. 25 -- WE ACT for Environmental Justice Gala

Oct. 25 -- Groundswell Annual Art Auction Benefit at Metropolitan Pavilion

Oct. 26 -- Comunilife 27th Anniversary Breakfast

Oct. 26 -- Samaritan Daytop Foundation hosts first gala.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Mobile mammography nonprofit that offers no cost exams for women now needs help: Pix11 profiles the ScanVan, a mobile mammography unit serving all five boroughs. In 2008, they joined forces with Project Renewal, a NYC nonprofit that helps homeless and low-income men and women.

Harlem’s school-to-rental P.S. 186 begins welcoming residents: The 48.6 million dollar rehabilitation and conversion of Harlem’s crumbling P.S. 156 into housing for low- and middle-income New Yorkers has wrapped up and residents have begun moving in, Curbed writes. Work has also finished on the building’s new 11,000-square-foot home for the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. - The #bFair2DirectCare coalition and supporters hold rally in front of the #bFair2DirectCare electronic billboard in Times Square to highlight the need for the state to cover the cost of paying direct service providers a living wage, Times Square, billboard on 7th Avenue and 47th Street, Manhattan.

1 p.m. - State Sen. Jesse Hamilton and supporters hold press conference for kickoff and tour of “the Campus,” the first technology and wellness hub at a public housing site in the United States, P.S. 298/Brownsville Collaborative Middle School, Auditorium, 85 Watkins St., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. - Mark-Viverito attends the Ali Forney Place at the Table Gala fundraiser, Capitale, 130 Bowery, Manhattan.

8 p.m. - Public Advocate Letitia James receives the Distinguished Public Service Award at the Mt. Sinai United Christian Church's 30th Pastoral Anniversary Banquet, Hilton Garden Inn, 1100 South Avenue, Staten Island.

