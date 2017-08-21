The recently released AccessibleNYC report – the city’s second annual snapshot of city agencies’ efforts to help residents who are disabled – misses an opportunity to be more effective and relevant by not fully addressing persistent intractable problems that exist within the disability community. And without an assessment of the necessary investment of planning, money and willpower, these issues will continue to remain unresolved.

A New York Times editorial on August 4, 2017 outlined the frustrations people with disabilities and wheelchair users in particular have with the transit system. Hard to find and broken elevators are a constant. The alternative paratransit system Access-a-ride is such a nightmare to use it is often called Stress-a-ride. Every day VISIONS employees and thousands of employees at businesses around the city get to work late or wait hours for a scheduled pick up in the evening. And even as New York City becomes more accommodating to bike riders through designated bike lanes and the Citi Bike program, it is becoming less accommodating for persons with disabilities. Incautious bicyclists pose a particular danger to those who are blind or use wheelchairs or are otherwise slower to cross a street.

Affordable housing is in short supply and accessible affordable housing is even harder to find. Housing that is Section 8 eligible for people with the lowest incomes is almost impossible to find. Waiting lists are often ten years or longer.

Recent reports and lawsuits chronicle the difficulties parents of children with disabilities have getting the educational services they are entitled to by law due to a poorly conceived system that puts too much responsibility on the parent to find the specialists needed.

People with disabilities that want to work still have an employment rate that is about half that of the non-disabled community – even 26 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act – and during the current time of near full employment. A major barrier is the attitude of employers who fear or lack comfort with people who are different from what they know. This is an area where the mayor’s administration can have a direct impact. The city should embrace and enforce federal government goals establishing that people with disabilities should represent a set percentage of its workforce. For the city government’s workforce, a goal of 11 percent is reasonable.

One of the greatest gifts Mayor Bloomberg bestowed on the disability community was creating a Commissioner level position for the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities – now held by Victor Calise. We believed that having a commissioner to represent us would add clout to the cause and give us someone with the ability to advocate more successfully within and without the city bureaucracy. We still believe this was a good move. We commend Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner Calise for their efforts to raise awareness about issues of concern both to the disability community and to every New Yorker that needs better access to housing, transportation, education, employment and the built environment. But we must do better.

The AccessibleNYC report is a great first step toward acknowledging the disability community, and presents many innovations initiated by this mayor’s administration that in time may yield strong results. But solutions for the most pressing problems remain unaddressed. The greatest gift that Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner Calise can now give to the disability community would be to make an honest appraisal of how far we still need to go to make the city more accessible – and the money it will cost to get us there.

Nancy D. Miller is the Executive Director/CEO of VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, a social service and vision rehabilitation nonprofit serving nearly 7000 people annually. She is also a co-founder of the Disabilities Network of New York City, an information and referral service.