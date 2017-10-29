FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Even though the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed nearly 30 years ago, many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities face discrimination in the general workforce, writes Linda Tempel of HeartShare Human Services of New York.

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz, including the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families, the New York Junior League's Nonprofit Boards Clearinghouse and more

TOP NEWS:

* U.S. Housing and Urban Development Region 2 Administrator Lynne Patton, the former Trump family event planner, said that she would work to close “loopholes” that allow some recipients to “take advantage of the system,” the Daily News writes.

* A City Council candidate on the Reform Party line pledged to overhaul how New York City handles affordable housing and homelessness, with one candidate saying “so-called not-for-profits and providers” are making “millions” off of homelessness, the Queens Chronicle writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is putting up 250 million dollars to keep more than 15,000 subsidized Mitchell-Lama apartments from going to market rates, saying the eight-year investment would keep rents down, the New York Post reports.

* A recent fine amnesty program at New York’s libraries was encouraging, but many affected kids will remain poor and a portion will inevitably rack up new late fees and be shut out of what’s supposed to be an inclusive and accessible library experience, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* In light of the opioid epidemic and substance abuse in the region, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro’s plans to roll out several youth-centric initiatives as part of his upcoming 2018 budget proposal, the Poughkeepsie Journal writes.

* After a year of no performances, the Big Apple Circus has returned to its hometown of New York after assets of the former nonprofit were bought at auction by a for-profit entity called Big Top Works, WNYC reports.

* A homeless shelter in the East Village run by Project Renewal, the longtime housing and social services charity for homeless individuals, is opening a garden to allow for a deeper tie to the surrounding community, Patch writes.

* An organization that works with people who have developmental disabilities is saying that a pop-up Halloween store in White Plains without reason kicked out a group of its young people shopping for costumes, Patch reports.

* CVS Health and Northside Center for Child Development recently entered into a four-year partnership with a 200,000 dollar corporate grant from CVS Health to expand mental health clinics for NYC students in low-income neighborhoods, NY Metro Parents writes. Also, read our coverage of Northside’s work on the front-lines of its community.

IN DEPTH:

* On the 20th anniversary of the Change Capital Fund, The Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development provides some of the lessons learnedand best practices that have helped Change Capital to work well for so long.

* For retirees who are passionate about a cause, creating a nonprofit to advance it may seem like the perfect solution, but starting a socially minded organization can be as challenging as launching a new business, Kiplinger writes.

* The IRS recently issued its FY 2018 Work Plan, which builds upon the agency’s ongoing mission to refine, realign and improve education and examination methods, and nonprofits should prepare, BDO’s Nonprofit Standard blog writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* As the government has bolstered enforcement, backed curbing legal immigration and rescinded the DACA program, even a green card is not enough in the eyes of hundreds of thousands of immigrants applying for citizenship to protect themselves from removal and gain the right to vote, the New York Times writes.

* President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency and touted "really tough, really big, really great advertising" against drug use, but despite his August vow to spend "a lot of money” to combat it, he did not pump additional funds into the epidemic, Politico writes.

* A detailed look at the first six months of Betsy DeVos’s tenure as the secretary of education demonstrates that she continues to focus on private, religious and charter schools, according to the New York Times.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

Oct. 27 -- Unique People Services 26th Anniversary Gala - A Celebration of Unique People

Oct. 30 -- The Fortune Society hosts 50th Anniversary Gala

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/246n8g/103077327 to submit an event or view all community events.

KICKER: “You know who’s benefiting from the homelessness problem in New York City? The so-called not-for-profits and providers. Look at the millions they’re making. It’s a disgrace.” -- City Council candidate Bob Holden on his proposal to use more faith-based organizations to tackle homelessness, via the Queens Chronicle