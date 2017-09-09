FROM NYN MEDIA:

FEEDBACK FRIDAY: We are expecting DYCD's Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Youth Services in for an upcoming podcast. What would you ask them? Tell us in our anonymous poll.

* We have updated our map tracking the 90 homeless shelters expected to open under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Turning the Tide” program which promises to add shelter capacity across all five boroughs.

TOP NEWS:

* Ron Deutsch, Executive Director of the Fiscal Policy Institute, and Allison Sesso, Executive Director of the Human Services Council of New York, appeared on Capitol Pressroom to discuss a letter they sent to the state’s Congressional delegation expressing opposition to the House Fiscal Year 2018 budget resolution passed by the House Budget Committee.

* The City Council has passed a package of bills that will expand the role of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs to increase protections for the city’s immigrants, as President Donald Trump has announced an end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for undocumented youths, The Observer writes.

* Mott Haven Academy Middle School, located in the South Bronx, an expansion of Mott Haven Academy, a charter school for pre-K to 5th grade, is uniquely designed for at-risk children in the child welfare system and is partnered with The New York Foundling, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

* Despite opposition from local residents and a temporary restraining order, 267 Rogers Ave. began welcoming tenants over the summer, with space for 132 homeless families and another 33 units reserved for low-income New Yorkers, 6sqft reports.

* New York City’s public school system set an important national example this week when it made no cost lunch available to all of its 1.1 million students regardless of income level, ensuring that more children will get proper nutrition and relieving the stigma that can come with subsidized meals, The New York Times writes in an editorial.

* De Blasio and New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña say they’re doing a comprehensive investigation into yeshiva schools, but the probe is well into its third year and the city has only visited six of the 39 targeted schools, the Post writes in an editorial.

* In the aftermath of 9/11, several organizations were founded on Staten Island that continue to offer guidance and service to the community over a decade later, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* The field of Brooklyn City Council candidates competing to replace the term-limited Darlene Mealy sits at nine, including Ampry-Samuel who has worked as a child protective specialist with Administration for Children’s Services and on the board of directors for Brooklyn housing nonprofit NEBHDCO, City Limits writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* State health officials announced they will keep Obamacare enrollment open on New York’s State of Health insurance exchange until Jan. 31 instead of the Dec. 15 cutoff called for by the Trump administration, the Daily News writes.

* Payouts by the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund topped 3 billion dollars this year, surpassing the total originally approved by Congress to help ailing first responders, the Daily News writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* A lawsuit was filed by a 26-year-old Mexican immigrant and DACA recipient, and New York-based nonprofit group Make the Road New York, an organization that works with minority, working-class communities, hours after the Trump administration announced the end of the DACA program, NBC New York reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The philanthropic and nonprofit communities should mitigate problems created by austere budget cuts to the Census Bureau by creating community-based programs targeted at those at risk of being undercounted, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, shared his vision for the New York-based foundation’s future, which includes the use of science and technology for inclusive growth and leveraging the foundation’s influence to create new public-private collaborations, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* According to legal experts, there is no real justification for the cash bail system, yet courts continue to charge bail because there is not enough political pressure to end the practice, according to Rewire.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A group home for six developmentally disabled women run by Catholic Guardian Services is opening a Long Island neighborhood, and some neighbors who recently learned about it say they should have been told months ago, Newsday reports.

* A pair of nonprofits have proposed two affordable housing projects on the East and West sides of Buffalo, which will create 112 townhomes, apartments and senior residences at a total cost of 21 million dollars, The Buffalo News writes.

* The Department of Homeland Security awarded nearly $450,000 for security enhancements to six Long Island Jewish organizations, Patch writes.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: On Sunday to Hannah Yoon of the MinKwon Center for Community Action

NYN BUZZ:

* The New York Women’s Foundation is a 2017 recipient of The Women’s Funding Network’s Leadership and Diversity Award, for launching the first Young Women’s Initiative in partnership with the New York City Council and inspiring similar efforts by women’s foundations across the country. The LEAD award celebrates outstanding risk-takers and innovators in the philanthropic community who, through their determination and leadership, have increased funding for programs that promote gender equity and diversity.

* The New York State Bar Association and The New York Bar Foundation are seeking donations to help provide legal services to Texas residents affected by Hurricane Harvey. In a related development, the Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency order Aug. 29 allowing out-of-state lawyers to offer pro bono assistance to Hurricane Harvey victims for a six-month period. For opportunities to volunteer, visit www.nysba.org/probono. The New York Bar Foundation is the charitable arm of the 72,000-member New York State Bar Association, which is the largest voluntary state bar association in the nation.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Staten Island Arts offers grants for artists, arts and cultural organizations and arts-in-education programs. Grant applications and deadlines are posted as they become available. All first-time applicants must attend a seminar. Applicants who have not received a grant in 2 years are strongly encouraged to attend. These informational seminars are a public service to explain the application process. RSVP is recommended but not required. If you would like to discuss grant opportunities, e-mail Staten Island Art’s Grants Administrator Gena Mimozo at gmimozo(at)statenislandarts(dot)org or call (718) 447-3329 x1003. The deadline to apply is Friday Oct. 27.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* During a White House meeting with elected officials from New York and New Jersey, President Donald Trump expressed support for the Gateway Program and seemed willing to have the federal government to pay for half of it, the Daily News writes.

* Allies of New York City Council candidate Hiram Monserrate lost a last-minute bid to have a polling site re-established for the Democratic primary in LeFrak City, where the candidate enjoys broad support, after a judge ruled that it was too late to move a polling site, the Daily News reports.

* After Amazon announced Thursday that it is scouring North America for a second headquarters that could eventually employ up to 50,000 people, several regions showed interest, including Buffalo, The Buffalo News writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 11 -- ACLD Foundation Annual Golf Outing

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23mhmv/93090751 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

POINT OF INTEREST: “Three quarters of New York City schoolchildren had already qualified for free or reduced-price lunches. The new initiative reaches another 200,000 children, saving their families about $300 a year per child,” via the New York Times.