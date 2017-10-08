FROM NYN MEDIA:

TOP NEWS:

* New York City is facing twin homeless and mental illness crises under Mayor Bill de Blasio that have led to people urinating and defecating in the streets, GOP mayoral hopeful Nicole Malliotakis said in remarks to the Association for a Better New York, the Daily News writes.

* Dozens of protesters gathered outside Trump Tower in Midtown, rallying against the uncertain future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the Daily News reports.

* In a first-of-its-kind initiative, New York City’s pension fund will pour 450 million dollars into support efforts to back 30-year mortgages for affordable housing, with at least 5 million dollars a year invested in mortgages that let veterans buy homes, WCBS reports.

* De Blasio squanders public funds and neighborhood goodwill by housing the homeless in hotels at the taxpayer’s expense, and sneaking in the new guests with just hours’ notice to host communities, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* A perceived uptick in unruly behavior from residents of a women's homeless shelter in Park Slope spurred dozens of neighbors from Park Slope, Windsor Terrace and Sunset Park to pack into a meeting to raise their concerns, Patch writes.

* The ways in which states and their respective child welfare agencies support LGBTQ youth varies greatly, according to a state-by-state analysis and map of child welfare systems’ policies from Lambda Legal, The Chronicle of Social Change writes.

* Two of Albany's most recognizable buildings, the SUNY Plaza Building and Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, will be lit purple all month to mark the 10th anniversary of the state's Shine the Light on Domestic Violence campaign, the Times Union reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* NYC Health + Hospitals will fill only 25 percent of the 250 to 300 positions that typically open up at the hospitals each month, Stanley Brezenoff, the network’s acting leader, said in a letter to colleagues, the Daily News writes,

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the Justice Department to take the position in court cases that transgender people are not protected by a civil rights law that bars workplace discrimination based on sex, The New York Times writes.

* President Donald Trump is poised to roll back the federal requirement for employers to include birth control coverage in their health insurance plans, vastly expanding exemptions for those that cite moral or religious objections, the Times reports.

* The Trump administration is finalizing the details of a set of immigration principles that could upend efforts to come up with a permanent fix for the status of young immigrants who came to the country illegally as children, The Associated Press reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The philanthropic arm of the American Association of Retired Persons, the AARP Foundation, is looking for ways to reach low-income, vulnerable older people and increase their economic opportunities and social connectedness, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* The blood cancer charity DKMS is branching out to reach a younger, more diverse males – who tend to be the best donors – in its latest campaign to increase signups for its bone marrow registry, including finding partners like Comic Con, PRWeek writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney announced that three Hudson Valley nonprofit organizations would receive a total of 375,000 dollar in federal investments to fund drug prevention efforts among area youth, according to Patch.

* Empower, the not-for-profit organization formerly known as Niagara Cerebral Palsy, honored former CEO Joseph O. Mineo by renaming its day habilitation building as the Joseph O. Mineo Day Center, Niagara Frontier Publications writes.

* Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lamphear Court Apartments, a 12.4 million dollar housing project in Corning that expands affordable housing opportunities and services for people with mental illness, the Star Gazette reports.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* A Quinnipiac University poll found that de Blasio has a commanding lead over his opponents, with 61 percent of likely New York City voters favoring de Blasio for re-election, although only 57 percent said he deserved a second term, The New York Times reports.

* Assemblyman Dan Quart called for the state attorney general to investigate Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s decision to drop a case against Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. after receiving a $31,000 donation from Trump’s personal lawyer in 2013, the Daily News writes.

* Sunday’s massacre of 58 concertgoers by a gunman at a Las Vegas casino could prompt a reassessment of procedures and state regulations regarding security measures at New York’s three new casinos, as well as the state’s older racinos, the Times Union writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 10 – Join Move Forward Staten Island for a panel discussion featuring both proponents and opponents to the upcoming ballot referendum on the state constitutional convention.

POINT OF INTEREST: “I think if you timed it, it probably took her about 30 seconds to get to the words ‘public urination’ and ‘homeless people ...I think that her description of homeless people as criminals, people who publicly urinate and on and on is a clear attempt to create more fear in the public as it relates to homeless people,” Christine Quinn, who heads the WIN shelter network, on GOP mayoral hopeful Nicole Malliotakis’ remarks to the Association for a Better New York, via the Daily News.