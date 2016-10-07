TOP NEWS



NYN Media Reports - Tenants push city on unregulated boarding houses:Tenants’ rights advocates seeking to build protections for residents at city-subsidized, but privately operated “three-quarter” houses, were backed by several City Council members, but the legislation also met some resistance from the de Blasio administration during an Oct. 6 Council hearing. City officials cited progress relocating roughly 5 percent of tenants in the three-quarter houses, but acknowledged challenges with identifying the unregulated units.

NIMBY, or not? What’s going on in New York City?: Benjamin Dulchin, executive director of the Association of Neighborhood and Housing Developers, Inc., writes in Shelterforce that New York City is facing a desperate housing crisis, and ANHD believes that decision makers, policy practitioners, and community activists should start with the assumption that any new 100 percent affordable development, especially one built by a mission-driven developer who will keep the housing permanently affordable, should get built.

New York City sells landlords’ debts, but buildings fall into limbo, critics say: Each year, the city sells off debts on thousands of properties, according to the New York Times. But critics of the program argue that the city is squandering a valuable chance to improve shabby housing and hold onto affordable units. Public Advocate Letitia James has proposed that the city sell the debt through a preservation trust to nonprofits, which would use their leverage with building owners to get them to fix their properties.

Queens pols blast Mayor de Blasio over controversial homeless shelter plan for pushing poor New Yorkers into outer-borough hotels: State Sen. Jose Peralta, along with City Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, complained that the administration was pushing the homeless into hotels lacking services in far-flung areas of the city without informing the community, the Daily News writes.

Nonprofit trifecta of rescuing food, hungry people, and the environment:While the USDA, which defines food security as “access by all people at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life,” has launched nationwide initiatives to reduce food waste, other organizations are working on the local level to ensure unused fresh food gets to the people who need it, rather than ending up in a city landfill, according to Nonprofit Quarterly.

NYC worries federal rules hiking rents could hit 56,000 low-income families hard: The Obama administration is hoping to tackle economic segregation by overhauling rules for Section 8 vouchers subsidizing more in rent in higher income areas, and less in poor neighborhoods, instead of setting one rent limit for the whole metropolitan area as they do now, the Daily News writes.

Coburg Village managers sued by attorney general for illegal display of power: The managers of the nonprofit Coburg Village senior housing complex near Schenectady ran roughshod over residents and rules in an illegal display of power, greed and retribution that requires their ouster from the facility, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman charged in court papers, according to the Times Union.

************



Baruch College's Marxe School of Public and International Affairs is NYC's only public graduate school dedicated to public administration. Our Master of Public Administration (MPA) & Executive MPA degrees are ranked among the best in the nation. Our new two-year, 42-credit Master of International Affairs (MIA) prepares you to be a creative, globally-focused leader. Our Master of Science in Higher Education Administration (MSEd-HEA) teaches you to manage and lead in higher education. Full- and part-time options available. ATTEND OUR OPEN HOUSE on TUESDAY, OCT. 25th at 5:30 pm. RSVP and learn more.

Blend Progressive Theory and Practical Experience at The New School

Master’s students at Milano School of International Affairs, Management, and Urban Policy address major social, economic, environmental, international, and political problems in real time. Personalized mentorship from scholars and practitioners engages students in critical approaches that challenge convention. Put your ideas into practice and advance your career at The New School. Learn more about graduate programs in International Affairs, Urban Policy Analysis, Nonprofit Management, Organizational Change, and Sustainability Management at newschool.edu/milano.

************



ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Billy Crystal and Whoopi Goldberg launch SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Robin Williams Center: Two surviving members of the trio that helped Comic Relief set a high bar for paying it forward saluted the late Robin Williams in New York Wednesday night, as the SAG-AFTRA Foundation inaugurated the Robin Williams Center For Entertainment And Media, Deadline Hollywood writes. Billy Crystal and Whoopi Goldberg were joined on the stage of the center’s intimate high-tech screening room by three more figures who’d played key roles in the comedian’s life: director Barry Levinson and actors Hank Azaria and Bonnie Hunt, for a panel led by journalist Lisa Birnbach.

