NYN Media Trade Tips - The importance of a rebranding process: Developing a new brand is an important piece of any solid marketing plan for a merger between two companies. But when the merging entities are nonprofits, the need for effective rebranding is particularly high, write Christopher Quereau, CEO and creative director at Vibrant Creative and Ron Gold, president and CEO of Marketing Works PR. Marketing Works PR presented a panel during yesterday’s NYN Media’s MarkCon event. Watch the video.

Queens homeless shelter opponents protest outside Brooklyn home of city’s social services head: Opponents of a proposed homeless shelter in Queens demonstrated outside the home of a top city official Thursday night, sparking an angry response from City Hall, the Daily News reports. About 150 protesters targeted Steven Banks, commissioner for the city’s Human Resources Administration and Department of Social Services, peppering his Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, house with chants of “Banks gotta go!” and “Solutions, not shelters!”

Lilliam Barrios-Paoli, chair of NYC Health & Hospitals, to resign: Modern Healthcare writes that Lilliam Barrios-Paoli, chair of NYC Health & Hospitals board of directors, will resign Oct. 7. Barrios-Paoli served just one year at New York City's largest public health system and Vice Chair Gordon Campbell will act as interim chair until a permanent replacement is selected, according to a spokesman. Barrios-Paoli will leave her other roles at NYC Health & Hospitals, including chair of the IT committee and health services administrator.

LI School district gives up records to nonprofit: Reclaim New York, a nonprofit that seeks to improve government transparency, announced that the Manhasset School District has turned over financial records after a months-long legal dispute, The Island Now writes. In June, the organization filed a lawsuit against the district for declining to release expense records from 2014, an action taken against several other school districts and governments, including the Elmont and Southampton school districts and the Town of Oyster Bay.

New York public schools have safest year on record: In one of his last acts as New York City police commissioner, Bill Bratton appeared with Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña to announce that the 2015-16 school year was the safest on record for New York City’s public schools, The New York Times reports.

How Bloomberg's big investment in mayors may shape education reform, and more: Big funders like the Gates, Broad, and Walton foundations have all invested in promoting mayoral control as it aligns nicely with their agendas supporting charter schools and other reforms, writes Inside Philanthropy. But the issue of mayoral control extends beyond schools, and no foundation is more keenly interested in turbo-charging mayors than Bloomberg Philanthropies - bankrolled, of course, by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who ushered in a new era of mayoral power during his three terms in New York's City Hall, most notably in education, winning control over the schools in 2002.

Human service agencies’ contributions soar but retention rates plummet for all nonprofits: A relatively new project called Growth in Giving has begun to do some deep, specific dives on giving patterns that promise to provide practitioners with a level of granularity that may make fundraising data more relevant, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. The most important takeaway is that the growth rate of giving to human services organizations increased by 58.1 percent over the six-year period from 2009–2015, compared to the 48.6 percent seen by other nonprofits.

The undervaluing of Guidance Counselors: The significance of counseling is under-recognized by the public, the Atlantic writes. In the past decade, several nonprofit organizations have stepped in to provide supplemental college advising for underserved students. The College Advising Corps and College Possible hire recent graduates, many of them low-income and first-generation applicants themselves.

ARTS SPOTLIGHT

Japan Society Gallery gets $4.5 million boost: The Japan Society Gallery is now looking to broaden its scope, with the help of a $4.5 million gift from the late Mary Griggs Burke, a longtime donor and noted collector of Asian art, the Wall Street Journal reports. Burke, who died in 2012, was a longtime Japan Society supporter, helping fund construction of its Midtown East building as well as a number of exhibitions.

The Swiss Institute is moving to the East Village: Beloved New York nonprofit the Swiss Institute is moving to 38 Saint Marks Place, at the corner of Second Avenue, Artnet reports. Architect Annabelle Selldorf will oversee the renovation of the 7,500-square-foot building, slated to open in spring 2017. The institution previously resided in SoHo, at 18 Wooster Street, in a building formerly occupied by Deitch Projects and still owned by dealer Jeffrey Deitch. It finished its five-year stint there in July.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

City college leader didn’t misuse donation, review finds: The New York Times reports that the president of the City College of New York did not overstep her authority when she used more than $600,000 from a fund traditionally earmarked for arts programming to pay adjunct salaries, an internal review has found. The review had been requested by senior faculty members at the college who learned in July that an account that should have contained more than $600,000 had only $76.

Cooper Union names Laura Sparks its new president: Cooper Union, the Manhattan arts and engineering school shaken by state investigations and administrative dysfunction last year, named a new president, the Wall Street Journal reports. Laura Sparks, executive director of the William Penn Foundation in Philadelphia, will take the helm after a yearlong search, becoming the first woman to lead Cooper Union, the school said. She is expected to start in January.

Congressional committee starts hearings on university endowments: Closely following hearings by the Senate Finance Committee, the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee this week began its own look into the public benefit of the tax breaks that underpin college and university endowments and capital fundraising, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

Urban Farmers celebrate six years of innovation and award-Winning success at a food oasis in South Bronx

In the food desert of the South Bronx, Services for the UnderServed has created a green oasis where kiwis, grapes, blueberries, strawberries, apples and pears are being cultivated as part of a therapeutic horticulture initiative. The Third Avenue urban farm in Morrisania is the latest in SUS' growing portfolio of community farms located at dozens of its supported housing developments throughout NYC. To celebrate this year's harvest, SUS is hosting a Sept. 23 luncheon featuring delicious produce from its farms. Individuals with developmental disabilities served by SUS who are recent graduates of the Basic Culinary Arts training program at Kingsborough Community College, alongside individuals with a history of mental illness, will prepare and serve the meal.





