NYN Media Trade Tips - Empowering nonprofit innovation: Katie Leonberger and Fiona Kanagasingam from Community Resource Exchange write that innovation is not a word that’s associated as much as it should be with the nonprofit sector. But the nonprofit space is filled with examples of organizations steadily pursuing bold ideas and solving complex problems in new ways with limited resources, expressing innovation at its best.

City officials are questioned over changes to nursing home’s deed: For six hours City Hall cabinet members including the first deputy mayor, Anthony E. Shorris, and the corporation counsel, Zachary W. Carter offered replies and sparred with council members, but ultimately revealed few new details in the deed transfer of Rivington House, a case that had become a black eye for Mayor Bill de Blasio and spawned multiple overlapping investigations, the New York Times writes.

De Blasio seeks Rivington House redemption with proposed LES project: Mayor de Blasio announced a plan to build affordable housing and a health care facility that will replace a nursing home on the Lower East Side that was closed last year, Metro writes. The mayor announced the plan during a hearing that took place seven months after the shutdown of Rivington House nursing home. The city plans to seek bids for construction of the project in 2017 a move that will begin to repair the hole left when a “mishandled deed modification” resulted in the sale of Rivington to a developer for luxury condos.

City-funded preschool workers approve new contract: After 10 years without a raise, workers at hundreds of city-funded preschools serving low-income families ratified a new contract that will increase their salaries, make healthcare more affordable and provide some stability for their pensions, DNAinfo writes.

New York City’s homeless shelter population hits record high as it nears 60,000: The number of New Yorkers living in city homeless shelters has hit a record high, and is expected to pass the 60,000 mark for the first time in the coming days, according to the Daily News.

Trump Foundation lacks the certification required for charities that solicit money: The Washington Post writes that Donald Trump’s charitable foundation, which has been sustained for years by donors outside the Trump family, has never obtained the certification that New York requires before charities can solicit money from the public, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Nonprofits worry about election’s impact on public view of charity: Discussion about the presidential candidates’ charity work has been largely negative, raising concerns that the campaign rhetoric will do lasting damage to public perceptions about charities, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Both candidates have been accused of excessive secrecy, and investigative journalists have found unusually rich fodder to explore in Hillary Clinton’s and Donald Trump’s charitable enterprises, which must file publicly available tax documents.

Gov. Cuomo announces state probe into death of battered Harlem boy Zymere Perkins, chides NYC child services: Gov. Cuomo took aim at the city’s child protective agency as he announced a state probe into the broomstick beating death of a 6-year-old Harlem boy, the Daily News reports. Cuomo said the child’s death Monday reflects poorly on the embattled city Administration for Children’s Services.

Debate on ROI for nonprofit social media still roiling: The results of social media efforts, the return on the investment of staff time and any advertising investments, and the effects on organization goals can be tough to monitor, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. Organizations chasing after the next new big social media platform may be ignoring other tools, like email, that have an established track record.

ARTS SPOTLIGHT

Illuminating blight in Upstate New York: Breathing Lights” will illuminate hundreds of abandoned buildings across Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, drawing attention to the widespread issue of blight and calling for a tangible path to revitalization, CityLab reports. In June 2015, the architect Barb Nelson and the artist Adam Frelin were awarded a $1 million grant through the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge to pursue the installation.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

The state of undergraduate education: More Americans are attending college than ever before: nearly 90 percent of millennials who graduate from high school attend college within eight years, Inside Higher Ed writes. But a far smaller proportion of Americans actually have a college degree: only 40 percent of students complete a bachelor’s degree in four years and 60 percent graduate in six years. At two-year colleges, 29 percent of students graduate in three years.

NYN BUZZ





Anti-recidivism organization Getting Out and Staying Out elects Goldman Sachs VP Reginald Andre as new board chair

GOSO’s Board of Directors has elected Reginald Andre as the third hair in the organization’s 13-year history. Andre joined the GOSO board in 2014 and is currently a vice president in Goldman Sachs’ Investment Management Division. During his time on the board, Andre launched a monthly interview skills workshop in which volunteers help GOSO participants improve their job interview skills and has encouraged over 50 of his Goldman Sachs colleagues to volunteer with GOSO. Andre was also the Chair of the 2016 GOSO Annual Gala, which raised over $400,000 and was the organization’s most successful gala to date. Goldman Sachs was honored at the gala as the corporate partner of the year.





