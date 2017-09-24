FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Take a look back at the most attention-getting stories of this week in the first of an ongoing week-in-review feature.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo should sign a bill to expand the Kinship Guardianship Assistance Program, which would benefit foster care providers by supporting the agility and innovation needed to create the stability that young people need, writes Keturah Pierre, senior vice president of community services at JCCA.

* Yaro Fong-Olivares, an associate consultant at Community Resource Exchange, shares three personal practices she has found to be successful and sustainable while working to create a more racially equitable culture within nonprofits.

TOP NEWS:

* About 250 Dreamers who attend CUNY campuses and face an Oct. 5deadline to reapply for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protection will have the 495 dollar fee covered thanks to a partnership with the New Economy Project, which raised cash to pay for the fees, the New York Post reports.

* A Manhattan Supreme Court judge ruled Thursday that two Black Lives Matter activists can continue with their lawsuit against the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the NYPD over the police department’s handling of their arrest cases, the Daily News writes.

* The Fund for Public Housing, a nonprofit established to supplement the Housing Authority’s finances and services, launched an online platform this week, to enable NYCHA residents and community-based organizations to source funds for local sustainability initiatives like rooftop gardens and water conservation, Gotham Gazette writes.

* Parents with the pro-charter lobbying group Families for Excellent Schools delivered 3,561 copies of a form letter signed by city parents that calls on Mayor Bill de Blasio to respond, according to the Daily News.

* Officials at charter school networks are generally exempt from public-records because they don’t work for individual schools or city agencies, and instead are employed by nonprofit groups called charter management organizations, which aren’t covered by the state records law, Chalkbeat writes for City & State NY.

* In an unprecedented step to end the opioid epidemic, the New York Police Department has increased staffing at its crime lab by more than 40 percent, WABC reports.

* Because nonprofits are so dependent on wealthy donors for their continued operation, it might behoove them to know that Boomers, gen-Xers, and millennials are all prioritizing how they give a little differently, Fast Company writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Unless Congress can draft, pass, and reconcile Children’s Healthcare Insurance Program (CHIP) legislation in less than two weeks, families nationwide may be at risk of losing health coverage entirely for their children or facing soaring premiums, the Village Voice writes.

* The 32 states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, including New York and California, would get walloped by spending cuts in the bill pushed by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, losing some $180 billion, the New York Post reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* A group of former Obama education officials on Thursday launched a legal aid organization to challenge the Trump administration's policies on student lending and civil rights, the Associated Press writes.

IN DEPTH:

* In a new memoir, Eva Moskowitz recounts how her revered - and notorious - Success Academy charter-school network came to be, The Atlantic writes.

* Though many states are facing a renewed pressure to recruit caregivers for foster children, few jurisdictions have created licensing requirements to accommodate undocumented immigrants seeking to become foster parents,the Chronicle for Social Change writes.

* As diversity remains very low among members of boards of directors, there are several things organizations can do to to make some progress, nonprofit columnist Vu Lee writes in Nonprofit Quarterly.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The nonprofit Phoenix Life Center, which opened in mid-September, wants to reframe the whole idea of what an affordable rehab center looks like and what it does, Fast Company writes.

* In less than eight hours, a playground in Little Neck was built by area residents, organizers from the nonprofit KaBOOM, people from the Samuel Field Y, ESPN and Disney, the Queens Chronicle writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Gay Men’s Health Crisis honored multitalented performer Kathy Najimy with the 2017 Howard Ashman Award for her contributions to the LGBT community and the fight against HIV/AIDS at Joe’s Pub in New York City. Najimy has been an outspoken advocate for more than three decades and has promoted social justice throughout her career, which includes the films Sister Act and Hocus Pocus and Off-Broadway acts including Kathy & Mo. Proceeds from the cabaret will directly support GMHC’s programs and services, which benefit more than 12,000 clients living with or affected by HIV/AIDS every year.

* The Office of Mental Health announced that New York is the only state in the nation to have received a grant award from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Zero Suicide grant program. The award of $3.5 million over five years will help implement and strengthen the state’s suicide prevention efforts. SAMHSA received more than 120 applications from eligible parties, which included states and US territories, Indian tribes or tribal organizations, community-based primary care or behavioral health care organizations, emergency departments and local public health agencies. Only three applications were approved for awards; New York was the only state to win an award, the largest of $3.5 million.

* Flood resiliency in New York City took a big step forward as a $40-million resiliency project broke ground in Manhattan’s West Village. Westbeth Artists Housing, the Greenwich Village “home to the arts,” and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and the Community Preservation Corporation announced the start of construction on a massive project to repair damage from Hurricane Sandy and to fortify Westbeth for future natural disasters. Westbeth provides artists affordable live and work space at its historic site at the former Bell Laboratories campus in the West Village, on the corner of Bethune and West Streets.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a group of emergency response officials from New York will go to Puerto Rico on Friday in response to a request from Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, and Cuomo also said on Thursday that New York will provide emergency supplies, the Daily News writes.

* Rensselaer County Republicans found a judicial appointment that Deputy County Executive Christopher Meyer could have in order to to get him off the Independence Party ballot line in the county executive race, which would allow Assemblyman Steven McLaughlin to run on that line, the Times Union writes.

* Violence broke out at a hotel in New York City on Thursday afternoon when protesters disrupted a speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and several people were removed from the scene by security, although no arrests or injuries were reported, the Times writes.

POINT OF INTEREST: “For non-CUNY students, the New Economy Project will provide the $495 fee grants to eligible Big Apple Dreamers whose household incomes range from no more than $30,150 for one person to a $71,950 cap for a five-person household,” via the New York Post.