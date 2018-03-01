David Hansell is the commissioner of the New York City Administration for Children's Services. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

David Hansell’s first year as commissioner of the Administration for Children’s Services started with leading the agency through a time of intense scrutiny. He replaced Gladys Carrion following a number of high-profile deaths of children in the agency’s care. Now he’s fighting to avoid proposed state budget cuts that would undermine many initiatives – such as Close to Home – that the agency has supported. The commissioner talked with us about meeting those challenges and some of the things that have happened in between.

