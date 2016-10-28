TOP NEWS



NYN Media Perspectives - Helping immigrants and refugees find a home in New York: Nancy Wackstein, director of community engagement and partnerships at the Fordham University Graduate School of Social Service, writes that great cities in Europe and Asia are struggling with how to integrate refugees and immigrants successfully, especially in the face of discrimination and resistance and terrorist attacks. But the track record and experience of New York City communities is instructive and could be sobering to colleagues abroad.

Domestic violence emerges as economic scourge and primary driver of homelessness: Violence in the home has cost more New Yorkers their homes this year than any other factor, even surpassing eviction as the top reason for shelter entrance in early 2016, according to Department of Homeless Services data, Crain’s writes.

Some city child-welfare workers juggle more than 15 cases: More than 14 percent of city child-welfare workers were recently juggling at least 15 cases simultaneously, the highest percentage since right after the tragic death of Nixzmary Brown, the New York Post writes. The alarming caseloads were caused in part because nearly one-quarter of all staffers have less than a year experience, according to the city’s Independent Budget Office report.

David Saltzman’s nonprofit lessons: Saltzman, who announced that he is stepping down from his role as executive director of the Robin Hood Foundation to try the for-profit world, shares his perspective with the Wall Street Journal.

Stringer walks fine line in discussing Queens shelter: City Comptroller Scott Stringer walked a fine line Thursday night as he took questions from residents in Maspeth, Queens, who have battled Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration over a homeless shelter in the neighborhood, Politico New York reports.

De Blasio housing czar personally tells developers to house homeless in affordable units: Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Vicki Been has been calling affordable housing developers about a new regulation that would require them to house homeless families, Crain’s New York reports.

Fidelity Charitable pushes United Way out of top place in ranking of U.S. charities that raise the most:The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports that Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, the nonprofit spinoff of big asset-management company Fidelity Investments, knocked United Way Worldwide out of the No. 1 spot in this year’s Philanthropy 400, its annual ranking of charities that raise the most from private sources.

The homeless crisis in New York City’s schools: The share of homeless students in New York City schools has risen significantly, ThinkProgress writes. More than 100,000 New York City students are homeless this academic year, according to an analysis by the Institute for Children, Poverty & Homelessness.

Moving your website beyond the web: Organizations put their web strategy at risk when mission is only a statement that is on their homepage, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. What both CaringBridge and KERA teach is that the web is central to how organizations enable, activate and resource our mission.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Will New York’s next major park be underground?: After years of planning, the first stage of designer James Ramsey’s plan to reinvigorate an abandoned trolley space in downtown Manhattan using his revolutionary solar technology is finally taking root, according to the Wall Street Journal.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Who deserves a liberal arts degree? For inmates, It’s a way out: Liberal Arts in Prison Program is part of a national network of privately funded programs founded in the early 2000s to bring diverse liberal arts courses into prisons to enrich the lives of inmates and better prepare them for life on the outside, Yes Magazine writes. President Obama's controversial pilot program will make higher education dollars available to inmates this year,

College tuition rises 2.4% at public schools, College Board says: The Wall Street Journal writes that published tuition for the 2016-17 academic year rose 2.4 percent for in-state students at four-year public schools, slowing from 2.9 percent last year, according to a report released Wednesday from the College Board, a New York nonprofit that tracks university costs and administers the SAT.

NYN BUZZ





HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services raised over 325,000 dollars for New York children and families:

HeartShare St. Vincent's Services raised over 325,000 dollars at its Annual Benefit on Oct. 17 at Tribeca 360 for the over 6,000 people in its care. More than 450 guests attended the event. HSVS honored Andy Sukhu with the Fred and Nancy DeMatteis Award, Melody Joanne Centeno with the inaugural Rising Star Award and Diamond Henry with the Rev. Msgr. Robert M. Harris Youth of the Year Award. During a mobile campaign, guests pledged 40,000 dollars in donations, exceeding the 25,000 dollar goal in five minutes. The event also was made possibly with the support of generous sponsors, who were acknowledged in a program journal.





Children’s Mental Health Agency receives funding for Access to Care Study:

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center has received funding from the Long Island Unitarian Universalist Fund at the Long Island Community Foundation to pilot a new initiative entitled Project Access. The goal of this research project is to improve access to mental health and addictions care for all those who need it. Project Access was developed in response to the issues of parity and network adequacy within our health system. The Mental Health Parity and Addictions Equity Act of 2008 require that health insurance carriers meet Federal coverage standards on par with other medical benefits. Network adequacy refers to a health insurance carrier’s requirement to provide enrollees with timely access to a sufficient number of providers included in their benefit contract.





The Osborne Association’s See Us, Support Us works to identify and support children of incarcerated parents in child welfare:

A new report by the Osborne Association’s New York Initiative for Children of Incarcerated Parents addresses a longstanding question for NYC’s foster care system: How many children in foster care have parents who are incarcerated? Issued during their second annual Snapshot Week Oct. 24-28, the report provides more detailed information than has previously been available about the numbers of this invisible and unaccounted for population of children.





NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, The Bridge

The Bridge, Inc., a leading New York mental health agency, is seeking a dynamic full-time Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to work on an Assertive Community Team and our Residential Programs. The Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner provides community based psychiatric services to clients on the team and will also be responsible for treatment planning, medication evaluation, education, prescriptions and monitoring, ordering and follow-up of laboratory tests, documentation in Electronic Health Record; and collaboration with others involved in the treatment of clients. This is not an office based position so the successful candidate must be enthusiastic about providing services in the field.





Bilingual Speech-Language Pathologist, HeartShare Human Services

The requirements of this position include an MS/MA in Speech-Language Pathology, NYS Teacher of the Speech and Hearing Handicapped or NYS Teacher of the Speech and Language Disorder, NYS Licensure and a current. Bilingual Extension in Spanish. The candidate will provide speech therapy to children (3-5 years old) with developmental disabilities in a classroom setting; Will participate in meetings with teachers, children and their families; Will assess current level of communication functioning, and preparation of written reports; Will provide therapy as mandated on the IEP; Will design and implement goals for individuals, group and classroom therapy; and will participate in annual and graduate review process.





Senior Accountant, The Door

Founded in 1972, The Door empowers educationally and economically disadvantaged youth to reach their potential by providing a complete range of services all under one roof. Each year over 11,000 young people from all five New York City boroughs come to The Door for primary health care, reproductive care and health education, mental health counseling, legal services, supportive housing, High School Equivalency, ESL, tutoring and homework help, college preparation and computer classes, career & education services, job placement, daily meals, cultural arts and services. The Senior Accountant, reporting directly to the Controller/Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for maintaining timely and accurate agency financial records in accordance with standard fiscal practices and requirements of funders.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo must build upon the progress the state has made in the fight against opioid abuse by supporting abuse-deterrent technology, Gay Hartigan of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers writes in NY Slant.

* They’ve had three years, but auditors for New York City’s Campaign Finance Board still haven’t completed a routine review of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 2013 campaign, as well some 90 others of the 249 total audits for the 2013 election cycle, the Post reports.

* The City Council passed a bill to require jails to give out absentee ballots to would-be voters behind bars – sponsored by City Councilman Ruben Wills, who is under indictment on a slew of corruption charges, the Daily News reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events: (view photos):

Isabella; THRIVE Network; Mental Health Association of Westchester





Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 28 -- Phelps Hospital 29th Annual Champagne Ball at Sleepy Hollow Country Club

Oct. 31 -- Harlem School of the Arts hosts 2016 gala masquerade ball at the Plaza Hotel

Nov. 1 -- New York Foundling Fall Fete for Adoption Awareness Month

Nov. 2 -- The GO Project Young Leadership Council will host its annual Fall Cocktail Party at The Bowery Hotel

Nov. 2 -- New York Landmarks Conservancy presents 2016 Living Landmarks Celebration

Nov. 3 -- CAMBA hosts its 2016 gala

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Rebirth of Bronx housing complex aims to cut crime and increase homes: Phipps Houses, the nonprofit owner and developer behind Lambert Houses, plans to demolish the 14 buildings in the development and replace them with taller towers containing more than twice as many apartments, according to the New York Times. The 600 million dollar overhaul will increase the number of apartments in the Lambert Houses to 1,665, all of which will be counted toward Mayor de Blasio’s ambitious affordable-housing plan.

City's Sandy repair effort leaves some applicants behind: WNYC writesthat 900 people were dropped from Build it Back in the past year, startling counselors at nonprofits that work with Build it Back clients, because over the past year, the city has ramped up the number of deadlines homeowners must meet.

More than half of NYPD stations aren’t handicap accessible: More than half of New York’s police stations aren’t handicap accessible, putting the safety of people in wheelchairs, walker and other devices at risk, a new Manhattan federal court lawsuit claims, according to the New York Post. The plaintiffs are nonprofits Disabled in Action and Brooklyn Center for Independence, as well as wheelchair-bound individuals, some of whom have sued other entities over disability rights before.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY'S GOVERNMENT SKED

1 p.m. – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Assemblyman Michael Blake, New York City Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice Director Liz Glazer and others release new report: Better by Half: The New York City Story of Winning Large-Scale Decarceration while Increasing Public Safety, Harvard Club of New York City, 35 W. 44th St., Manhattan.

2:15 p.m. – Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at CUNY’s 12th annual Women’s Leadership Conference, Hunter College, West Building, E. 68th St. and Lexington Ave., Manhattan.

Saturday, 1 p.m. – Brewer speaks at LES Ready and Good Old Lower East Side 4th Annual Sandy anniversary and Halloween celebration, Pier 42, entrance at FDR Drive and Montgomery St., Manhattan.

Monday, 9 a.m. – New York City Council members Ritchie Torres, Dan Garodnick, Jumaane Williams, and Ben Kallos and others urge action in combatting tenant harassment and preserving affordable housing by stopping predatory equity landlords, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

Monday, 10 a.m. – The New York City Council Committee on General Welfare holds an oversight hearing on child abuse cases and the various city touchpoints for families, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

