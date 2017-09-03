Editor’s Note: NYN First Read will be taking Labor Day off, but we will return Tuesday, Sept. 5. Have a happy holiday.

* City Hall has made cannibalizing the private market into official policy for solving the homelessness crisis by overseeing the finalization of more than 98 million dollars in contracts converting five apartment buildings into family shelters, the Post writes in an editorial.

* Glenn E. Martin, who was formerly incarcerated, founded Just Leadership in 2014 to train ex-convicts to lead criminal justice reform in their own communities, Forbes writes in a profile piece. Also, listen to our recent podcastfeaturing Martin on the roots of mass incarceration.

* Wearing black veils and armbands, about 100 advocates marched through Manhattan from the Harm Reduction Coalition office to the city’s central morgue at Bellevue Hospital to highlight the need for more overdose prevention services, the Daily News writes.

* Dozens of parents hoping to get their tots into a top-notch daycare program were gearing up to sleep on the street outside the Greenpoint YMCA in order to get a decent shot at the morning sign-up, the Daily News writes.

* As Boys Town celebrates its centennial, the organization is lessening its focus on the kind of residential care model that made it famous following the shuttering of sites in New York, Texas and California, the Omaha World-Herald writes. Also, read our reporting on last year’s Department of Investigation findings on conditions at a Boys Town facility in New York.

* That some long awaited Hurricane Sandy repairs are now getting finished at all is thanks only to the efforts of a nonprofit organization, SBP, founded 11 years ago by a young couple, who volunteered in Louisiana’s St. Bernard Parish after Katrina, the New York Times writes.

* Five arts organizations have teamed up to form a coalition providing financial resources to empower emerging artists in the Bronx, Washington Heights and Harlem, The Riverdale Press writes.

* The Trump administration is slashing spending on advertising and promotion for enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, a move some critics charged was a blatant attempt to sabotage the law, the New York Times writes.

* President Donald Trump will donate 1 million dollars of his fortune to recovery efforts in Texas, though the White House says he hasn't determined which group or groups will receive the contribution, CNN reports.

* The Trump administration has announced that it is ending an Obama-era rule on gender wage gap data collection, a move supported by Ivanka Trump, CNN reports.

* The workplace of the future might be characterized by a clash of generations that will require a new and innovative management approach and an age-diverse culture, but there are benefits of an age-diverse workforce, NonProfit Times writes.

* As the country began to respond to the devastation caused by the storm in Texas, there were the usual warnings to donors about the charity scams cropping up, but a warning from the New York Times outlet about the Red Cross is extraordinary, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* The LGBT Network showed off plans for a 75-unit affordable housing apartment complex that embraces LGBT residents, the first development of its kind in Long Island, iAdvance Senior Care writes.

* The Flea Theater, which had spent its entire life in a rented building at 41 White Street, is moving four blocks south, to 20 Thomas Street, where it has built a new three-theater, 11,300-square-foot home, according to the New York Times.

* The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, in partnership with the New York Public Library, released an RFP to redevelop a library in Northern Manhattan into affordable housing – made possible through capital contributions by the HPD and a $5 million contribution by the Robin Hood Foundation, Curbed writes.

* In March, The Child Center of NY became the new provider for the Redfern Cornerstone Community Center in Far Rockaway, Queens. Redfern closed abruptly earlier this year, when the Police Athletic League became unable to continue as the Center's provider. That was when DYCD asked The Child Center of NY to assume that role. After a few weeks of closure while facility issues were addressed and qualified staff were hired, Redfern reopened in July to host 52 kids for summer camp. On Sept. 8 , at 4 p.m., there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the Redfern Cornerstone Community Center.

* A new New York State Health Foundation report by the Community Health Care Association of New York State examines State and federal scholarship and loan repayment programs that support federally qualified health centers (FQHC) recruitment and retention efforts. The report outlines the relevant workforce programs available; the barriers and challenges faced by FQHCs in accessing workforce programs; and recommendations to improve the operation and uptake of these programs by FQHCs.

* Hofstra University and Northwell Health announced the naming of the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in recognition of the couple’s long-time support. Their recent gifts, totaling 61 million dollars, will support the next generation of health care professionals in medicine, research and nursing, and includes 50 million dollars to create a permanent endowment to be used exclusively to provide scholarship support to students in the Zucker School of Medicine; and 10 million dollars to create and endow the Barbara Hrbek Zucker Emerging Scientists Program at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research to help prepare postdoctoral fellows for successful careers and to identify, promote and nurture early career faculty to develop highly productive, visible and important research programs.

* With $4.9 million in unspent campaign money and less than two weeks before the Democratic primary, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is launching a $2 million TV ad campaign, debuting his first spot last night, The New York Times writes.

* At a town hall meeting in Buffalo, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand affirmed her support for a single payer health care system, medical marijuana, universal pre-K and a $15 national minimum wage, The Buffalo News writes.

* Ricarte Echevarria, the former director of New York City’s Tenant Interim Lease program, is suing the de Blasio administration, claiming he was fired after complaining about a corrupt tenant-selection process involving subsidized apartments, the New York Post writes.

POINT OF INTEREST: “More than 3,000 people in New York State died of overdoses in 2016,” via The Daily News.