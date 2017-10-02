FROM NYN MEDIA:

TOP NEWS:

* The real estate community is key to solving New York’s homelessness crisis, Christine Quinn, president and CEO of WIN, and Laura Jackson, managing director of FTI Consulting’s real estate practice and a member of Rebuilding Together NYC’s Women in Real Estate Committee, write in The Observer.

* Nonprofit leaders applauded the preservation of the charitable deduction but are wary of other changes that might hurt charitable giving, such as doubling the standard deduction and repealing the estate tax, under a framework for tax reform presented by Republican leaders, NonProfit Times writes.

* Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani rejected Ivanka Trump's invitation to talk about her computer science education initiative and she wants the world to understand why, CNNMoney reports.

* Many nonprofits embrace online giving because it makes asking for gifts, processing payments, and thanking donors easier and less costly, but nonprofit expert Heather Yandow writes in the Stanford Social Innovation Review that online fundraising may be a bad idea.

* The Department of Homeless Services reserved all 82 rooms at the former Best Western in Queens, with 64 of those units being used as emergency shelter space for families who would otherwise have nowhere else to go, DNAinfo reports.

* Republican New York City mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis pledged to increase funding for senior citizens, but incorrectly said the city decreased funding on de Blasio’s watch, slamming a nonexistent $20.8 million decrease in funding to the Department for the Aging, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* Environmental justice group WE ACT for Environmental Justice charges Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito has abandoned asthmatic New Yorkers failing to support more stringent regulation against landlords, DNAinfo reports.

* Owners of the Starrett City public housing complex – which President Donald Trump has a small stake in – are trying to sell it for less than fair-market value in a deal riddled with conflicts of interest, the Post reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Donna Frescatore, the executive director of the state’s online Obamacare exchange, said the recent announcement by the Trump administration to slash funding for enrollment assistance and marketing of insurance policies will not affect New York, the Times Union writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* In the first two months after a June Supreme Court ruling allowed partial implementation of Trump's travel ban, visas issued on average each month to citizens of six countries targeted by the order were 18 percent lower compared to the month prior to the ban, Reuters writes.

Tens of thousands of eligible young immigrants with work permits and deportation protection under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program have a week to renew for two more years before DACA ends in March, KPCC reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Grassroots activists thwarted a costly and destructive renovation scheme, but the New York Public Library still lacks effective governance, The Nation writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The University at Buffalo will receive a five-year $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to help researchers bring their ideas to the marketplace, the Associated Press writes.

* Nearly 100 volunteers, mostly women, worked together at the second annual She Builds Day, a “women helping women” event organized by Rebuilding Together NYC, a nonprofit that provides home repairs and vocational training to low-income New Yorkers, BKLYNER reports.

* New farms will be built at the Forest Houses in the Bronx and a yet to be chosen NYCHA complex on Staten Island, officials announced, and the city will spend $500,000 on the project, the Daily News writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Mental Health Association of Westchester introduced a new service offering support and resources for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one to suicide – Suicide Loss: Outreach, Support and Healing. MHA recognizes that connection with another person who has experienced loss to suicide can provide invaluable support to those grieving, and through the new service, it offers the unique help of a trained specialist. Shari Applebaum, a Suicide Bereavement Support Specialist, provides compassion in a safe and confidential space, such as an MHA clinic, a community location or at an individual’s home. Support is provided in a variety of ways and may include: connections to support groups in the community, sharing resources such as books, managing tasks at hand, discussing expectable reactions to a loss to suicide, how and what to share, and supporting family members, especially children.

CAREER MOVES:

* Bailey House announced that Daniel W. Tietz has been appointed as the organization’s new CEO. Tietz goes to Bailey House from New York City’s Human Resources Administration, where he has served as Chief Special Services Officer since May of 2014. A registered nurse and lawyer, Tietz is a respected leader with a strong record of accomplishment over his more than 30 year career in the nonprofit sector. Tietz will join Bailey House in late October. He succeeds longtime CEO Gina Quattrochi, who passed away in December of 2016 following a battle with cancer. His appointment is the culmination of a national search led by the Bailey House Board of Directors. As the Chief Special Services Officer of HRA, Tietz oversaw programs that focus on the most vulnerable New Yorkers, including the HIV/AIDS Services Administration, Customized Assistance Services, Emergency and Intervention Services, the Home Care Services Program, Supportive/Affordable Housing and Services, and Emergency Management.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Department of Health Division of Environmental Health Assessment, Bureau of Occupational Health and Injury Prevention, is soliciting applications for the operation of occupational health clinics to participate in a statewide clinic network. Oversight and coordination of the Occupational Health Clinic Network will be provided through the NYSDOH's Division of Environmental Health Assessment. The Bureau and Division will direct a number of activities related to the operation of the Network. New York residents are exposed to a vast array of hazardous materials. According to the US Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 8,946,000 full-time workers in New York State in 2014. Of those, 213,300 were estimated to have a non-fatal occupational injury or illness.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Unions, including the New York State United Teachers and the AFL-CIO, reacted angrily to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to revisit a case that could decide whether public sector unions can collect fees from workers they represent but who are not members, the Times Union reports.

* Federal highway regulators say they have “promises” from the state to take down the controversial “I Love NY” signs on New York’s highways, but the state Department of Transportation claimed it has not been ordered to take down the signs, Gannett Albany writes.

* Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside of the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on Thursday to protest the Trump administration’s response to the crisis unfolding in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the Daily News writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 2 -- The New York Women’s Foundation Fall Gala

POINT OF INTEREST: “Doubling the standard deduction would reduce the number of itemizers from about 1 in 3 taxpayers to about 1 in 20, and removing the tax incentive for an estimated $95 billion of annual charitable giving,” via The NonProfit Times.