HeartShare art show draws rave reviews: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle writesthat HeartShare Human Services of New York launched its Eighth Annual ArtShare for HeartShare show on Sept. 26 at NYU Tandon School of Engineering at 6 Metrotech Center. The show will move to the lobby of National Grid at 1 Metrotech Center on Oct. 10, where it will be up until Oct. 21.

************



HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Columbia endowment posts .9 percent loss: The loss is the smallest posted among its Ivy League peers, with the exception of Yale, who reported a 3.4 percent gain on their investments, according to the Columbia Spectator. The value of Columbia's fund, previously estimated at 9.6 billion dollars, dropped to 9 billion dollars for the year through June 30.

************



NYN BUZZ





Human Services Council and Measure of America awards grants to local nonprofits using data to solve challenges in New York communities:

The Human Services Council and Measure of America announced the winners of a grant competition for local organizations using data to solve challenges in New York communities. HSC, a leading advocate for nonprofits providing human services in New York, will award 10,000 dollar grants to 14 nonprofit organizations in partnership with Measure of America with funding provided by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The winning organizations submitted projects that illuminate important issues in their community using indicators from DATA2GO.NYC, an online data mapping and visualization tool with 350 indicators of human need and well-being. The projects will focus on topics including the stigma of mental illness in East New York, factors driving homelessness on Staten Island, the burden of high housing costs in the South Bronx, health disparities in Jamaica, Queens, and access to human services resources in Brownsville and the Lower East Side.





Robin Hood and Commongood Careers seek applicants for LeaderLink

Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and Commongood Careers, a mission-driven executive search firm, have opened the recruitment period for the second year of LeaderLink. Piloted in 2015, LeaderLink prepares talented senior-level finance professionals for full-time leadership positions at nonprofits. The application period closes Dec. 16 and the program will run from March to May, 2017. Throughout the country, the nonprofit sector is growing. Currently, it employs approximately 10 percent of the country's workforce and makes up 5.5 percent of the GDP. In NYC alone, more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations have annual budgets over one million dollars; more than 1,000 nonprofits have budgets over 10 million dollars.





Sanctuary for Families honors Chief Judge Robert A. Katzman and Davis Polk’s Sharon Katz at 20th annual Abely Awards:

For two decades, members of New York’s legal, civic and anti-gender violence communities have convened at Sanctuary for Families’ annual Abely Awards to honor individuals who have made a difference in the lives of domestic violence and sex trafficking survivors. Now in its 20th year, the awards, co-hosted with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Columbia Law School, celebrate the life and legacy of the late Maryellen Abely, one of the first pro bono attorneys at Sanctuary for Families' Legal Center. Last night, in front of approximately 250 guests, two esteemed jurists were recognized in her name: Hon. Robert A. Katzmann, Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and Sharon Katz, Special Counsel for Pro Bono, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

************



PAYING MORE THAN YOU NEED TO FOR TELECOM SERVICES?

AMS can help nonprofits save money: Review for Billing Errors - Audit invoices against your billing records for discrepancies; Optimizing Existing Plans - Assessing existing plans to optimize utilization without switching carriers; Efficient Services - Explore more robust options available for the same cost; Savings for Organizations - Focus on what really matters, with additional available resources to support your mission. To receive a preliminary complimentary assessment click here.

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Assistant Executive Director, Program Development Services

Program Development Services, Inc. is seeking an upper level Administrator to assume a pivotal role in the overall management of the agency. The Assistant Executive Director will ensure that all current programs continue to operate at optimal levels while also participating in strategic planning for the future. The person in this role will work in conjunction with the rest of the management team and report to the Executive Director. The ideal candidate will be a dynamic self starter with a strong background in the field of I/DD. Knowledge of regulations governing Residential settings, Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation and MSC is essential. Supervisory experience at the Director level is required.