Rockland Road Runners raise $14,000 for Center for Safety & Change at 29th annual Women’s Distance Festival

On Monday, Sept. 12 Rockland Road Runners presented a check for $14,000 in proceeds from the 29th Annual Women’s Distance Festival to Center for Safety & Change. The Annual Women’s Distance Festival 5K Run/Walk was held on Saturday, July 9 at Rockland Lake State Park in Congers. A record 753 women registered for the race, which is the only women’s running or walking event in Rockland County and the largest women’s race in the area.





Community Service Fair at YM & YWHA of Washington Heights will address local poverty with 20+ agencies:

The Workmen’s Circle, New York City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, YM&YMHA of Washington Heights and Inwood, and Jewish Community Council of Washington Heights-Inwood, hold community fair, with dozens of social service and government resources to assist local community members in need. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2-5pm YM&YMHA of Washington Heights and Inwood, 54 Nagle Avenue, Manhattan (between Broadway and Ellwood on the 2nd floor)

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Chief Executive Officer, MHA of Westchester

The Mental Health Association of Westchester seeks candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer. MHA Westchester, voted “A Best Place to Work in the Hudson Valley” is a leading community-based not-for-profit organization committed to recovery-focused behavioral health services. MHA maintains a prominent presence in the transformation of NY State’s Healthcare system, the peer recovery movement and the building of new integrated care models. The position of CEO is an exciting opportunity to lead a strong organization through evolving alliances and partnerships designed to create the integrated health care system of the future.





Conference Producer, City & State

We are seeking a highly motivated and driven professional to develop and research senior-level strategic business conferences. You will be responsible for programming, building and growing ongoing awards ceremonies and educational conferences. Your primary responsibilities include: conducting in-depth, research and analysis of key industries; identifying and examining industry trends and issues; identifying and recruiting industry leaders to the speaker faculty; working with our sponsorship and marketing teams to drive revenue growth; and managing the execution of your events onsite





Individualized Care Coordinator, Saint Dominic's Home

The Individualized Care Coordinator is responsible for engaging the child and family in a partnership of shared decision-making and service plan implementation throughout their enrollment in the HCBS Waiver. The ICC ensures and coordinates a comprehensive set of supports, resources and strategies for each child and family. The ICC works closely with outpatient clinics, day treatment programs and other providers to assure that Waiver services and clinical treatment modalities augment each other for optimal outcomes for children and families. The client to ICC ratio is 6 to 1.





*In the Times, Bratton on his last day in office discusses how to reform policing from the inside and argues you need to understand the police and their worldview and make fundamental changes in management, equipment, working conditions, training, discipline and operations.

* Despite de Blasio’s Vision Zero initiative, so far this year motorists have killed 17 cyclists, putting 2016 on the path to being one of the deadliest for bike riders in recent years, the Daily News reports.

* After it was revealed the officer who killed Eric Garner with a chokehold boosted his salary with overtime pay, officials announced overtime for cops accused of misconduct will have to be approved in advance by the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, the Daily News writes.

Sept. 18 -- The Jewish Board’s Hudson Valley Bike Ride will raise funds for mental health, domestic violence and supportive housing programs.

Sept. 19 -- 2016 YAI Annual Golf Outing at North Shore Country Club

Sept. 20 -- North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center hosts a benefit for its Children’s Center at Nassau County Family Court on at Tesoro’s Ristorante in Westbury.

Sept. 22 -- Legal Services of the Hudson Valley will host its 3rd Annual Dutchess Partners in Justice Reception at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Sept. 22 -- New York Women’s Foundation Neighborhood Dinner in Queens

Down on the farm in downtown Manhattan: Animals will join agricultural professionals and eager children for the Farm Fresh Festival for Kids, dedicated to a goal that hasn’t been pursued for many years: turning a piece of Lower Manhattan into an area Old MacDonald might be proud to call home, according to the New York Times. The Generation Fresh Foundation, a nonprofit, will present the festival, which will offer opportunities to investigate livestock, planting, harvesting, cooking and composting.

Navy Beach raises $30,000 for the Navy Seal Foundation: Navy Beach in Montauk has raised $30,000 for the Navy SEAL Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and their families, according to Patch. This year's $30,000 brings the four-year total of fundraising for NSF to more than $90,000, Navy Beach said in a release.

CUNY students get paid internships at NYC’s famed cultural landmarks: CUNY students will get hands on experience at some of the city’s most famed cultural landmarks thanks to a new partnership with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Daily News reports. DCLA and CUNY, with help from The Rockefeller Foundation, are set to announce a new initiative Friday that will place dozens of students in paid internships at cultural institutions across the city.

11 a.m. – State University of New York Chancellor Nancy Zimpher visits SUNY Old Westbury as part of the state-wide TeachNY listening tour, Student Union, 223 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury.

3 p.m. – De Blasio participates in a ceremonial walk out from 1 Police Plaza honoring Bratton on his final day as police commissioner of the NYPD, One Police Plaza, Manhattan.

