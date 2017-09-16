FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Yesterday, NYN Media presented its third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Participants talked about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. Watch the video here.

TOP NEWS:

* As America begins recovering from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the nonprofit world will play a key role in rebuilding the lives of those affected by the devastating hurricanes, Allison Sesso, executive director of the Human Services Council of New York, writes in the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* Affordability advocates gathered at City Hall to denounce what they say is the worsening of the affordability crisis under Mayor Bill de Blasio, just before members of the City Council pressed the administration to tweak the housing initiative to better serve low-income New Yorkers, City Limits writes.

* We can’t afford to let another school year go by without implementing comprehensive, medically-accurate sex education, Louise Marchena, senior director of youth programs at Planned Parenthood of New York City, writes in City Limits.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 16 New York counties will receive a share of more than $25 million in federal funding to combat opioid addiction, the Times Union writes.

* Following New York City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo's victory, despite attacks from her opponent over the contentious redevelopment of the Bedford-Union Armory, de Blasio left the door open to spending more money on the project to win her support, Politico New York writes.

* Charity leaders and fundraisers called on nonprofits to build more diverse staffs and do more to engage donors from a wide variety of backgrounds at The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s Philanthropy NEXT conference, a gathering that tackled race, gender, and sexual orientation in philanthropy.

* Community members opposed a recently constructed apartment in Riverdale that will soon become a shelter for more than 80 homeless families, which some community members say was done without community approval, The Riverdale Press writes.

* Little rigorous research has focused on the correlation between child welfare experience and sex trafficking, yet estimates have been cited that the majority of victims of child sex trafficking have experienced the child welfare system, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Richard Blumenthal, are among 16 Senate Democrats who’ve declared support for Vermont Independent U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” single payer healthcare insurance bill, WSHU writes.

* Medicare is revealing its cards' new design as the government gears up for a massive transition that will involve coordination with 58 million beneficiaries and their family members, plus hospitals, doctors, insurance companies, pharmacies and state governments, NBC New York reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* A Brooklyn federal judge urged the Trump administration to extend its deadline for young undocumented immigrants to apply to stay in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which the White House recently promised to end within six months, the Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Google started restricting ads that come up when someone searches for addiction treatment on its site, the New York Times writes.

* Chris Stone is leaving the Open Society Foundations after nearly six years of working to tame a dysfunctional organization and navigate the complicated world of George Soros, Inside Philanthropy writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Rogosin Institute computer lab at a Brownsville homeless shelter will help its residents to acquire critical computer skills, crucial to compete successfully in today’s highly technical world, BK Reader.

* Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties, in conjunction with Rochester-based agency Providence Housing, are jointly proposing to build a 20-unit facility at the empty lot on Powell Street, across from the DMV, WENY reports.

* Buffalo businessman John Yurtchuk has agreed to purchase a historic mansion and turn the landmark into the joint headquarters for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the regional American Red Cross chapter, Buffalo Business First writes.

NYN BUZZ:

John B. Huttlinger, Jr., CPA of Lake Placid, NY is the 2017 recipient of the 14th annual Michael H. Urbach, CPA Community Builders Award. The New York Council of Nonprofits, Inc. and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants co- sponsor the award, which recognizes exemplary achievements of a certified public accountant who serves in leadership positions on charitable organizations’ boards of directors. A native of Lake Placid, NY, Huttlinger is deeply respected and effective as a Board member for several significant Lake Placid-area community organizations. He co-founded the Adirondack Film Society in 2000 as a locally based, community oriented charity, which has a regional and national reach.

* New York City Deputy Mayor, Richard Buery, and New York Giants Safety, Landon Collins, will preside over the award for over 2,500 New Yorkers who will participate in the third annual RBC Race for the Kids, a family day of athletic challenges to raise funds benefitting Youth INC and six other New York City charities. Youth INC and title sponsor RBC Capital Markets are teaming up to raise money to benefit NYC kids. Youth INC’s mission is to improve the lives of young people through a unique venture philanthropy model that helps more than 70 NYC youth-serving nonprofits—at no cost to them—impact over 150,000 kids each year.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Pathways in Technology Early College High School program will prepare thousands of New York students for high-skills jobs of the future in technology, manufacturing, healthcare and finance. The model incorporates a six-year program that combines high school, college and career training and will be targeted to at-risk, disadvantaged students. The project seeks to fund regional partnerships in economic development region of the State that are currently underserved by the P-TECH model and that demonstrate the greatest need for enhanced access to post-secondary opportunity. Each partnership will include K-12, higher education and business partners. Read more here.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The NYPD released body camera footage from the first fatal shooting involving officers who were wearing the devices, although some advocates said the footage showed the department is still falling short in its efforts to respond effectively to people in mental crisis, The New York Times reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he wants to force landlords to retrofit old buildings to make them more energy efficient, but his proposal was light on policy details and it would require the City Council to pass a plan, the Times writes.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands on Friday to assess damage from Hurricane Irma because their governor, who is a Brooklyn native and former NYPD officer, asked Cuomo to tour the damage and help with recovery, the New York Post reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 17 --Brooklyn Book Festival - Festival Day

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23sdxg/94753357 to submit an event or view all community events.



