The mission of Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement is to build and strengthen underserved communities in Western Queens and to act as a catalyst for change. Founded 127 years ago on the Lower East Side, we have been headquartered in Queensbridge Houses, the largest public housing development in the nation, since 1952. Our goal, with your help, is to provide resources, opportunities and support to help community members reach their greatest potential and achieve social and economic self-sufficiency.

Today, we operate from nine sites in Western Queens and serve over 2,000 low-income individuals annually via our four primary programs: Riis Academy for Youth, Immigrant Services, Senior Services, and Cure Violence. Riis Academy provides high-quality after-school programming for youth in grades K-12 who are predominantly residents of the local public housing developments. Our Immigrant Services program provides English for Speakers of Other Languages classes, legal services, case management, civic engagement, and worker cooperative development programming to the large immigrant population in our area. Our Senior Services program offers health education, nutritious meals, case management and assistance, and recreation activities to help our older adults successfully age in place. Our Cure Violence program aims to stop the spread of gun violence, especially among our high-risk youth.

Please consider making a donation this GivingTuesday season; help us continue to change lives.