ESL Instructor - B2W (Brooklyn), Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey

Goodwill Industries is currently seeking an ESL Instructor to join the Back To Work Program in Brooklyn. In this role, the successful candidate will teach English as a Second Language with a focus on immigrants and their pathway to citizenship in a classroom setting.Work cooperatively with program case managers to monitor participants’ attendance and progress. Conduct student evaluations as appropriate.





Social Worker-Bilingual, Saint Dominic's Home

The Family Treatment/Rehabilitation Social Worker is responsible for providing all aspects of the casework method, and in consultation with both the families and the Program Supervisor, will assess needs; formulate service planning, treatment strategies, goals and objectives. The Social Worker participates in on-going assessments, offers casework counseling, writes progress reports, and maintains all job-related records. The Social Worker is the first person responsible to note safety concerns and ensure risk elements are addressed.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer wants to force employers to offer their workers a retirement plan, a move that could provide more savings options for 1.5 million people, the Journal reports.

* In one of his most contentious press conferences to date, Mayor Bill de Blasio repeatedly refused to call on a reporter from the New York Post, and deflected several inquiries about investigations into his administration, at one point citing the example of his former boss, Hillary Clinton, Politico New York writes.

* Enrollment at New York City’s most troubled schools continues to drop, even as the city spends hundreds of million of dollars a year trying to fix them, with about 38,000 students going to 86 remaining “renewal” schools, down from 44,000, the Journal reports.

************



SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Free subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************



NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events: (view photos):

Callen-Lorde, Nassau University Medical Center, UJA-Federation of New York





Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 13 -- New York Women’s Foundation Fall Gala

Oct. 13 -- The American Liver Foundation hosts 16th Annual Honors Gala

Oct. 13 -- Friends of Hudson River Park’s Annual Gala Celebration

Oct. 14 -- Putnam Family & Community Services’ Annual Dinner Dance Benefit

Oct. 15 -- MVP Health Care presents The 16th Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge to benefit Saratoga Bridges

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.comwith the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

EPA awards PUSH Buffalo $120,000 grant: PUSH Buffalo has been given awarded a two-year environmental justice grant to support job training and environmental education outreach on green infrastructure and environmental stewardship, according to The Buffalo News. PUSH, with more than 400 members, was founded in 2005, The not-for-profit has created a Green Development Zone on the West Side, where it has built 84 affordable apartments on 30 sites, and created 56 green infrastructure projects, including rain gardens, living roofs and urban farm.

************



ELECTORAL DYSFUNCTION

Where: The PIT Loft (154 West 29th Street)

When: Saturday, 10/8/16 at 7:30 PM

How much: 7 bucks at the door (buy tickets now)

The VP debate, Trump's Taxes and Killer Clowns are on the menu as a panel of comedians and newsmakers lead by Robert George (New York Daily News) & Keisha Zollar (HBO's Divorce) take on the news of the week.

Join Long Island City Partnership for the 29th Annual Trade Show & Luncheonon Thursday, Nov. 10. The premier B2B trade show in Western Queens will feature more than 100 exhibitors, local tastemakers and thousands of attendees. At the Annual Luncheon, join over 350 prominent business, government and community leaders for a Keynote by Daniel P. Huttenlocher, Dean & Vice Provost of Cornell Tech. Learn more by visiting LICTradeShow.nyc.

************



NYN EVENTS

Stay tuned for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: Honoring individuals, agencies and philanthropists who this year have had a major impact on the top human services concerns of the New York nonprofit sector. Winners will be honored in a special print edition of the publication and at an awards breakfast on Nov. 2. Click here to learn more about the event.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

4 p.m. – Brooklyn Borough President Adams join students planting seeds in a new rooftop greenhouse atop the High School of Telecommunication Arts and Technology and cuts the ribbon with City Councilman Vincent Gentile and Assemblyman Felix Ortiz, 350 67th St., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – Brewer speaks at “God and Guns: Faith Leaders Address Gun Violence,” Riverside Church, Assembly Hall, 490 Riverside Drive, Manhattan.

8 p.m. – Brewer attends celebration honoring NY Theatre Ballet founder Diana Byer, Danspace Project, 131 E. 10th St., Manhattan.

************