Urban farmers celebrate a food oasis in the South Bronx:

Services for the Underserved celebrated the harvest from its seven community farms located throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens with a luncheon hosted at the Third Avenue farm in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx. This year’s Harvest Luncheon featured fresh, organic produce on a mouthwatering menu of seasonal dishes that were prepared and served by individuals with developmental disabilities who are recent graduates of the Basic Culinary Arts training program at Kingsborough Community College, Brooklyn. At the Luncheon, attendees toured the community farm space, visited the market table and learned about training opportunities in horticulture, landscaping and food services, all critical steps on the journey SUS urban farmers take to securing competitive employment.





L’Oréal USA illuminates Hudson River Park with four-mile sustainable lighting installation:

L’Oréal USA announced an investment to replace the lights throughout Hudson River Park in New York City with more sustainable alternatives. In collaboration with the nonprofit, Friends of Hudson River Park, L’Oréal will upgrade all 354 light poles from metal halide to sustainable LED bulbs along the Park’s esplanade, which spans nearly four miles along Manhattan’s west side, stretching from Battery Park to West 59th Street. The first LED bulb was installed in July on Pier 45 in Greenwich Village, and installation will continue incrementally throughout the Park’s 150 land acres until completion in November 2016.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Director of Ambulatory Services, Postgraduate Center for Mental Health

Director of Ambulatory Services is responsible for the oversight of 2 Article 31 Mental Health Clinics, a PROS Program, 3 ACT Teams and a Care and Case Management Program operating in four boroughs. Director of Ambulatory Services supervises the Managers of each program and works with the Chief Operating Officer to ensure programs remain in compliance with external regulatory requirements, as well as PCMH polices and procedures. Director of Ambulatory Services is required to travel to all programs weekly and is on-call 24/7. Position requires an LCSW with a minimum of 10 years experience working with the seriously mentally ill. Candidate must have in depth knowledge of shifting landscape of service delivery system.





Regional Director for Residential Services, Postgraduate Center for Mental Health

Regional Director is responsible for the oversight of 4 OMH Licensed Housing sites in Manhattan, a Congregate Permanent Housing site in Manhattan and a 500 bed Scatter Site Housing Program with offices in the Bronx and Brooklyn. Supervises the Managers of each program and works with the Director of Residential Services to ensure programs remain in compliance with external regulatory requirements, as well as PCMH polices and procedures.





Vice President for Quality Improvement, Compliance and Training/Privacy Officer, The Bridge

Overseeing all aspects of the agency’s Corporate Compliance Program including, developing and revising policies and procedures, conducting and certifying annual assessments of The Bridge’s compliance activities; conducting Medicaid and regulatory audits to ensure compliance with billing and program operation standards; collaborating with other departments to devise and monitor recommendations and performance improvement plans that result from investigations; identifying potential areas of compliance vulnerability and risk and developing/implementing corrective action plans; establishing and providing direction and management of the compliance Hotline.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* State leaders have launched an investigation into the death of a 6 year-old Harlem boy name Zymere Perkins and said they would examine whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the New York City child welfare agency that handled his case, the Post reports.

* State leaders set aside $19 billion in “non-specific funds” in the latest $155.6 billion budget, which the government watchdog group Citizens Union said could be a source for corruption, the New York Post reports.

* After New York City First Deputy Mayor Tony Shorris told those investigating a land use snafu that he couldn’t recall the details, the Post asks why someone with a weak memory is “in charge” of many city agencies.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Follow our north star: Barbara Murphy-Warrington, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York, writes in an advertorial that to create a more positive future for our country by fully valuing and engaging women in leadership at all levels in every arena, we must value and prepare girls now to be the leaders we need. In many cases, that means actively addressing the long-term, often irreparable damage to the human spirit and capacity caused by poverty, lack of opportunity, and gender/racial/socioeconomic bias.

Girls code their own future in tech: The Albany Public Library is launching the city's first Girls Who Code club for students in sixth through 12th grade with a goal of empowering young women to break into the male-dominated profession of computer science while teaching them computing skills to benefit the community, the Times Union writes. It's based on the national nonprofit Girls Who Code curriculum.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

1 p.m. - The City Council Committee on Veterans holds a meeting on the creation of a veterans resource guide, Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan

6 p.m. - State Sen. Adriano Espaillat and others attend and The Black Institute and the New York City Council Black, Latino and Asian caucus host a forum on access to credit and capital for M/WBE’s, RWDSU, 370 Seventh Ave., Manhattan.

6 p.m. - Rep. Nydia Velazquez attends OCA-NY-Asian Pacific American Advocates, NY Chapter-NY, 40th Anniversary Community Service & Leadership Awards Gala, Joy Luck Palace Restaurant, 98 Mott St., Manhattan.

